Darius Garland returns to practice after eye injury

There is no “pool” of players to choose from. Hill, Kerr and Sean Ford (basically the GM for Team USA) will build, throughout this season and into the spring, the World Cup team that goes to the Philippines in late August, and then do it again the following season for the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, widely considered one of the most beautiful, attractive cities in the world. “Everybody wants to go to Paris,” the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland said, explaining the unique situation facing players like him and Young, and USA Basketball . -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022