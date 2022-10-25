Klay Thompson frustrated with minutes restrictions?

Jason Dumas: Steve Kerr says that Klay Thompson has been frustrated with his minute restriction: pic.twitter.com/HoPpbrr0ml
Source: Twitter @JDumasReports
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr says that Klay Thompson has been frustrated with his minute restriction: pic.twitter.com/HoPpbrr0ml – 8:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“I’m such a perfectionist. I want to be great right now.”
ESPN story on Klay Thompson’s continued patience as he regains his conditioning, rhythm: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“It’s so nice, oh my gosh. … That really helps me put things into perspective.”
Asked Klay Thompson about getting minutes restrictions and slumps out of the way now instead of later. Trusting the process is hard, but he continues to see the big picture nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:08 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Dubs ran same play on three straight halfcourt trips vs. SAC. Can see Dray calling it out, directing traffic between possessions.
Starts as double drag, but Steph hands to Dray as Looney sets veer screen for Klay.
1. Steph weak wing 3
2. Loon roll dunk
3. Klay missed 3 off pin pic.twitter.com/UhBLB91EOe – 2:15 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay’s missed three 3s to open the third quarter, and he plopped down at the end of the bench dejectedly. Rick Celebrini came over to give him a supportive tap. – 10:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors have been running a Steph dribble pitch action up top into a Looney wide pindown for Klay. Exceedingly simple, but they time it perfectly and it’s impossible for the Kings to deal with. – 9:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Starters tonight
Warriors
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kings
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
KZ Okpala
Domantas Sabonis – 8:05 PM
Because of his minutes restriction, Thompson said he is still figuring out his rhythm on both ends of the floor. Against the Sacramento Kings, Thompson played well defensively but struggled with his shot. While the Warriors’ exploded for 50 points in the second quarter and 71 in the first half, Thompson finished the night with just eight points. He’s shooting 40 percent from the floor through the first three games of the season while attempting 12.3 shots per game. “I’m such a perfectionist, I want to be great right now,” Thompson said. “But I got to realize, man, it’s a long season. I’d rather peak come playoff time rather than early November or into January.” -via ESPN / October 25, 2022
“Don’t get discouraged with missed shots or missed rotations on defense,” Thompson said. “Sometimes when you come back from injury, you get in your own way. ‘Ahh, I might not be the same player. I might not do this or do that.’ But you just got to be grateful to be out there competing. When I play with that mindset, everything else flows so easily.” He added: “I’m a very prideful person. I forget that what I’ve been through, it’s real. … Although I want to have the big shooting nights, I know that comes with hard work and patience. That stuff is organic.” -via ESPN / October 25, 2022
Malone said it is not the plan for Murray to rest on one end of back-to-backs for the entire season, as the Warriors did with Klay Thompson last season as he returned from ACL and Achilles injuries. Malone hopes that Murray’s workload will progressively build throughout the year, specifically naming Christmas, the New Year and All-Star break as times of the season for jumps. “This is a work in progress and it’s going to require patience on everybody’s part,” Malone said. “I talked to Jamal about that. There will be tough nights for him, but he is our guy. I have his back.” -via ESPN / October 22, 2022
