Kevin Durant on Ja Morant: 'He's the most marketable guy in our league'

Nick Friedell: KD doubled down on his praise of Ja Morant after the game. “He’s the most marketable guy in our league — the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does.”
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Four players scored at least 35 points in last night’s Nets-Grizzlies game:
✅ Desmond Bane – 38
✅ Ja Morant – 38
✅ Kevin Durant – 37
✅ Kyrie Irving – 37
It was the first non-overtime game in NBA history in which four players recorded a 35-point game. pic.twitter.com/Cz9mFSONDv – 9:01 AM
Four players scored at least 35 points in last night’s Nets-Grizzlies game:
✅ Desmond Bane – 38
✅ Ja Morant – 38
✅ Kevin Durant – 37
✅ Kyrie Irving – 37
It was the first non-overtime game in NBA history in which four players recorded a 35-point game. pic.twitter.com/Cz9mFSONDv – 9:01 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from Memphis International Airport. The Nets lost to the Grizzlies last night in what was a duel between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant against Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Thoughts on the loss from Ben Simmons’ foul trouble to the defense: theathletic.com/3727598/2022/1… – 7:39 AM
Good morning from Memphis International Airport. The Nets lost to the Grizzlies last night in what was a duel between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant against Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Thoughts on the loss from Ben Simmons’ foul trouble to the defense: theathletic.com/3727598/2022/1… – 7:39 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Last night’s #NBAsFinest…
MVP: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/XBHfoSnUuc – 5:14 AM
Last night’s #NBAsFinest…
MVP: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/XBHfoSnUuc – 5:14 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:01 AM
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:01 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ja Morant is just showing off his dunk packages at this point 😳
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/1xihzNEFuU – 1:32 AM
Ja Morant is just showing off his dunk packages at this point 😳
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/1xihzNEFuU – 1:32 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Irving, Bane, Morant make history each scoring 35+ in Grizzlies win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/25/dur… – 12:51 AM
Durant, Irving, Bane, Morant make history each scoring 35+ in Grizzlies win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/25/dur… – 12:51 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I can’t even remember what I ate for breakfast.
Ja Morant remembered a play from 990 (!!!) days ago, and he used it to help the Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
Memphis has one of the best backcourts in the league. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:51 AM
I can’t even remember what I ate for breakfast.
Ja Morant remembered a play from 990 (!!!) days ago, and he used it to help the Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
Memphis has one of the best backcourts in the league. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:51 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Kevin Durant knows greatness when he sees it. Here’s some of what he said about Ja Morant after another ridiculous performance by the Memphis Grizzlies star.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:29 AM
Kevin Durant knows greatness when he sees it. Here’s some of what he said about Ja Morant after another ridiculous performance by the Memphis Grizzlies star.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:29 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant explains how he baited Ben Simmons into fouling out for second time in three games
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 12:24 AM
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant explains how he baited Ben Simmons into fouling out for second time in three games
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 12:24 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said “MVP” as soon as he was asked about Ja Morant tonight.
When he’s making 3s what does it do to the defense?
“Unstoppable,” Brooks said. “He’s unstoppable.”
Morant is averaging more than 35 points per game. He’s shooting 60% from 3-point range. – 12:22 AM
Dillon Brooks said “MVP” as soon as he was asked about Ja Morant tonight.
When he’s making 3s what does it do to the defense?
“Unstoppable,” Brooks said. “He’s unstoppable.”
Morant is averaging more than 35 points per game. He’s shooting 60% from 3-point range. – 12:22 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is shooting 12-for-20 (60%) on 3-pointers through the first four games of the season. – 12:00 AM
Ja Morant is shooting 12-for-20 (60%) on 3-pointers through the first four games of the season. – 12:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Speaking of someone get going, I just finished Memphis-Brooklyn and man is it hard to imagine a better guy next to Ja Morant than Desmond Bane. He never stops moving and cutting. Always on balance off of screens to get 3s. Completely unselfish. And has range out to HERE. pic.twitter.com/p0c9T1KnEl – 11:46 PM
Speaking of someone get going, I just finished Memphis-Brooklyn and man is it hard to imagine a better guy next to Ja Morant than Desmond Bane. He never stops moving and cutting. Always on balance off of screens to get 3s. Completely unselfish. And has range out to HERE. pic.twitter.com/p0c9T1KnEl – 11:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD doubled down on his praise of Ja Morant after the game. “He’s the most marketable guy in our league — the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does.” – 11:38 PM
KD doubled down on his praise of Ja Morant after the game. “He’s the most marketable guy in our league — the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does.” – 11:38 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kevin Durant said Ja Morant is “for sure” the new face of the league. Durant said their is a group players that he can see that could be included with him and enjoys seeing the change of an era. – 11:25 PM
Kevin Durant said Ja Morant is “for sure” the new face of the league. Durant said their is a group players that he can see that could be included with him and enjoys seeing the change of an era. – 11:25 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD just called Morant “the new face of the league.” And then amended it to one of the new faces of the league. – 11:22 PM
KD just called Morant “the new face of the league.” And then amended it to one of the new faces of the league. – 11:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Ja Morant (38) and Desmond Bane (38) combined for 76 points in tonight’s 134-124 win over Brooklyn, setting a @Memphis Grizzlies franchise record for combined points by two teammates.
Morant and Bane held the previous record with 74 on Feb. 16, 2022 vs Portland.
h/t @Sportradar pic.twitter.com/kQcDbzDiNW – 11:22 PM
Ja Morant (38) and Desmond Bane (38) combined for 76 points in tonight’s 134-124 win over Brooklyn, setting a @Memphis Grizzlies franchise record for combined points by two teammates.
Morant and Bane held the previous record with 74 on Feb. 16, 2022 vs Portland.
h/t @Sportradar pic.twitter.com/kQcDbzDiNW – 11:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about Ja Morant getting his own shoe, Kevin Durant calls him “the face of our league going forward.” – 11:21 PM
Asked about Ja Morant getting his own shoe, Kevin Durant calls him “the face of our league going forward.” – 11:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said 3-point shooting was the Nets’ issue tonight. Said Bane and Ja hit more 3s than the Nets did as a team. – 11:17 PM
Kevin Durant said 3-point shooting was the Nets’ issue tonight. Said Bane and Ja hit more 3s than the Nets did as a team. – 11:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said he remembered a play from his rookie year in Philadelphia where Ben Simmons fouled him trying to make a steal while he was looking towards the bench.
He remembered the play during the 4th quarter, and used to it foul Simmons out. His rookie year was 3 seasons ago – 11:10 PM
Ja Morant said he remembered a play from his rookie year in Philadelphia where Ben Simmons fouled him trying to make a steal while he was looking towards the bench.
He remembered the play during the 4th quarter, and used to it foul Simmons out. His rookie year was 3 seasons ago – 11:10 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Well, wasn’t that fun! Ja, Bane, Durant & Kyrie all go for 30-plus in home Memphis win. I sense Simmons has started to feel he belongs, or at least wants to belong… – 10:59 PM
Well, wasn’t that fun! Ja, Bane, Durant & Kyrie all go for 30-plus in home Memphis win. I sense Simmons has started to feel he belongs, or at least wants to belong… – 10:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I just asked Taylor Jenkins if he knew what Ja Morant was doing when he was rolling the ball up the floor and Ben Simmons picked up his sixth foul. He said “yes,” but didn’t want to go into details.
If they planned that to foul Simmons out, that’s pretty wild. – 10:52 PM
I just asked Taylor Jenkins if he knew what Ja Morant was doing when he was rolling the ball up the floor and Ben Simmons picked up his sixth foul. He said “yes,” but didn’t want to go into details.
If they planned that to foul Simmons out, that’s pretty wild. – 10:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins, without going into details, said that he knew Ja Morant was going to bait Ben Simmons into that sixth foul late in the game. It was designed. – 10:51 PM
Taylor Jenkins, without going into details, said that he knew Ja Morant was going to bait Ben Simmons into that sixth foul late in the game. It was designed. – 10:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The ball was rolling up the floor. Ja Morant didn’t touch it. The Nets got frustrated, Ben Simmons picked up his sixth foul and the Grizzlies won. Patience is a virtue.
The Grizzlies are 3-1
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:44 PM
The ball was rolling up the floor. Ja Morant didn’t touch it. The Nets got frustrated, Ben Simmons picked up his sixth foul and the Grizzlies won. Patience is a virtue.
The Grizzlies are 3-1
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 150 points in that game.
That was incredible. – 10:43 PM
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 150 points in that game.
That was incredible. – 10:43 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Great stat from @Matt Williams at the end of the Nets-Grizz:
The last time each team had multiple 35 pt scorers was 1983. Pistons v Nuggets: Isiah Thomas, John Long, Kelly Tripucka, Alex English and Kiki Vandeghe. Triple OT game
Kyrie, KD, Ja and Desmond Bane were cooking… – 10:42 PM
Great stat from @Matt Williams at the end of the Nets-Grizz:
The last time each team had multiple 35 pt scorers was 1983. Pistons v Nuggets: Isiah Thomas, John Long, Kelly Tripucka, Alex English and Kiki Vandeghe. Triple OT game
Kyrie, KD, Ja and Desmond Bane were cooking… – 10:42 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The NBA season is officially back on when Ja Morant is doing stuff that makes you go 🤯 again pic.twitter.com/uEtBPThJEb – 10:37 PM
The NBA season is officially back on when Ja Morant is doing stuff that makes you go 🤯 again pic.twitter.com/uEtBPThJEb – 10:37 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Morant 38
Bane 38
Durant 37
Kyrie 37
That was insanely entertaining. – 10:36 PM
Morant 38
Bane 38
Durant 37
Kyrie 37
That was insanely entertaining. – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points tonight:
38 — Ja
38 — Bane
37 — KD
37 — Kyrie
The first time both teams have multiple 35-point scorers since 1983. pic.twitter.com/ygMRijMDwo – 10:33 PM
Points tonight:
38 — Ja
38 — Bane
37 — KD
37 — Kyrie
The first time both teams have multiple 35-point scorers since 1983. pic.twitter.com/ygMRijMDwo – 10:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Four players scored at least 35 points in tonight’s Nets-Grizzlies game:
✅ Ja Morant, 38
✅ Desmond Bane, 38
✅ Kevin Durant, 37
✅ Kyrie Irving, 37
It’s the first non-overtime game in NBA history in which four players recorded a 35-point game. – 10:33 PM
Four players scored at least 35 points in tonight’s Nets-Grizzlies game:
✅ Ja Morant, 38
✅ Desmond Bane, 38
✅ Kevin Durant, 37
✅ Kyrie Irving, 37
It’s the first non-overtime game in NBA history in which four players recorded a 35-point game. – 10:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja: Bane:
38 PTS 38 PTS
7 AST 7 AST
4 3P 8 3P
Outscored KD (37) and Kyrie (37) tonight. pic.twitter.com/WwFFn3GfvH – 10:31 PM
Ja: Bane:
38 PTS 38 PTS
7 AST 7 AST
4 3P 8 3P
Outscored KD (37) and Kyrie (37) tonight. pic.twitter.com/WwFFn3GfvH – 10:31 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Crazy fun game at FedExForum. Durant and Irving were brilliant — and not nearly enough. Grizzlies have won 7 straight over Nets. – 10:31 PM
Crazy fun game at FedExForum. Durant and Irving were brilliant — and not nearly enough. Grizzlies have won 7 straight over Nets. – 10:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Grizzlies beat the Nets 134-124. Not a game to teach the kids about defense. Kevin Durant put on a scoring clinic, but it wasn’t enough. Ben Simmons fouled out and I think someone else just got called for another foul. Ugly, weird game. On to Milwaukee. – 10:31 PM
Final: Grizzlies beat the Nets 134-124. Not a game to teach the kids about defense. Kevin Durant put on a scoring clinic, but it wasn’t enough. Ben Simmons fouled out and I think someone else just got called for another foul. Ugly, weird game. On to Milwaukee. – 10:31 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are just the second duo in @Memphis Grizzlies history to each score at least 35 points in the same game (Mike Conley and Jaren Jackson Jr.).
They are the first duo in franchise history to each record at least 35 points and five assists in the same game. – 10:29 PM
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are just the second duo in @Memphis Grizzlies history to each score at least 35 points in the same game (Mike Conley and Jaren Jackson Jr.).
They are the first duo in franchise history to each record at least 35 points and five assists in the same game. – 10:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant with 35. Desmond Bane with 38. Kyrie Irving with 35. Kevin Durant with 37.
What. A. Show. – 10:27 PM
Ja Morant with 35. Desmond Bane with 38. Kyrie Irving with 35. Kevin Durant with 37.
What. A. Show. – 10:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ja Morant just hilariously baited Ben Simmons into fouling out
https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/tH7fAzQmtp – 10:24 PM
Ja Morant just hilariously baited Ben Simmons into fouling out
https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/tH7fAzQmtp – 10:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just put on a IQ clinic and got Ben Simmons fouled out. Wow. – 10:20 PM
Ja Morant just put on a IQ clinic and got Ben Simmons fouled out. Wow. – 10:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant waves bye bye to Ben Simmons as he fouls out. Crowd going nuts. – 10:20 PM
Ja Morant waves bye bye to Ben Simmons as he fouls out. Crowd going nuts. – 10:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris might be the Nets’ best player tonight not named Kevin Durant. Has eight points, five rebounds and a pair of assists. Just added a block. Is the only positive +/- guy last I checked. Has logged 20 minutes, two more than he played Friday. – 10:03 PM
Joe Harris might be the Nets’ best player tonight not named Kevin Durant. Has eight points, five rebounds and a pair of assists. Just added a block. Is the only positive +/- guy last I checked. Has logged 20 minutes, two more than he played Friday. – 10:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Ja Morant sky to throw down insane left-handed alley-oop nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/24/wat… – 10:01 PM
Watch Ja Morant sky to throw down insane left-handed alley-oop nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/24/wat… – 10:01 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Ja Morant defying gravity and physics? Yeah, OK.
Kevin Durant putting on a shooting clinic vs. any Grizzlies defender? Fine.
But we just witnessed Ben Simmons shooting a 3-pointer to close the 3Q. His first such attempt since 5/23/21.
(Now, as then, it missed.) – 9:59 PM
Ja Morant defying gravity and physics? Yeah, OK.
Kevin Durant putting on a shooting clinic vs. any Grizzlies defender? Fine.
But we just witnessed Ben Simmons shooting a 3-pointer to close the 3Q. His first such attempt since 5/23/21.
(Now, as then, it missed.) – 9:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Grizzlies lead the Nets 109-97. Ben Simmons just attempted a 3 at the buzzer that went off the rim. The previous play, Desmond Bane hit one from Gotham. The defense hasn’t been good. Kevin Durant has been brilliant. Do the Nets have one more run in them? – 9:58 PM
End of the third quarter: Grizzlies lead the Nets 109-97. Ben Simmons just attempted a 3 at the buzzer that went off the rim. The previous play, Desmond Bane hit one from Gotham. The defense hasn’t been good. Kevin Durant has been brilliant. Do the Nets have one more run in them? – 9:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant just called Jake LaRavia over to mid court during these free throws. He told him it’s alright and to keep his head in it. – 9:55 PM
Ja Morant just called Jake LaRavia over to mid court during these free throws. He told him it’s alright and to keep his head in it. – 9:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jake LaRavia heard Kevin Durant’s footsteps and missed the open dunk. Patty Mills hits a 3 on the other end. 5-point swing. – 9:54 PM
Jake LaRavia heard Kevin Durant’s footsteps and missed the open dunk. Patty Mills hits a 3 on the other end. 5-point swing. – 9:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ja has 33. KD has 31. Ben Simmons has six points and six assists — but he’s also got five turnovers and is a -19. The Nets just have no answers defensively. Memphis continues to get anything it wants. – 9:52 PM
Ja has 33. KD has 31. Ben Simmons has six points and six assists — but he’s also got five turnovers and is a -19. The Nets just have no answers defensively. Memphis continues to get anything it wants. – 9:52 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
durant just passed alex english on the all time scoring list, and in 252 fewer games
granted he’s made over 4500 threes and english made 83, but good for KD – 9:48 PM
durant just passed alex english on the all time scoring list, and in 252 fewer games
granted he’s made over 4500 threes and english made 83, but good for KD – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is an absurd 12 for 15 from the field right now and the Nets are still down 13. Who knows what it would be if he was off. – 9:48 PM
Kevin Durant is an absurd 12 for 15 from the field right now and the Nets are still down 13. Who knows what it would be if he was off. – 9:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Santi Aldama isn’t even doing a bad job on Kevin Durant, the guy is just automatic. – 9:47 PM
Santi Aldama isn’t even doing a bad job on Kevin Durant, the guy is just automatic. – 9:47 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant has passed Alex English to move into 20th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.
Vince Carter up next. – 9:46 PM
Kevin Durant has passed Alex English to move into 20th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.
Vince Carter up next. – 9:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: With 29 points, Kevin Durant (25,614 points) has moved past Alex English (25,613 points) into 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Next up: Vince Carter (25,728 points). – 9:45 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: With 29 points, Kevin Durant (25,614 points) has moved past Alex English (25,613 points) into 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Next up: Vince Carter (25,728 points). – 9:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Kevin Durant going bucket for bucket. This is insanely fun. – 9:44 PM
Ja Morant and Kevin Durant going bucket for bucket. This is insanely fun. – 9:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash with KD, Kyrie, Joe, Clax and Mills out there. Shooting, shooting and more shooting. – 9:44 PM
Nash with KD, Kyrie, Joe, Clax and Mills out there. Shooting, shooting and more shooting. – 9:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Probably can’t see it on the TV screen, but Dillon Brooks is making KD WORK for every touch. His ball denial in the third quarter has been noticeable. – 9:41 PM
Probably can’t see it on the TV screen, but Dillon Brooks is making KD WORK for every touch. His ball denial in the third quarter has been noticeable. – 9:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Nets 69 Grizzlies 64
Ja Morant had 24 points on 7-10 shooting. Santi Aldama has 10. Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn with 18 points. Two offenses executing at a high level and lots of free throws. – 9:15 PM
Halftime: Nets 69 Grizzlies 64
Ja Morant had 24 points on 7-10 shooting. Santi Aldama has 10. Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn with 18 points. Two offenses executing at a high level and lots of free throws. – 9:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This Nets offense looks different than the past years with Kyrie and KD. Less isolations. The ball is moving so fast. The Grizzlies are a good scrambling defensive team, but this is a tough assignment with that talent executing at this level. The Nets have 19 assist – 9:13 PM
This Nets offense looks different than the past years with Kyrie and KD. Less isolations. The ball is moving so fast. The Grizzlies are a good scrambling defensive team, but this is a tough assignment with that talent executing at this level. The Nets have 19 assist – 9:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I’ve seen three Ja Morant highlights while watching #Crunchtime with @JaredSGreenberg and that dude just doesn’t make sense. – 9:12 PM
I’ve seen three Ja Morant highlights while watching #Crunchtime with @JaredSGreenberg and that dude just doesn’t make sense. – 9:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kevin Durant came down on someone’s foot on that play. Limping a bit. – 9:03 PM
Kevin Durant came down on someone’s foot on that play. Limping a bit. – 9:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD and Kyrie make some of the most insanely difficult shots routinely.
It’s really insane. – 8:58 PM
KD and Kyrie make some of the most insanely difficult shots routinely.
It’s really insane. – 8:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Brooks just picked up techs — and they’ve been going back and forth at each other for a few more seconds after that. KD comes down the floor a few moments later and hits a tough turnaround over Brooks and lets him know about it. – 8:57 PM
KD and Brooks just picked up techs — and they’ve been going back and forth at each other for a few more seconds after that. KD comes down the floor a few moments later and hits a tough turnaround over Brooks and lets him know about it. – 8:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
ANd we have a double-technical foul, on DIllon Brooks and Kevin Durant. Shoutout to @Zach Randolph — King of the Double Technicals. – 8:56 PM
ANd we have a double-technical foul, on DIllon Brooks and Kevin Durant. Shoutout to @Zach Randolph — King of the Double Technicals. – 8:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant chirping non-stop at each other. Both players get technical fouls and Durant starts clapping. They’re still talking – 8:56 PM
Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant chirping non-stop at each other. Both players get technical fouls and Durant starts clapping. They’re still talking – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant both get techs. They are REALLY going at each other. – 8:56 PM
Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant both get techs. They are REALLY going at each other. – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Oooooo it’s getting spicy down here. Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant are going at it. – 8:54 PM
Oooooo it’s getting spicy down here. Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant are going at it. – 8:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Kyrie Irving with a HELL of a buzzer beater. They’re reviewing it to see if it was a two or three. I thought it was a 3. Grizzlies lead 39-34. KD and Ja in a little scoring duel. Nets just 1-for-6 from 3. And the defense…woof. Not a good start. – 8:41 PM
End of the first quarter: Kyrie Irving with a HELL of a buzzer beater. They’re reviewing it to see if it was a two or three. I thought it was a 3. Grizzlies lead 39-34. KD and Ja in a little scoring duel. Nets just 1-for-6 from 3. And the defense…woof. Not a good start. – 8:41 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
The league can consider itself warned: Ja Morant has hit both his 3-point attempts tonight vs. Brooklyn and is 10-of-16 in the first week. #unguardable – 8:33 PM
The league can consider itself warned: Ja Morant has hit both his 3-point attempts tonight vs. Brooklyn and is 10-of-16 in the first week. #unguardable – 8:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Kevin Durant only averages 27.2 ppg career because he’s never had to play against John Konchar – 8:30 PM
Kevin Durant only averages 27.2 ppg career because he’s never had to play against John Konchar – 8:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail Memphis 27-21 with 3:47 in the first. Ja Morant already has 15 on 5-of-5 shooting, 2-of-2 from deep. – 8:30 PM
#Nets trail Memphis 27-21 with 3:47 in the first. Ja Morant already has 15 on 5-of-5 shooting, 2-of-2 from deep. – 8:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Feels like a good time to bring back this feature on Ja Morant’s 3-point shooting… dailymemphian.com/article/31102/… – 8:29 PM
Feels like a good time to bring back this feature on Ja Morant’s 3-point shooting… dailymemphian.com/article/31102/… – 8:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been giving the officials an ear full for the first seven minutes. Gets hit with a tech. – 8:26 PM
Ja Morant has been giving the officials an ear full for the first seven minutes. Gets hit with a tech. – 8:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant has 10 points and just picked up a technical foul. He’s 4-4 shooting, but he and the refs haven’t been seeing eye to eye early in this game. – 8:26 PM
Ja Morant has 10 points and just picked up a technical foul. He’s 4-4 shooting, but he and the refs haven’t been seeing eye to eye early in this game. – 8:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris checks in with 5:53 left in the first quarter. Day’Ron Sharpe is in too with Durant, Simmons and Mills. – 8:25 PM
Joe Harris checks in with 5:53 left in the first quarter. Day’Ron Sharpe is in too with Durant, Simmons and Mills. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets-Grizzlies tied at 10 early. Nic Claxton hit both his free throws, Kevin Durant with two quick baskets. – 8:16 PM
Nets-Grizzlies tied at 10 early. Nic Claxton hit both his free throws, Kevin Durant with two quick baskets. – 8:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Two quick fouls on Dillon Brooks two minutes into the game. Taylor Jenkins wants to keep him in, so he tells Desmond Bane to guard Kevin Durant. – 8:14 PM
Two quick fouls on Dillon Brooks two minutes into the game. Taylor Jenkins wants to keep him in, so he tells Desmond Bane to guard Kevin Durant. – 8:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Welcome to the starting lineup Santi, you get to guard Kevin Durant – 8:11 PM
Welcome to the starting lineup Santi, you get to guard Kevin Durant – 8:11 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for a Monday night in Memphis. Brooklyn: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Durant, Nic Claxton and O’Neale.
Grizz start Morant, Bane, Adams, Aldama and a returning Dillon Brooks.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:47 PM
Your starters for a Monday night in Memphis. Brooklyn: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Durant, Nic Claxton and O’Neale.
Grizz start Morant, Bane, Adams, Aldama and a returning Dillon Brooks.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets keep the same lineup of Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton. #Grizzlies – 7:38 PM
#Nets keep the same lineup of Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton. #Grizzlies – 7:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Brooklyn tonight: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:37 PM
Same starters for Brooklyn tonight: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:37 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Grizzlies
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and Memphis’ Ja Morant may be the two most offensively explosive point guards in the world. Morant and BK’s Kevin Durant are two of the best overall players in the world, period. MVP candidates go at it. pic.twitter.com/QS4QhvQ4lH – 7:24 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Grizzlies
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and Memphis’ Ja Morant may be the two most offensively explosive point guards in the world. Morant and BK’s Kevin Durant are two of the best overall players in the world, period. MVP candidates go at it. pic.twitter.com/QS4QhvQ4lH – 7:24 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The last Grizz-Nets game, Morant was in street clothes, KD and Kyrie were on the court, and the Nets served as mere fodder for an ESPN All-Access “We Here” coming out party.
Since Morant, KD and Kyrie landed on these teams, Grizz are 6-0 head-to-head.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 4:25 PM
The last Grizz-Nets game, Morant was in street clothes, KD and Kyrie were on the court, and the Nets served as mere fodder for an ESPN All-Access “We Here” coming out party.
Since Morant, KD and Kyrie landed on these teams, Grizz are 6-0 head-to-head.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 4:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD had high praise of Ja in advance of Monday’s matchup — saying the young guard is “doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:08 PM
KD had high praise of Ja in advance of Monday’s matchup — saying the young guard is “doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Fun Fact:
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team Ja Morant has not lost to in his NBA career.
4-0. – 2:11 PM
Fun Fact:
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team Ja Morant has not lost to in his NBA career.
4-0. – 2:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on who Ja Morant reminds him of: “Nobody really. He’s a unique player. Lot of athleticism & creativity…He’s taller than (Allen Iverson) but wiry strong player. But he’s an incredible player, just doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” #Nets #Grizzlies – 12:26 PM
Kevin Durant on who Ja Morant reminds him of: “Nobody really. He’s a unique player. Lot of athleticism & creativity…He’s taller than (Allen Iverson) but wiry strong player. But he’s an incredible player, just doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” #Nets #Grizzlies – 12:26 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Goodmorning. Back to back wins for my Manders…nets hoop today. Enjoy your week ya bih – 9:43 AM
Goodmorning. Back to back wins for my Manders…nets hoop today. Enjoy your week ya bih – 9:43 AM
More on this storyline
“You can tell the changing of the eras in the league as time goes on,” Durant said. “The last 10 years, this next 15, you see guys that are in the league right now that are going to help push the game forward. That’s really what it’s all about. It’s not one guy, two guys, three guys that shift or change the game. It’s a group of us that do it, and Ja is definitely in that group, for sure.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / October 25, 2022
Barbara Barker: “You can’t stop the star players in the league,” Kevin Durant said when asked how the team was going to stop Giannis on Wednesday. He said they need to stop the team, not their star. -via Twitter @meanbarb / October 25, 2022
Nets star Kevin Durant said he didn’t believe that last foul should have been called on Simmons, either, but that he knows calls usually even out over the course of a game. “I didn’t think that one was a foul, but it is what it is,” Durant said. “Ben’s a veteran in this league, so he trusts himself, we trust him and it’s just about bouncing back next game.” -via ESPN / October 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.