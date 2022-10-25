Team USA interested in Joel Embiid

Team USA is indeed interested in Embiid, sources said, though American officials have not reached out to begin formal recruitment. Form their standpoint, the only thing that can’t happen in the next 10 months is Embiid suits up for Les Bleus. “I kind of mess with him and tell him now he’s like, French,” Maxey said of his famous, sought-after Sixers teammate. “I mess with him saying, you know, you and Rudy are gonna be teammates.” “Sometimes we have to wonder what’s going on with Joe, what’s going on in Joel’s head. I guess we’ll see.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid came out looking to pass. James Harden finished with another monster stat line. Tobias Harris took ten 3s. And the bench scored some points.
On how the Sixers finally had a big offensive night: https://t.co/FC0yoHfVZ9 pic.twitter.com/DTHeFh3xrw – 9:18 AM
Joel Embiid came out looking to pass. James Harden finished with another monster stat line. Tobias Harris took ten 3s. And the bench scored some points.
On how the Sixers finally had a big offensive night: https://t.co/FC0yoHfVZ9 pic.twitter.com/DTHeFh3xrw – 9:18 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers were averaging 11.3 points per game from the bench heading into last night’s game, a historically low number.
They got 35 from their top-four bench players against Indy. Joel Embiid had the mindset of looking to make plays for them:
https://t.co/FC0yoGYkAz pic.twitter.com/sQHAK8zSPL – 8:35 AM
The Sixers were averaging 11.3 points per game from the bench heading into last night’s game, a historically low number.
They got 35 from their top-four bench players against Indy. Joel Embiid had the mindset of looking to make plays for them:
https://t.co/FC0yoGYkAz pic.twitter.com/sQHAK8zSPL – 8:35 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on the Sixers getting their first win after an 0-3 start: “They probably wanted me to be traded and the whole team to be sent down to the G League … but to me, it’s no pressure. 0-3, three games in, fairly new team, everybody trying to find their way.” – 10:28 PM
Joel Embiid on the Sixers getting their first win after an 0-3 start: “They probably wanted me to be traded and the whole team to be sent down to the G League … but to me, it’s no pressure. 0-3, three games in, fairly new team, everybody trying to find their way.” – 10:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid says he would like Maxey and Harris shooting 10 threes per game. – 10:21 PM
Embiid says he would like Maxey and Harris shooting 10 threes per game. – 10:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid says “From the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me traded and the whole team sent to the G-League” about the team’s 0-3 start. – 10:17 PM
Embiid says “From the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me traded and the whole team sent to the G-League” about the team’s 0-3 start. – 10:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers picked up that elusive first win. Harden has turned in masterpieces in 3 of the first 4 games. Embiid looks more comfortable, scoring 20+ for a second consecutive game:
thepaintedlines.com/hardens-big-fo… – 9:29 PM
The Sixers picked up that elusive first win. Harden has turned in masterpieces in 3 of the first 4 games. Embiid looks more comfortable, scoring 20+ for a second consecutive game:
thepaintedlines.com/hardens-big-fo… – 9:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers get their first win of the season, beat the Pacers at home 120-106. They are 1-3.
Big offensive night for the Sixers, who shot 19 of 43 from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid scored an efficient and under-control 26 points. James Harden exploded late and finished with 29-11-9. – 9:26 PM
Sixers get their first win of the season, beat the Pacers at home 120-106. They are 1-3.
Big offensive night for the Sixers, who shot 19 of 43 from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid scored an efficient and under-control 26 points. James Harden exploded late and finished with 29-11-9. – 9:26 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 120-106.
Harden took control of game in 4th and finished with 29/9/11 on 10-18 shooting with 1 (late) TO. Embiid had 26/5 and Harris 18/8. Sixers had 36 points off bench, eclipsing their bench total from first 3 games combined. Sixers shot 19-43 from 3. – 9:26 PM
Final: Sixers win 120-106.
Harden took control of game in 4th and finished with 29/9/11 on 10-18 shooting with 1 (late) TO. Embiid had 26/5 and Harris 18/8. Sixers had 36 points off bench, eclipsing their bench total from first 3 games combined. Sixers shot 19-43 from 3. – 9:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers trailed most of the way, lost in Philly 120-106. 76ers’ first win.
Harden with 29-9-11 and Embiid had a casual 26/5 while in foul trouble.
Pacers struggled shooting, 27% from 3. Smith (17) had a great 1H, Mathurin (17) a good 2H.
Up next: Wed. at Chicago – 9:26 PM
Pacers trailed most of the way, lost in Philly 120-106. 76ers’ first win.
Harden with 29-9-11 and Embiid had a casual 26/5 while in foul trouble.
Pacers struggled shooting, 27% from 3. Smith (17) had a great 1H, Mathurin (17) a good 2H.
Up next: Wed. at Chicago – 9:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
No triple-double for Harden. He exits with 2 minutes left with 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Embiid leaves with 26 points, Harris had 18 points and eight rebounds. – 9:22 PM
No triple-double for Harden. He exits with 2 minutes left with 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Embiid leaves with 26 points, Harris had 18 points and eight rebounds. – 9:22 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers have had some shaky moments tonight, but James Harden is making those look not especially relevant.
He’s got 29 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB. Has made three triples and a mid-range jumper since Joel Embiid’s fifth foul. – 9:13 PM
Sixers have had some shaky moments tonight, but James Harden is making those look not especially relevant.
He’s got 29 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB. Has made three triples and a mid-range jumper since Joel Embiid’s fifth foul. – 9:13 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Pacers had cut the lead to 8, but Embiid came back for the Sixers and Harden hit a pair of big step-back 3s and the lead is back up to 109-95 with 5:20 left. Harden is up to 29/9/10 on 10-18 shooting (5-10 from 3), and without a turnover. – 9:13 PM
The Pacers had cut the lead to 8, but Embiid came back for the Sixers and Harden hit a pair of big step-back 3s and the lead is back up to 109-95 with 5:20 left. Harden is up to 29/9/10 on 10-18 shooting (5-10 from 3), and without a turnover. – 9:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
McConnell with an inbound steal from his old pal, Joel Embiid. Quick and-1 for Mathurin.
For some reason, the 76ers did not offer TJM in 2019 after his rookie contract was up. – 8:59 PM
McConnell with an inbound steal from his old pal, Joel Embiid. Quick and-1 for Mathurin.
For some reason, the 76ers did not offer TJM in 2019 after his rookie contract was up. – 8:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. McConnell takes it the length of the floor, was fouled on a jumper by Maxey ‚ but it was not called.
Pacers down 90-76 entering the 4th, led by Haliburton and Smith; both with 17. Embiid has 20/5 and Harden is headed for a triple-double. – 8:56 PM
T.J. McConnell takes it the length of the floor, was fouled on a jumper by Maxey ‚ but it was not called.
Pacers down 90-76 entering the 4th, led by Haliburton and Smith; both with 17. Embiid has 20/5 and Harden is headed for a triple-double. – 8:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Triple-double watch: Harden with 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds with 5:49 left in the third quarter. #Sixers up 76-64. Embiid with a team-high 16 points along with three blocks. – 8:39 PM
Triple-double watch: Harden with 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds with 5:49 left in the third quarter. #Sixers up 76-64. Embiid with a team-high 16 points along with three blocks. – 8:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Melton with a season-high 11 points. Harden has 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Harris with 10 points and 6 rebounds, while Embiid has 9. The Sixers lead 64-46 at the half. Jalen Smith has 17 points for the Pacers. – 8:12 PM
Melton with a season-high 11 points. Harden has 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Harris with 10 points and 6 rebounds, while Embiid has 9. The Sixers lead 64-46 at the half. Jalen Smith has 17 points for the Pacers. – 8:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 64-46 at the half. Harden has 12/7/7, Harris 10/6 and Embiid has 9 points on 3-5 shooting. Sixers with 26 3pta in the half, making 9. Pacers are shooting just 34.8% from the field and 4-20 from 3. – 8:12 PM
Sixers up 64-46 at the half. Harden has 12/7/7, Harris 10/6 and Embiid has 9 points on 3-5 shooting. Sixers with 26 3pta in the half, making 9. Pacers are shooting just 34.8% from the field and 4-20 from 3. – 8:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-46, at halftime.
Harden: 13 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 6 REB
Melton: 11 PTS / 3 REB
Embiid: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 2 BLK
Niang: 6 PTS
Harrell: 5 PTS
House: 5 PTS – 8:11 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-46, at halftime.
Harden: 13 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 6 REB
Melton: 11 PTS / 3 REB
Embiid: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 2 BLK
Niang: 6 PTS
Harrell: 5 PTS
House: 5 PTS – 8:11 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Look at the attention Embiid draws on the elbow entry. pic.twitter.com/hNrHA40BZQ – 8:10 PM
Look at the attention Embiid draws on the elbow entry. pic.twitter.com/hNrHA40BZQ – 8:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed checking in for Embiid, who is in foul trouble. A pronounced cheer breaks out. – 8:04 PM
Paul Reed checking in for Embiid, who is in foul trouble. A pronounced cheer breaks out. – 8:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith helping the Pacers put out of their dry spell. A dunk, and-1 and now a 3. He’s up to 13pts, 4rebs.
And he’s getting tested going against Embiid. – 8:02 PM
Jalen Smith helping the Pacers put out of their dry spell. A dunk, and-1 and now a 3. He’s up to 13pts, 4rebs.
And he’s getting tested going against Embiid. – 8:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harris has only made two of 6 shots. However, the power forward is contributing in other ways. He has six points, six rebounds, one assist and a steal. The Sixers lead 48-29 with 5:46 before intermission. Embiid leads all scorers with nine points. – 7:57 PM
Harris has only made two of 6 shots. However, the power forward is contributing in other ways. He has six points, six rebounds, one assist and a steal. The Sixers lead 48-29 with 5:46 before intermission. Embiid leads all scorers with nine points. – 7:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid starting to make his mark on this game, with a dunk and an and-1 finish. Sixers’ lead is up to 41-27, their largest of the game. – 7:50 PM
Embiid starting to make his mark on this game, with a dunk and an and-1 finish. Sixers’ lead is up to 41-27, their largest of the game. – 7:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Pacers are shooting just 2 of 10 on threes. Sixers up 11 after Embiid’s dunk. Indy calls timeout with 8:35 left in the half. Embiid has six points to go with two rebounds. – 7:47 PM
The Pacers are shooting just 2 of 10 on threes. Sixers up 11 after Embiid’s dunk. Indy calls timeout with 8:35 left in the half. Embiid has six points to go with two rebounds. – 7:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid doing a nice job of reading the defense. Whether it’s applying pressure or shading his way when he has the ball, Embiid is finding shooters consistently. – 7:46 PM
Embiid doing a nice job of reading the defense. Whether it’s applying pressure or shading his way when he has the ball, Embiid is finding shooters consistently. – 7:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers are up 33-23 on the Pacers after 1. Melton, Harrell, House, and Harden all have 5 each, Embiid has 4, and Tucker, Harris and Niang have 3. Sixers had 16 3pta in the quarter after averaging just 29.7 per game over the first three games. Pacers shooting 31.8% so far. – 7:41 PM
The Sixers are up 33-23 on the Pacers after 1. Melton, Harrell, House, and Harden all have 5 each, Embiid has 4, and Tucker, Harris and Niang have 3. Sixers had 16 3pta in the quarter after averaging just 29.7 per game over the first three games. Pacers shooting 31.8% so far. – 7:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Balanced scoring by the Sixers. Harden has five points, Embiid 4, Harris and Tucker with three. – 7:20 PM
Balanced scoring by the Sixers. Harden has five points, Embiid 4, Harris and Tucker with three. – 7:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid just threw a rainbow from the right side to Tucker in the left corner, and Tucker kicked to Harden for a triple on the right wing.
Sixers looking like a basketball team right now? – 7:18 PM
Embiid just threw a rainbow from the right side to Tucker in the left corner, and Tucker kicked to Harden for a triple on the right wing.
Sixers looking like a basketball team right now? – 7:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid has found Harden and Maxey cutting baseline early. Harden got a dunk, Maxey couldn’t finish, but ultimately led to a Tucker corner 3. – 7:14 PM
Embiid has found Harden and Maxey cutting baseline early. Harden got a dunk, Maxey couldn’t finish, but ultimately led to a Tucker corner 3. – 7:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden back-cut on the baseline (I’m surprised, too) and Embiid got him for a one-handed dunk.
Very next play, Embiid found Maxey back-cutting on the same side, and Maxey kicked to Tucker for a corner three. Some good ball movement early in this one. – 7:14 PM
Harden back-cut on the baseline (I’m surprised, too) and Embiid got him for a one-handed dunk.
Very next play, Embiid found Maxey back-cutting on the same side, and Maxey kicked to Tucker for a corner three. Some good ball movement early in this one. – 7:14 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers Week in Review newsletter:
* Overview of last week.
* A look ahead to this week.
* Encouraging trends
* Concerning trends
* Embiid’s plantar fasciitis
* Required reading
And more: dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 3:54 PM
Sixers Week in Review newsletter:
* Overview of last week.
* A look ahead to this week.
* Encouraging trends
* Concerning trends
* Embiid’s plantar fasciitis
* Required reading
And more: dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 3:54 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Via NBA.com, the number possessions that have ended with Joel Embiid shooting, turning it over or drawing a foul after setting a ball screen:
’20-’21: 3.2
’21-’22: 4.6
This season: 9, most in NBA
An example of how the Sixers offense has been different – 2:10 PM
Via NBA.com, the number possessions that have ended with Joel Embiid shooting, turning it over or drawing a foul after setting a ball screen:
’20-’21: 3.2
’21-’22: 4.6
This season: 9, most in NBA
An example of how the Sixers offense has been different – 2:10 PM
More on this storyline
Noah Levick: Joel Embiid on 0-3 start: “From the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me traded and the whole team sent down to the G League.” Embiid said personally, he felt no pressure heading into tonight’s game. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / October 25, 2022
Austin Krell: Embiid says he still thinks about the hand procedures he had this offseason when he boxes out. Says he still isn’t totally comfortable using his hands and fingers because that’s how the thumb injury happened in the first place. He’s been using elbows and forearms more. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / October 25, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Joel Embiid yesterday: ✅ 40 PTS ✅ 13 REB ✅ 2 BLK It’s the 27th time Embiid has recorded at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game. Since the ABA-NBA merger, no other player has recorded more such games through his first seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/P0cscU34Dl -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.