Myles Turner may make season debut on Wednesday

Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner has been upgraded to questionable for the Pacers tomorrow against the Bulls. He’s been out all season with a left ankle sprain. – 5:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Something I’ve kind of wondered about on the Russell Westbrook trade front: if the Lakers had engaged Indiana early enough, could they have landed Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon, instead of Buddy Hield, for those two firsts? I imagine they’d slightly prefer that version. – 10:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Indiana #Pacers will be without Myles Turner (left ankle sprain) and Daniel Theis (right knee soreness) tomorrow night versus the #Sixers. – 10:17 PM

Scott Agness: Myles Turner’s ankle sprain will keep him out a few more games. He hopes to join the team on their 5-game road trip next week. “It’s unfortunate, man. Definitely not the way I want to start the season off.” -via Twitter @ScottAgness / October 20, 2022

