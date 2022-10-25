Trae Young on joining Team USA: 'I'm definitely open to it'

It starts with Trae Young, as sure of a thing as it gets in this nascent stage for the next iteration of Team USA. Young, 24, a two-time NBA All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks, wants to play for his country so badly, and it just hasn’t worked out. That kind of thing isn’t going to happen over the next two-year cycle, which begins next summer with the World Cup in the Philippines. “Yes, I’m definitely open to it,” Young told The Athletic, in a recent sitdown interview, when asked about the World Cup. “I mean, even since I was in high school, it’s been my dream as a basketball player. I’ve tried out multiple times since I’ve been in high school. There’s been a couple of times when I could have been on that team, and it kind of hurt my heart.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Trae Young, Bradley Beal tell @The Athletic they would be in for Team USA at World Cup in Philippines. After them, Grant Hill’s group gets a lot younger theathletic.com/3703269/2022/1… – 8:25 AM
Trae Young, Bradley Beal tell @The Athletic they would be in for Team USA at World Cup in Philippines. After them, Grant Hill’s group gets a lot younger theathletic.com/3703269/2022/1… – 8:25 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When asked about it, Trae expressed his frustration on getting the 3rd foul early and having to leave the game before his typical full 1Q stint was up. – 7:56 PM
When asked about it, Trae expressed his frustration on getting the 3rd foul early and having to leave the game before his typical full 1Q stint was up. – 7:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Horrific gamble by Trae basically hands Dennis Smith Jr. a layup. Hawks trying to rally but huge hill to climb down 15. – 7:16 PM
Horrific gamble by Trae basically hands Dennis Smith Jr. a layup. Hawks trying to rally but huge hill to climb down 15. – 7:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young just got T’d up for some choice words to the referee. He is incensed about what should have been goal tend. – 6:58 PM
Trae Young just got T’d up for some choice words to the referee. He is incensed about what should have been goal tend. – 6:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nate McMillan losing his mind after Richards goaltends the shit out of a Trae Young floater with no whistle, and he gets a well-earned tech for his effort. – 6:58 PM
Nate McMillan losing his mind after Richards goaltends the shit out of a Trae Young floater with no whistle, and he gets a well-earned tech for his effort. – 6:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The non-Trae ballhanders have a good number of passes in this one that they would like to have retract. Just putting the ball in the wrong spot when the defense is primed to grab it. – 6:56 PM
The non-Trae ballhanders have a good number of passes in this one that they would like to have retract. Just putting the ball in the wrong spot when the defense is primed to grab it. – 6:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Some good things happening here. Trae Young helped force Kelly Oubre into traffic and Dejounte Murray blocked Oubre’s shot from behind. Then they team forced Jaden McDaniels to travel. – 6:39 PM
Some good things happening here. Trae Young helped force Kelly Oubre into traffic and Dejounte Murray blocked Oubre’s shot from behind. Then they team forced Jaden McDaniels to travel. – 6:39 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young heading back in. 6:48 remaining in 2Q. The Hawks trail by 5, 40-35. – 5:56 PM
Trae Young heading back in. 6:48 remaining in 2Q. The Hawks trail by 5, 40-35. – 5:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are in the bonus with 6:48 left in 2Q.
Trae re-enters with 3 fouls. – 5:56 PM
Hawks are in the bonus with 6:48 left in 2Q.
Trae re-enters with 3 fouls. – 5:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
18-2 run by Charlotte, Hawks offense descending into farce in the non-Trae minutes just like the good ol’ days. Gotta say that Dennis Smith, Jr. is doing a rather convincing impersonation of a starting NBA point guard for Charlotte. – 5:54 PM
18-2 run by Charlotte, Hawks offense descending into farce in the non-Trae minutes just like the good ol’ days. Gotta say that Dennis Smith, Jr. is doing a rather convincing impersonation of a starting NBA point guard for Charlotte. – 5:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
foul trouble getting to be a big story here. Trae Young, PJ Washington and Jalen McDaniels all have 3, just seconds into the second quarter. – 5:43 PM
foul trouble getting to be a big story here. Trae Young, PJ Washington and Jalen McDaniels all have 3, just seconds into the second quarter. – 5:43 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young picked up his 3rd foul w/ 2:36 remaining in 1Q. Dejounte Murray comes in for him and Young goes to the bench w/ 9 pts on 4-6 FG shooting. – 5:34 PM
Trae Young picked up his 3rd foul w/ 2:36 remaining in 1Q. Dejounte Murray comes in for him and Young goes to the bench w/ 9 pts on 4-6 FG shooting. – 5:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Trae Young catch and shoot 3 from the logo with double digits still on the shot clock. Ok then. – 5:25 PM
Trae Young catch and shoot 3 from the logo with double digits still on the shot clock. Ok then. – 5:25 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae and Dejounte just combined for three fast-break layups in 40 seconds.
The tempo thing is working in this soft start to the season. – 5:18 PM
Trae and Dejounte just combined for three fast-break layups in 40 seconds.
The tempo thing is working in this soft start to the season. – 5:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan says that the chemistry behind the scenes with Trae and Dejounte has been really good. – 3:18 PM
Nate McMillan says that the chemistry behind the scenes with Trae and Dejounte has been really good. – 3:18 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod: @SethPartnow indulges me in a little Overreaction Theater, with blazing Week 1 takes on the Lakers, Nets, Nuggets, Luka, Harden, Trae/Dejounte, Paolo Banchero … and Jalen Duren?
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 4:04 PM
On the Crossover pod: @SethPartnow indulges me in a little Overreaction Theater, with blazing Week 1 takes on the Lakers, Nets, Nuggets, Luka, Harden, Trae/Dejounte, Paolo Banchero … and Jalen Duren?
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 4:04 PM
More on this storyline
Grant Hill, Team USA’s new managing director, is a minority owner of the Hawks, and has a good relationship with Young. The two have already discussed him playing for the Americans. “It’s exciting, knowing someone who has more of a say,” Young said. -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
Who are some of the toughest guys you’ve had to guard? Herb Jones: It’s pretty much a different beast night in and night out. If I had to cut it down to a few, I’d say Luka (Doncic) is a tough guard. KD (Kevin Durant). I’ll also say, Trae Young. -via HoopsHype / October 21, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said that he put it to a vote before the first game, and Trae Young, John Collins and Dejounte Murray were elected as team captains for this season. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / October 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.