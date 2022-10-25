Zion Williamson out for game against Mavericks

Andrew Lopez: Pelicans say Herb Jones and Zion Williamson have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he’s optimistic Zion Williamson and Herb Jones may be able to come back for the opcoming west coast road trip.
Brandon Ingram remains day-to-day – 5:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said he is optimistic Zion Williamson and Herb Jones can play Friday in Phoenix. Didn’t want to commit though. “We’ll see.” – 5:51 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says he’s optimistic Zion Williamson and Herb Jones will be able to go for Phoenix on Friday but he can’t say anything for sure. – 5:50 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Zion Williamson (hip contusion), Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Hetb Jones (hyperextended knee) will not play for the Pelicans when they host the @Dallas Mavericks tonight at 6:30. Big chance for the #Mavs to stretch their record to 2-1. – 4:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Seems like forever since the Mavericks have seen Zion Williamson. He’ll be out again tonight with a hip problem. Pels also without Ingram. Nothing is easy in this league, but this is a golden opportunity for Mavericks to pick up first road win. – 2:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s edition of the Stock Report:
📈: Jayson Tatum’s aggressiveness, Indiana’s exciting young backcourt, Portland’s hot start
📉: Ugly starts for the 76ers and Lakers
Plus, @Andrew Lopez on Zion and the Pelicans:
youtu.be/2EBCwrHFgcc – 1:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones all out for Pelicans Tuesday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/25/zio… – 1:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs-Pelicans injury report: Zion Williamson out, Tim Hardaway Jr. doubtful dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-… – 12:30 PM
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones against the Mavs tonight. All three ruled out. – 12:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans have downgraded Zion Williamson (Right Posterior Hip / Low Back Contusion) and Herb Jones (Right Knee Hyperextension) to OUT for tonight’s home game against Dallas. – 12:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Herb Jones and Zion Williamson have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. – 12:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
daydreaming about victor wembanyama on pretty much any nba team is a good time. think about the sheer size in okc or orlando. what about beside lamelo, cade, or zion (lol lakers)?
here’s a look at 10 teams most likely to land this transcendent prospect: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/25… – 11:25 AM
Christian Clark: Official injury report ahead of Dallas game: Brandon Ingram out (concussion) Herb Jones questionable (right knee hyperextension) Zion Williamson questionable (hip/lower back contusion) -via Twitter @cclark_13 / October 24, 2022
Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion (bruised hip), forcing him to miss the finish of Sunday’s Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson took a hard fall in the second half after Jordan Clarkson blocked his dunk attempt in transition. Herb Jones eventually subbed in for Williamson. -via The Athletic / October 24, 2022
Matt Williams: Zion Williamson has averaged exactly 20.0 paint points over his last 66 games, dating back to the Orlando Bubble. The only player to average 20 paint points over a longer span in the last 25 years? Shaquille O’Neal -via Twitter @StatsWilliams / October 20, 2022
