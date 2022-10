Seth Curry back Thursday?

Coach Steve Nash said Morris isn’t expected to join the Nets on Wednesday in Milwaukee, but could rejoin them when they return to Brooklyn on Thursday. T.J. Warren (left foot) and Seth Curry (left ankle injury) were both out Monday, but Curry is closing in on a return. “[Curry] traveled and we’re just monitoring him still. He’s doing well,” Nash said. “I’d say he’s out for Wednesday, but we’ll see whether Thursday, Saturday or the subsequent games. It’s coming soon.” Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post