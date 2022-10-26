Karl-Anthony Towns wants Anthony Edwards to eat better

Karl-Anthony Towns wants Anthony Edwards to eat better

Main Rumors

Karl-Anthony Towns wants Anthony Edwards to eat better

October 26, 2022- by

By |

Speaking to reporters after the Timberwolves lost, 115-106, to the Spurs on Monday night, Towns was asked what he could do to help Edwards have more bounce on the second night of back-to-backs; Minnesota defeated the Thunder on Sunday. “Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body — diet and everything,” Towns said. “That’ll be on me. I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s–t. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes.”
Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Sat down with @SorareNBA to talk hoops, collecting cards and my legacy as a big man shooting 3s.
Go watch it now!
https://t.co/pjh7FU5thW pic.twitter.com/DZbUvuJdx47:43 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
#SmallSampleBut So far this season, Grizzlies’ Santi Aldama is the best NBA player born in 2001 ahead of Anthony Edwards, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/wBqHb3pASQ5:42 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Far cry from Spurs last trip here in April when Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 49. He’s got seven points on 3 of 12 tonight. – 9:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards hits a 3 for his first bucket of the game.
Then a TO and Spurs going to line for three-point play. Story of the half. – 9:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jeremy Sochan guarding Anthony Edwards. Should be fun. – 8:11 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Edwards LOVES Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ Like I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game (when I haven’t played the entire game) to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points. Am I right?” pic.twitter.com/pqVUCSmtSI9:38 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on his defense:
“I think when I’m going against a premier offensive player, I think my defense is a lot better… I think I need to work on, even when I’m not guarding the best player, I still got to act like I’m guarding the best player. So I got to be better.” – 11:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on Naz Reid:
“I just told him in the locker room, “you nice, you nice”… I haven’t seen anybody like Naz in a minute.” – 11:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort said KAT and Rudy Gobert makes it more difficult to defend Anthony Edwards due to their screening – 10:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort said the hardest part of guarding Anthony Edwards is “he has Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony towns to screen” said Edwards is a good player who can get things going. – 10:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort said Anthony Edwards did a really good job of not fouling once he got into foul trouble. pic.twitter.com/iNHram5OZ910:56 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
30 PTS
11 REB
13-19 FG
Back-to-back 30 piece for the Ant Man. pic.twitter.com/eJl5gV88vj10:18 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi did a solid job staying in front of Anthony Edwards that possession – 10:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Anthony Edwards scored 11 points in the first game between the Thunder & Timberwolves
He’s already scored 12 points after the 1Q tonight – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jaylin Williams (JWill) gets the first action of his NBA career.
JWill’s first matchup: 3 time DPOY Rudy Gobert.
(And Jaylin immediately takes a charge on Anthony Edwards.) – 8:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Anthony Edwards didn’t play well against the Thunder in the season opener. He’s killing them in the first quarter tonight. – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Anthony Edwards already up to 12 points tonight, he got Bazley to jump at a pump fake and hit an open mid-range shot. – 8:30 PM

More on this storyline

Paul Garcia: Poeltl on Sochan: “He was great today. He was aggressive on defense on Karl-Anthony Towns. He was aggressive on offense trying to look for his shots, he’s looking very comfortable already. If he can keep that up, that aggressiveness, that’s great for us.” -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / October 25, 2022
In a 132-126 overtime loss to Utah — surprisingly undefeated Utah — at Target Center on Friday night, the Wolves played much like they did in Wednesday’s season-opening victory over Oklahoma City. The Cliff’s Notes version: Smooth offense to start, big lead early, mid-game swoon. Only unlike Wednesday, the Wolves weren’t able to bring the curtain down on another victory. “It’s disappointing,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 27 points with eight rebounds. “We didn’t play our best game at all.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / October 22, 2022
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on Wolves getting booed: “We’re getting booed at home. It’s crazy. We gotta find ourselves… It feels crazy. I be wanting to say something, but the fans are not wrong. We look bad. I definitely don’t ever want to get booed again at my home. I’ll figure it out.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 25, 2022
Christopher Hine: Anthony Edwards: “It’s just normal for me to be bad on back-to-backs throughout my three years I’ve been in the league. Every time I have a back-to-back I do bad in the second game. I gotta figure out whatever that strategy is. I’ve gotta get that together.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / October 25, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards on Naz Reid: “I just told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game when I haven’t played the entire game, to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 24, 2022

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home