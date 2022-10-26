76ers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $153,468,749 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $73,935,083 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: TSN

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: Sportsnet 590

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

