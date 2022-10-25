Seth Curry back Thursday?

Coach Steve Nash said Morris isn’t expected to join the Nets on Wednesday in Milwaukee, but could rejoin them when they return to Brooklyn on Thursday. T.J. Warren (left foot) and Seth Curry (left ankle injury) were both out Monday, but Curry is closing in on a return. “[Curry] traveled and we’re just monitoring him still. He’s doing well,” Nash said. “I’d say he’s out for Wednesday, but we’ll see whether Thursday, Saturday or the subsequent games. It’s coming soon.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Erik Slater: Steve Nash says Seth Curry just needs “a few more practices” before he’s ready to go. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / October 21, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Nets list Joe Harris as probable for tomorrow’s game against Toronto. Seth Curry and TJ Warren remain out. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 20, 2022
AI sports video company Pixellot is working with media company Team Whistle to produce “My First Coach,” a new digital series starring former NBA All-Star and current Charlotte Hornets broadcaster Dell Curry. He will focus on telling childhood stories about his sons, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry. -via SportTechie / October 20, 2022
