Mark Medina: The NBA said it will issue Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams a one-game suspension for Friday’s game vs Cavaliers for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official” during Monday’s loss to the Bulls
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
🏀 Are RJ Barrett’s early shooting issues related to more responsibility on D?
🏀 MUST READ: Kevin McHale on Larry Bird in today’s NBA
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The new guy in New York might be contributing to star RJ Barrett’s struggles with the @New York Knicks a source tells @Steve Bulpett …
Come for that, stay for Grant Williams intel and @Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale talking Larry Bird:
heavy.com/sports/new-yor… – 3:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics’ Grant Williams suspended for one game sportando.basketball/en/celtics-gra… – 2:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A bit wild that Grant Williams got the same suspension length as Sabonis did here for blatantly bumping an official last year. pic.twitter.com/REfAqCO6jW – 2:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics’ Grant Williams suspended one game for bumping referee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/26/cel… – 2:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics’ Grant Williams suspended one game for contacting official, inappropriate language in loss vs. Bulls
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 2:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
The #Celtics will be without F Grant Williams Friday night against the #Cavs. The NBA suspended him 1 game for recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official. – 2:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams has been suspended for one game for ‘recklessly’ making contact with official Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. – 2:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The NBA said it will issue Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams a one-game suspension for Friday’s game vs Cavaliers for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official” during Monday’s loss to the Bulls – 2:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces Grant Williams will be suspended for a game for making contact with an official during Monday’s loss in Chicago.
Williams will sit out Friday’s game against Cleveland. – 2:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The NBA announced that Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game for making contact with a referee.
Williams will serve his suspension on Friday night when the #Cavs play in Boston. – 2:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA suspends Grant Williams for making contact with official in Monday’s loss to the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/6KVcYprcrA – 2:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams has been suspended one game for making contact with an official and directing inappropriate language toward an official, the NBA announced. – 2:17 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay, the NBA says. Full release: pic.twitter.com/t0cOm60lNu – 2:17 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game for recklessly making contact with an official, league says. – 2:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game for his role in ejection Monday night vs. Bulls. – 2:16 PM
Bobby Marks: Suspension will cost the forward $29,698. Boston will receive a small tax variance credit of $14,849 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 26, 2022
More than 10,000 people voted in Mecklenburg County Tuesday, and one of them was a rising basketball star. Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams tweeted a photo that said he flew to Charlotte to cast his ballot. Williams is a Charlotte native and registered to vote here. -via WSOCTV.com / October 26, 2022
Tom Westerholm: In a pool report, Marc Davis said Grant Williams made “intentional physical contact with” referee Cheryl Flores which led to his ejection. -via Twitter @Tom_NBA / October 25, 2022
