Ben Simmons: I've had a couple of games I was playing like s**t

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on breaking his slump being in fits and starts instead of linear: “There’s gonna be times where it’s really ugly, like the other night for me. I’ve had a couple of games I was playing like sh1t.” #nets – 11:58 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Wondering what Steve Nash’s instructions to Ben Simmons are here… pic.twitter.com/C2fzXrMN8D – 11:42 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Steve Nash giving a few pointers to Ben Simmons at team shoot around in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/lbmxcBTCyM – 11:42 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @ringer article on the rough start for Ben Simmons, how the Blazers tweaked their defensive scheme, the dilemma for the Jazz, the young and fun Spurs, and more. theringer.com/nba/2022/10/26… – 11:37 AM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
While some early growing pains for expected for Ben Simmons in his return, there’s no shying away from the fact that he’s struggled so far at the Nets.
That, and more, in NBA Talking Points 👇 @FOXSportsAUS
While some early growing pains for expected for Ben Simmons in his return, there’s no shying away from the fact that he’s struggled so far at the Nets.
That, and more, in NBA Talking Points 👇 @FOXSportsAUS
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons fouled out Monday for the 3rd time in 4 games before sounding off on the refs postgame.
“Some of it tonight was a little bit of just bulls**t calls.”
Ben Simmons fouled out Monday for the 3rd time in 4 games before sounding off on the refs postgame.
“Some of it tonight was a little bit of just bulls**t calls.”
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“He took that personally, from a couple years ago.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons took issue with his foul calls postgame Monday. Here are all six.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: The Lakers Russ conundrum, Sixers slow start, early returns on the Nets/Ben Simmons, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ben Simmons has fouled out of two games this season. He recorded more personal fouls than FG attempts in both of those games.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ben Simmons has fouled out twice in three games despite playing less than 30 minutes in both.
It’s been almost two decades since anyone did that in the first three games of season.
Last few:
Jerome James in 2004-05.
Keon Clark in 2000-01.
Tyrone Nesby in 1999-00.
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons in 3 games:
— 2.3 buckets per game
— 3.6 turnovers per game
— 4.6 fouls per game
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons rips referees after fouling out again: ‘Bulls–t’ nypost.com/2022/10/25/net… via @nypostsports – 2:37 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons fouled out for the second time in three regular season games with the Nets — then he sounded off on what he felt wasn’t a consistent whistle in a loss to the Grizzlies. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:27 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant explains how he baited Ben Simmons into fouling out for second time in three games
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Man I was all in on the Blazers trading for Ben Simmons. What they did is SO much better – 11:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said he remembered a play from his rookie year in Philadelphia where Ben Simmons fouled him trying to make a steal while he was looking towards the bench.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons admits he’s rusty, but also acknowledges he has to be more aggressive. Teams laying off him is going to be a thing until he does. The #Nets are -45 so far in his first 83 minutes. – 11:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons in 6th foul called by JT Orr: “It’s frustrating, it’s not a foul. That was bullsh1t. It’s frustrating because it’s late game. You’re in the 4th quarter, it’s a physical close game. It’s the #NBA, it’s not college, not high school.” #Nets – 11:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the game Ben Simmons was asked what happened with that 6th foul. Ben responded, “you tell me.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons ended his press conference with us saying he didn’t want to get fined. Somewhere Marshawn Lynch smiled. – 11:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on the defensive woes: “A lot of it was bullsh1t calls, if you ask me.” #Nets #Grizzlies – 10:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I just asked Taylor Jenkins if he knew what Ja Morant was doing when he was rolling the ball up the floor and Ben Simmons picked up his sixth foul. He said “yes,” but didn’t want to go into details.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins, without going into details, said that he knew Ja Morant was going to bait Ben Simmons into that sixth foul late in the game. It was designed. – 10:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Steve Nash if Ben Simmons needs to drive more. Quickly said “Yes. That’s a little bit of the rust….You can see him trying at times. And that’s great: We want to keep pushing him to try to break through & force the issue a little at times, even if he makes mistakes.” #Nets – 10:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ben Simmons through three games this season:
▫️ 17 points
▫️ 14 fouls
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said “rust” has been Ben Simmons’ biggest issue so far, but adds he needs to be more aggressive offensively. – 10:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The ball was rolling up the floor. Ja Morant didn’t touch it. The Nets got frustrated, Ben Simmons picked up his sixth foul and the Grizzlies won. Patience is a virtue.
The Grizzlies are 3-1
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This was not a good performance for Ben Simmons.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Grizzlies beat the Nets 134-124. Not a game to teach the kids about defense. Kevin Durant put on a scoring clinic, but it wasn’t enough. Ben Simmons fouled out and I think someone else just got called for another foul. Ugly, weird game. On to Milwaukee. – 10:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ja Morant just hilariously baited Ben Simmons into fouling out
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons tonight:
7 PTS
8 AST
5 TOV
6 FOULS
0-1 3P
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons has played 3 games this season.
He’s fouled out in two of them.
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Ja baiting Ben Simmons into fouling out and then waving goodbye to him was so fantastic. – 10:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Did Ben Simmons really just let Ja roll that ball for 20 seconds? – 10:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just put on a IQ clinic and got Ben Simmons fouled out. Wow. – 10:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant waves bye bye to Ben Simmons as he fouls out. Crowd going nuts. – 10:20 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Ja Morant defying gravity and physics? Yeah, OK.
Kevin Durant putting on a shooting clinic vs. any Grizzlies defender? Fine.
But we just witnessed Ben Simmons shooting a 3-pointer to close the 3Q. His first such attempt since 5/23/21.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Grizzlies lead the Nets 109-97. Ben Simmons just attempted a 3 at the buzzer that went off the rim. The previous play, Desmond Bane hit one from Gotham. The defense hasn’t been good. Kevin Durant has been brilliant. Do the Nets have one more run in them? – 9:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Desmond Bane got the best of Ben Simmons that quarter, to put it lightly.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets watched Memphis take over with a 23-5 run to open the half. They shot just 2-of-9 with a couple of Ben Simmons turnovers. Tangentially related, the #Grizzlies aren’t bothering to defend Simmons and he’s not making them. #NBA – 9:53 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ja has 33. KD has 31. Ben Simmons has six points and six assists — but he’s also got five turnovers and is a -19. The Nets just have no answers defensively. Memphis continues to get anything it wants. – 9:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The extent to which the Grizzlies aren’t guarding Ben Simmons is hilarious. Santi Aldama had to work harder on defense in the Patriot League. – 9:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Memphis has made the adjustment to where they are literally not guarding Ben Simmons.
He has to go to the rim. – 9:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons with the drive and fend-off lays it in.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just initiated some contact going to the basket.
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for a Monday night in Memphis. Brooklyn: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Durant, Nic Claxton and O’Neale.
Grizz start Morant, Bane, Adams, Aldama and a returning Dillon Brooks.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons is 5/8 this season with 10 points. Nets need him to have full confidence shooting the ball, especially when he’s inside the paint… Same guy who averaged 17 points on 56% shooting just a few years back.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons recorded his first career triple-double (21p/12r/10a) in just his fourth NBA game.
More on this storyline
The Nets have warned that Simmons’ return to form after he missed all of last season might be a lengthy process. And it looks like his recovery won’t be linear or steady, but will happen in fits and starts. Now as the Nets prepare to ride that Simmons roller coaster into a game Wednesday against the Bucks, they’ll have to balance publicly preaching patience with privately demanding high standards. “His skills are going to catch up to our game plan eventually, just body-wise,” Kyrie Irving said. “I’m not going to give him excuses and he wouldn’t want me to give him excuses. The relationship we’ve developed is centered around holding each other to that high standard and knowing we’re capable of doing special things. “A lot of it is mental, pushing through what you feel like you’re capable of coming off injury. … But until then — you can quote me: I’ve said this — it’s going to look ugly sometimes. … It’s all about the team, and Ben’s a big part of that. And we need him to lock in just as much as us.” -via New York Post / October 26, 2022
Chris Herrington: Here’s the play from Morant’s rookie season, 2020, that he referenced last night and said he remembered in the moment as he baited Ben Simmons into a sixth foul. pic.twitter.com/fH80SOPlrU -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / October 25, 2022
