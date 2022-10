Klay Thompson frustrated with minutes restrictions?

Because of his minutes restriction, Thompson said he is still figuring out his rhythm on both ends of the floor. Against the Sacramento Kings, Thompson played well defensively but struggled with his shot. While the Warriors’ exploded for 50 points in the second quarter and 71 in the first half, Thompson finished the night with just eight points. He’s shooting 40 percent from the floor through the first three games of the season while attempting 12.3 shots per game. “I’m such a perfectionist, I want to be great right now,” Thompson said. “But I got to realize, man, it’s a long season. I’d rather peak come playoff time rather than early November or into January.” -via ESPN / October 25, 2022