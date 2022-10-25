Pistons vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Detroit Pistons are spending $124,500,866 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $76,000,625 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: BSDET Extra

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: 950 AM

