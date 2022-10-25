Myles Turner may make season debut on Wednesday

Indiana: Myles Turner (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Chicago.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Something I’ve kind of wondered about on the Russell Westbrook trade front: if the Lakers had engaged Indiana early enough, could they have landed Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon, instead of Buddy Hield, for those two firsts? I imagine they’d slightly prefer that version. – 10:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Indiana #Pacers will be without Myles Turner (left ankle sprain) and Daniel Theis (right knee soreness) tomorrow night versus the #Sixers. – 10:17 PM
When that time comes, Los Angeles will explore trade combinations with the Pacers that involve center Myles Turner and/or wing Buddy Hield. Those talks are currently on hold, but Turner and Hield would both add much-needed shooting, and Turner would provide rim-protection depth behind the oft-injured Davis. -via The Ringer / October 24, 2022
Sirius XM NBA: “A successful season for this group is just laying the foundation for what’s to come in the future”. Myles Turner talks about the type of team the @Indiana Pacers will be this coming season with @Mark_J_Boyle pic.twitter.com/r7gGPrXFCA -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / October 23, 2022
Scott Agness: Myles Turner’s ankle sprain will keep him out a few more games. He hopes to join the team on their 5-game road trip next week. “It’s unfortunate, man. Definitely not the way I want to start the season off.” -via Twitter @ScottAgness / October 20, 2022
