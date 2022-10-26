Darius Garland returns to practice after eye injury

Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Darius Garland is on the floor following shootaround for the Cavs. He’s in practice gear and wearing protective goggles.
Source: Twitter @RealDCunningham
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Garland has goggles back on while shooting. No apparent vision issues because he’s making plenty of 3s. #Cavs – 11:06 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs G Darius Garland is at shootaround. Has goggles after suffering a left eye injury but they are on his forehead now – 11:00 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Darius Garland is on the floor following shootaround for the Cavs. He’s in practice gear and wearing protective goggles. – 10:57 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic:
Darius Garland (eye), Isaiah Mobley (G League Two-Way), Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) and Ricky Rubio (ACL surgery) – OUT – 5:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he does not expect Darius Garland to play tomorrow but that he is trending in the right direction.
“He’s getting better, he’s doing stuff on the floor now, breaking a sweat. Time will tell how far the swelling goes down and how quickly.” – 2:29 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said he does not expect to have Darius Garland (eye) tomorrow night against the Magic.
Bickerstaff said Garland is progressing. “He’s doing stuff on the floor now, breaking a sweat. Again, time will tell how far the swelling goes down and how quickly.” – 1:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cavs need Garland for these late-game situations. He’s the organizer. They’re floundering to close out the Wizards right now. – 9:22 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Before the season, the plan was to have one of Garland or Mitchell on the floor at all times. Now, with no Garland, gotta think that rule applies to Mitchell and LeVert.
Mitchell starts the second on the bench and LeVert knocks down a midrange shot to give the Cavs the lead. – 7:41 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with @Darius Garland seated on the bench for Sunday’s home opener: Cleveland #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland to miss second consecutive game with eye injury beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:18 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal before tipoff puts a friendly chokehold on his mentee Darius Garland who played on Beal’s AAU team. – 7:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland is here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and was just introduced. He’s wearing a pair of sunglasses after suffering an eye laceration last Wednesday in Toronto. – 7:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Darius Garland is down on the court as the #Cavs are introduced. – 7:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is down on the court for pregame introductions. He is wearing a white hoodie and black sunglasses. – 7:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A source tells me that #Cavs point guard Darius Garland, who is missing his second straight game with a left eye injury, is in the building tonight for the home opener. – 6:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be starting Isaac Okoro in place of injured Darius Garland once again tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 5:57 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: Cleveland #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland to miss second consecutive game with eye injury beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:57 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland: “He’s doing better. There’s swelling, so got to wait until the swelling goes down. When you hold his eye open, he can see. So that’s obviously a good thing. But it’s just going to take time, and we just have to wait and see.” – 5:44 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland to miss second consecutive game with eye injury beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 2:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Cleveland played last night in Chicago so maybe Wizards can take advantage of some tired legs.
Donovan Mitchell (35) and Caris LeVert (33) were the only Cavs players exceeding 30 minutes in a blowout win. Darius Garland (left eye laceration) is out. – 2:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs official injury report for tonight’s home opener against the Wizards:
Darius Garland (eye), Dylan Windler (ankle sprain), Mamadi Diakite (not with team) and Ricky Rubio (ACL surgery) – OUT – 2:32 PM
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs list Darius Garland as out tomorrow night against the Magic. Isaiah Mobley will also not be with the team as part of his two-way contract. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / October 25, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff does not anticipate Darius Garland (eye) playing tomorrow against Orlando. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 25, 2022
There is no “pool” of players to choose from. Hill, Kerr and Sean Ford (basically the GM for Team USA) will build, throughout this season and into the spring, the World Cup team that goes to the Philippines in late August, and then do it again the following season for the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, widely considered one of the most beautiful, attractive cities in the world. “Everybody wants to go to Paris,” the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland said, explaining the unique situation facing players like him and Young, and USA Basketball. -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
