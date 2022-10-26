Grant Williams suspended one game

Mark Medina: The NBA said it will issue Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams a one-game suspension for Friday’s game vs Cavaliers for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official” during Monday’s loss to the Bulls
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
🏀 Are RJ Barrett’s early shooting issues related to more responsibility on D?
🏀 Grant Williams defended his actions to a Celtic official in Chicago Monday. He was suspended today…
🏀 MUST READ: Kevin McHale on Larry Bird in today’s NBA
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The new guy in New York might be contributing to star RJ Barrett’s struggles with the @New York Knicks a source tells @Steve Bulpett
Come for that, stay for Grant Williams intel and @Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale talking Larry Bird:
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A bit wild that Grant Williams got the same suspension length as Sabonis did here for blatantly bumping an official last year. pic.twitter.com/REfAqCO6jW2:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics’ Grant Williams suspended one game for contacting official, inappropriate language in loss vs. Bulls
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
The #Celtics will be without F Grant Williams Friday night against the #Cavs. The NBA suspended him 1 game for recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official. – 2:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jay King @ByJayKing
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces Grant Williams will be suspended for a game for making contact with an official during Monday’s loss in Chicago.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The NBA announced that Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game for making contact with a referee.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bobby Marks: Suspension will cost the forward $29,698. Boston will receive a small tax variance credit of $14,849 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 26, 2022
More than 10,000 people voted in Mecklenburg County Tuesday, and one of them was a rising basketball star. Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams tweeted a photo that said he flew to Charlotte to cast his ballot. Williams is a Charlotte native and registered to vote here. -via WSOCTV.com / October 26, 2022

