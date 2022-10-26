Austin Reaves to start in place of Russell Westbrook

Shams Charania: Lakers guard Austin Reaves is expected to start in place of Russell Westbrook (out, hamstring) tonight vs. Nuggets, per sources, a lineup change L.A. could keep moving forward as team searches for rotations.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If starting Austin Reaves is the best solution, the Lakers problems cut way deeper that just Russell Westbrook. – 6:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Westbrook likely out in DEN. What does it potentially mean tonight and moving forward? Plus, how Troy Brown Jr. can help. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers guard Austin Reaves is expected to start in place of Russell Westbrook (out, hamstring) tonight vs. Nuggets, per sources, a lineup change L.A. could keep moving forward as team searches for rotations. Reporting: pic.twitter.com/tv4ZloZXUm – 5:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook remains doubtful for tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 2:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Where should Russell Westbrook end up?
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Lakers to blame for the Westbrook debacle? Did Belichick botch the Patriots’ QB situation? NY or LA for Aaron Judge? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dolphins nuggets, on many things, on a day Miami signs Jamal Perry and Calvin Jackson to practice squad, work out Malcolm Butler and Dede Westbrook: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The world is talking about Russell Westbrook, who is doubtful to play tomorrow in Denver. But after Tuesday’s practice, the Lakers talked about their holistic issues that they had to face when going over the film of their Sunday loss to the Blazers: ocregister.com/2022/10/25/lak… – 8:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Lakers’ game in Denver on Wednesday with a sore left hamstring es.pn/3f6yOAh – 7:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
In two years, Allen Iverson went from third in the NBA in scoring to out of the league. Russell Westbrook’s decline feels similar. But it’s not all on Russ, not even close: yhoo.it/3DzTF8F – 7:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game vs. Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/RBgfA3okT3 – 6:43 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers list Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) as doubtful for game at Denver Wednesday – 6:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
One update to LAL’s injury report for Wednesday’s game at Denver: Russell Westbrook is doubtful (left hamstring soreness). – 6:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Russell Westbrook is doubtful for Wednesday’s game in Denver because of the same hamstring injury that limited him to five minutes in the preseason finale. – 6:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful to play Wednesday vs. Nuggets. – 6:32 PM
NBA Central: Russell Westbrook will come off the bench Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per @Stephen A. Smith “That’s what I’m being told.” pic.twitter.com/eTCNyGPW3C -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / October 26, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is unlikely to play vs. the Nuggets tonight (ESPN, 10 ET), but remains hopeful of a return vs. the Timberwolves on Friday, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 26, 2022
There might be a stopgap move here or there, a small deal that might not wreck next year’s cap space or a trade of those valued firsts for marginal improvement. It’s not that Pelinka hasn’t searched for the big one now. According to rival executives, the Lakers have pitched two, three and four-team trade packages throughout the summer and fall, grasping at the panacea that brings in two or three difference-makers in one swoop. -via ESPN / October 26, 2022
Mike Trudell: Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves will start tonight. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 5, 2022
Mike Trudell: Reaves on Kendrick Nunn: “Kendrick today was killing, I don’t think he missed a shot all day.“ -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 30, 2022
Jovan Buha: Austin Reaves said the Lakers’ new defensive scheme features less switching and more individual responsibility for defenders. He added that with the team’s size and rim protection in the frontcourt, the perimeter defenders can afford to be more aggressive. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / September 30, 2022
