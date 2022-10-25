Zion Williamson out for game against Mavericks

Zion Williamson out for game against Mavericks

Main Rumors

Zion Williamson out for game against Mavericks

October 25, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he’s optimistic Zion Williamson and Herb Jones may be able to come back for the opcoming west coast road trip.
Brandon Ingram remains day-to-day – 5:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said he is optimistic Zion Williamson and Herb Jones can play Friday in Phoenix. Didn’t want to commit though. “We’ll see.” – 5:51 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says he’s optimistic Zion Williamson and Herb Jones will be able to go for Phoenix on Friday but he can’t say anything for sure. – 5:50 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Zion Williamson (hip contusion), Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Hetb Jones (hyperextended knee) will not play for the Pelicans when they host the @Dallas Mavericks tonight at 6:30. Big chance for the #Mavs to stretch their record to 2-1. – 4:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Seems like forever since the Mavericks have seen Zion Williamson. He’ll be out again tonight with a hip problem. Pels also without Ingram. Nothing is easy in this league, but this is a golden opportunity for Mavericks to pick up first road win. – 2:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s edition of the Stock Report:
📈: Jayson Tatum’s aggressiveness, Indiana’s exciting young backcourt, Portland’s hot start
📉: Ugly starts for the 76ers and Lakers
Plus, @Andrew Lopez on Zion and the Pelicans:
youtu.be/2EBCwrHFgcc1:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones all out for Pelicans Tuesday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/25/zio…1:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs-Pelicans injury report: Zion Williamson out, Tim Hardaway Jr. doubtful dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…12:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-…12:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones against the Mavs tonight. All three ruled out. – 12:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans have downgraded Zion Williamson (Right Posterior Hip / Low Back Contusion) and Herb Jones (Right Knee Hyperextension) to OUT for tonight’s home game against Dallas. – 12:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Herb Jones and Zion Williamson have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. – 12:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
daydreaming about victor wembanyama on pretty much any nba team is a good time. think about the sheer size in okc or orlando. what about beside lamelo, cade, or zion (lol lakers)?
here’s a look at 10 teams most likely to land this transcendent prospect: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/25…11:25 AM

More on this storyline

Christian Clark: Official injury report ahead of Dallas game: Brandon Ingram out (concussion) Herb Jones questionable (right knee hyperextension) Zion Williamson questionable (hip/lower back contusion) -via Twitter @cclark_13 / October 24, 2022
Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion (bruised hip), forcing him to miss the finish of Sunday’s Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson took a hard fall in the second half after Jordan Clarkson blocked his dunk attempt in transition. Herb Jones eventually subbed in for Williamson. -via The Athletic / October 24, 2022
Matt Williams: Zion Williamson has averaged exactly 20.0 paint points over his last 66 games, dating back to the Orlando Bubble. The only player to average 20 paint points over a longer span in the last 25 years? Shaquille O’Neal -via Twitter @StatsWilliams / October 20, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home