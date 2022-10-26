Karl-Anthony Towns wants Anthony Edwards to eat better

Speaking to reporters after the Timberwolves lost, 115-106, to the Spurs on Monday night, Towns was asked what he could do to help Edwards have more bounce on the second night of back-to-backs; Minnesota defeated the Thunder on Sunday. “Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body — diet and everything,” Towns said. “That’ll be on me. I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s–t. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes.”
Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Sat down with @SorareNBA to talk hoops, collecting cards and my legacy as a big man shooting 3s.
Go watch it now!
https://t.co/pjh7FU5thW pic.twitter.com/DZbUvuJdx4 – 7:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
#SmallSampleBut So far this season, Grizzlies’ Santi Aldama is the best NBA player born in 2001 ahead of Anthony Edwards, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/wBqHb3pASQ – 5:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Far cry from Spurs last trip here in April when Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 49. He’s got seven points on 3 of 12 tonight. – 9:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards hits a 3 for his first bucket of the game.
Then a TO and Spurs going to line for three-point play. Story of the half. – 9:01 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Edwards LOVES Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ Like I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game (when I haven’t played the entire game) to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points. Am I right?” pic.twitter.com/pqVUCSmtSI – 9:38 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on his defense:
“I think when I’m going against a premier offensive player, I think my defense is a lot better… I think I need to work on, even when I’m not guarding the best player, I still got to act like I’m guarding the best player. So I got to be better.” – 11:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, “you nice, you nice”… I haven’t seen anybody like Naz in a minute.” – 11:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort said KAT and Rudy Gobert makes it more difficult to defend Anthony Edwards due to their screening – 10:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort said the hardest part of guarding Anthony Edwards is “he has Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony towns to screen” said Edwards is a good player who can get things going. – 10:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort said Anthony Edwards did a really good job of not fouling once he got into foul trouble. pic.twitter.com/iNHram5OZ9 – 10:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
30 PTS
11 REB
13-19 FG
Back-to-back 30 piece for the Ant Man. pic.twitter.com/eJl5gV88vj – 10:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi did a solid job staying in front of Anthony Edwards that possession – 10:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Anthony Edwards scored 11 points in the first game between the Thunder & Timberwolves
He’s already scored 12 points after the 1Q tonight – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jaylin Williams (JWill) gets the first action of his NBA career.
JWill’s first matchup: 3 time DPOY Rudy Gobert.
(And Jaylin immediately takes a charge on Anthony Edwards.) – 8:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Anthony Edwards didn’t play well against the Thunder in the season opener. He’s killing them in the first quarter tonight. – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Anthony Edwards already up to 12 points tonight, he got Bazley to jump at a pump fake and hit an open mid-range shot. – 8:30 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns: This group is special! Ain’t hearing any outside noise. @Minnesota Timberwolves -via Twitter @KarlTowns / October 25, 2022
Paul Garcia: Poeltl on Sochan: “He was great today. He was aggressive on defense on Karl-Anthony Towns. He was aggressive on offense trying to look for his shots, he’s looking very comfortable already. If he can keep that up, that aggressiveness, that’s great for us.” -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / October 25, 2022
In a 132-126 overtime loss to Utah — surprisingly undefeated Utah — at Target Center on Friday night, the Wolves played much like they did in Wednesday’s season-opening victory over Oklahoma City. The Cliff’s Notes version: Smooth offense to start, big lead early, mid-game swoon. Only unlike Wednesday, the Wolves weren’t able to bring the curtain down on another victory. “It’s disappointing,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 27 points with eight rebounds. “We didn’t play our best game at all.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / October 22, 2022
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on Wolves getting booed: “We’re getting booed at home. It’s crazy. We gotta find ourselves… It feels crazy. I be wanting to say something, but the fans are not wrong. We look bad. I definitely don’t ever want to get booed again at my home. I’ll figure it out.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 25, 2022
Christopher Hine: Anthony Edwards: “It’s just normal for me to be bad on back-to-backs throughout my three years I’ve been in the league. Every time I have a back-to-back I do bad in the second game. I gotta figure out whatever that strategy is. I’ve gotta get that together.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / October 25, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards on Naz Reid: “I just told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game when I haven’t played the entire game, to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 24, 2022
