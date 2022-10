Karl-Anthony Towns wants Anthony Edwards to eat better

Speaking to reporters after the Timberwolves lost, 115-106, to the Spurs on Monday night, Towns was asked what he could do to help Edwards have more bounce on the second night of back-to-backs; Minnesota defeated the Thunder on Sunday. “Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body — diet and everything,” Towns said. “That’ll be on me. I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s–t. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes.” Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post