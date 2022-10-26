De'Aaron Fox on Tyrese Haliburton trade: 'The Kings believe in me, but it's also motherf***** you better start winning'

Sacramento traded Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson in return. On Draymond Green’s podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” Fox admitted that the trade shocked him. As the primary point guard for the franchise, the 24-year-old felt that the trade sent an important message to him from the organization. “For me, it’s like yo, they believe in me,” said Fox. “But two, it’s like motherf*****, we just traded somebody who could be a franchise point guard either here or somewhere else. So, you better get on your s***; you better start winning.“
Source: SLAM
Source: SLAM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija has guarded the best player on every team the Wizards have faced so far this season: Haliburton (Pacers), DeRozan (Bulls), Mitchell (Cavs) and Cunningham (Pistons).
He’s had the most success against Cunningham, at least so far tonight. – 8:30 PM
Deni Avdija has guarded the best player on every team the Wizards have faced so far this season: Haliburton (Pacers), DeRozan (Bulls), Mitchell (Cavs) and Cunningham (Pistons).
He’s had the most success against Cunningham, at least so far tonight. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Kings are 20th in defense through a week. It’ll be a monitored stat all season. Wrote on some of the early lessons on that end for De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray, as he readies for a likely promotion into the starting lineup.
theathletic.com/3727471/2022/1… – 1:57 PM
The Kings are 20th in defense through a week. It’ll be a monitored stat all season. Wrote on some of the early lessons on that end for De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray, as he readies for a likely promotion into the starting lineup.
theathletic.com/3727471/2022/1… – 1:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. McConnell takes it the length of the floor, was fouled on a jumper by Maxey ‚ but it was not called.
Pacers down 90-76 entering the 4th, led by Haliburton and Smith; both with 17. Embiid has 20/5 and Harden is headed for a triple-double. – 8:56 PM
T.J. McConnell takes it the length of the floor, was fouled on a jumper by Maxey ‚ but it was not called.
Pacers down 90-76 entering the 4th, led by Haliburton and Smith; both with 17. Embiid has 20/5 and Harden is headed for a triple-double. – 8:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Real question: why can you have a 0 and a 00 on a team, but not a 9 and an 09?
Haliburton/Mathurin on the Pacers are breaking my brain. – 8:45 PM
Real question: why can you have a 0 and a 00 on a team, but not a 9 and an 09?
Haliburton/Mathurin on the Pacers are breaking my brain. – 8:45 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
totally wowed by tyrese haliburton the scorer this season. making nice use of space but also seems to be decision-making with more surety and abruption.
maintaining wild efficiency on the perimeter, too. 60.7 efg% on pull-ups, 10-of-15 from mid-range. pic.twitter.com/jU7ZhoOZfT – 1:20 PM
totally wowed by tyrese haliburton the scorer this season. making nice use of space but also seems to be decision-making with more surety and abruption.
maintaining wild efficiency on the perimeter, too. 60.7 efg% on pull-ups, 10-of-15 from mid-range. pic.twitter.com/jU7ZhoOZfT – 1:20 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers discussing the Pacers first three games, their first win, and more:
-What the team changed/improved to get their first win
-The incredible starts for both Mathurin and Haliburton
-Things for the team to iron out going forward
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/Pp22fDW3ES – 12:16 PM
New Locked On Pacers discussing the Pacers first three games, their first win, and more:
-What the team changed/improved to get their first win
-The incredible starts for both Mathurin and Haliburton
-Things for the team to iron out going forward
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/Pp22fDW3ES – 12:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox has made a career out of impressive games on losing teams, but these first three games might be amongst the most painful. Dude has been so good will get no recognition outside of Sacramento. – 10:10 PM
De’Aaron Fox has made a career out of impressive games on losing teams, but these first three games might be amongst the most painful. Dude has been so good will get no recognition outside of Sacramento. – 10:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Welp it’s halftime: Warriors 89, Kings 71. Steph Curry has 28 points. The Warriors are shooting 67.5%. They are 10 of 18 (.556) from 3-point range. De’Aaron Fox has 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with six assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis has 14 points. Keegan Murray has 13. – 9:46 PM
Welp it’s halftime: Warriors 89, Kings 71. Steph Curry has 28 points. The Warriors are shooting 67.5%. They are 10 of 18 (.556) from 3-point range. De’Aaron Fox has 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with six assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis has 14 points. Keegan Murray has 13. – 9:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Warriors lead the Kings 89-71 at HALFTIME.
Steph Curry has 28 points (6 threes) in 17 minutes.
De’Aaron Fox has 17 points & 6 assists in 19 minutes. – 9:46 PM
Warriors lead the Kings 89-71 at HALFTIME.
Steph Curry has 28 points (6 threes) in 17 minutes.
De’Aaron Fox has 17 points & 6 assists in 19 minutes. – 9:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray has made 12 of 17 shots (70%) to start the season. 5 of the 12 shots have come off De’Aaron Fox assists. – 9:29 PM
Keegan Murray has made 12 of 17 shots (70%) to start the season. 5 of the 12 shots have come off De’Aaron Fox assists. – 9:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings need to do De’Aaron Fox a favor and start winning some games so he can get the all-star status he deserves. Can count on one hand the amount of players who are playing equal or better than him to start the season. – 9:25 PM
The Sacramento Kings need to do De’Aaron Fox a favor and start winning some games so he can get the all-star status he deserves. Can count on one hand the amount of players who are playing equal or better than him to start the season. – 9:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Keegan Murray are going to do so much for each other. Every time opponents help on Fox, it’s buckets for #13 and assists for #5. If they don’t help, Fox is at his best around the rim. A perfect combo. – 9:23 PM
De’Aaron Fox & Keegan Murray are going to do so much for each other. Every time opponents help on Fox, it’s buckets for #13 and assists for #5. If they don’t help, Fox is at his best around the rim. A perfect combo. – 9:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Pacers. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton. #NBA #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/obdXaR4EsC – 8:26 PM
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Pacers. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton. #NBA #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/obdXaR4EsC – 8:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Starters tonight
Warriors
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kings
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
KZ Okpala
Domantas Sabonis – 8:05 PM
Starters tonight
Warriors
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kings
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
KZ Okpala
Domantas Sabonis – 8:05 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
In Haliburton’s first practice in Indy, he threw Bitadze a pass and Bitadze missed a layup. “If you ever do that again, I’m not passing you the ball. Dunk it every time!” Haliburton said.
Saturday, Bitadze had his best in-game dunk. And his best NBA game: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 5:10 PM
In Haliburton’s first practice in Indy, he threw Bitadze a pass and Bitadze missed a layup. “If you ever do that again, I’m not passing you the ball. Dunk it every time!” Haliburton said.
Saturday, Bitadze had his best in-game dunk. And his best NBA game: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 5:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Last 2 Minute Report shows officials missed a couple of shooting fouls on the Clippers last night, both on field-goal attempts by De’Aaron Fox.
official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 3:33 PM
Last 2 Minute Report shows officials missed a couple of shooting fouls on the Clippers last night, both on field-goal attempts by De’Aaron Fox.
official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 3:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
NBA determined in L2M report that both of these De’Aaron Fox shot attempts were incorrect non-calls that should have resulted in shooting fouls pic.twitter.com/ETP8tlNhy3 – 3:17 PM
NBA determined in L2M report that both of these De’Aaron Fox shot attempts were incorrect non-calls that should have resulted in shooting fouls pic.twitter.com/ETP8tlNhy3 – 3:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Interesting early season De’Aaron Fox stat:
He’s 3rd in the NBA in deflections per game at 5 per game.
Last season: 2.5 deflections per game. – 3:13 PM
Interesting early season De’Aaron Fox stat:
He’s 3rd in the NBA in deflections per game at 5 per game.
Last season: 2.5 deflections per game. – 3:13 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
De’Aaron Fox through two games (both Kings losses): 34.5 ppg (2nd in the NBA) on 61.4% shooting overall and 57.1% from three, six boards, 5.5 assists. Too many turnovers, but he has had the strong start he spent the summer working toward.
theathletic.com/3708277/2022/1… – 2:03 PM
De’Aaron Fox through two games (both Kings losses): 34.5 ppg (2nd in the NBA) on 61.4% shooting overall and 57.1% from three, six boards, 5.5 assists. Too many turnovers, but he has had the strong start he spent the summer working toward.
theathletic.com/3708277/2022/1… – 2:03 PM
More on this storyline
The King guard is fresh off scoring 33 points in a 108-115 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers and understands that there will be added pressure for him in this campaign. “Does it add pressure? Yeah, a little bit,” said Fox. But, at the end of the day, I’ve been trying to get us in the playoffs for years, so it’s a little added pressure. It ain’t hurt anybody.” -via SLAM / October 26, 2022
“I feel like it was the best summer that I’ve had,” Fox said. “The stars are aligning in life and basketball for me, and I feel like (this is) the best it’s ever been for me as a player and for me as a man. Getting married, having a great honeymoon, having a great summer, having a coach like Mike be hired and then his staff. … I feel like a lot has lined up for things to go right.” -via The Athletic / October 23, 2022
“The neat part about it is he’s already made his money, and he’s gonna make a lot more still if he continues the way he is right now,” Brown said. “So he could easily fight this, because I’m putting him in positions that are foreign to him — especially offensively. And he’s embraced it. He’s embraced it, which is great. And so he’s making our job easier because of the buy-in that he has had from Day One.” -via The Athletic / October 23, 2022
Sirius XM NBA: “Looking back…it’s probably one of the best things that could happen for my career” Tyrese Haliburton breaks down his original frustrations of getting traded by the Kings last year. @Indiana Pacers | #PacersTwitter pic.twitter.com/N1OLmDhMMl -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / October 23, 2022
A few days before the trade, still in Sacramento, he went through the paces in a media session, offering banal responses to the idea of being dealt. “But in my head I’m like ‘Why are they asking me?’” he said. In his last game before the deadline he scored 13 points and had 17 assists “I felt like I was almost untouchable,” he said. “I didn’t feel like there was a way I get traded. In terms of things that were actually realistic, possible, I didn’t feel like there was any way.” -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.