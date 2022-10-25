Warriors vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

October 25, 2022

By |

The Golden State Warriors play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $96,687,051 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $84,384,702 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-…4:01 AM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“He was not scared.”
John Wall on Devin Booker guarding him in a pickup game at #Kentucky when Booker was on his visit as a high school player. #Suns #BBN #ClipperNation #Clippers pic.twitter.com/aPzgg4TV1s3:06 AM

