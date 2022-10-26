Knicks exercise 2023-24 team options on Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes

Stefan Bondy: The Knicks have exercised options on Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes. These are formalities. Toppin and Quickley are up for extensions after the season.
Source: Twitter @SBondyNYDN
Source: Twitter @SBondyNYDN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks make it all official – picked up fourth year options on Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley and third year option on Quentin Grimes. – 1:22 PM
Knicks make it all official – picked up fourth year options on Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley and third year option on Quentin Grimes. – 1:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks have exercised options on Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes. These are formalities. Toppin and Quickley are up for extensions after the season. – 1:19 PM
The Knicks have exercised options on Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes. These are formalities. Toppin and Quickley are up for extensions after the season. – 1:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes is out Wednesday night with what they call a sore left foot — fourth straight game sidelined after one preseason appearance. – 4:57 PM
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes is out Wednesday night with what they call a sore left foot — fourth straight game sidelined after one preseason appearance. – 4:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes will not play tomorrow vs. CHA due to lingering soreness in his left foot, Knicks say. Grimes hasn’t played in regular season & played in just one preseason game due to the ailment. Grimes did some contact today in practice but didn’t participate in full practice – 4:52 PM
Quentin Grimes will not play tomorrow vs. CHA due to lingering soreness in his left foot, Knicks say. Grimes hasn’t played in regular season & played in just one preseason game due to the ailment. Grimes did some contact today in practice but didn’t participate in full practice – 4:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle has 25 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists to help NYK top ORL. Knicks (2-1) hold Orlando to 20% from beyond the arc. Immanuel Quickley led NYK with 8 assists off the bench. SNY preseason MIP candidate Bol Bol had 19 points (8-10 shooting) and 4 blocks for ORL. – 10:00 PM
Julius Randle has 25 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists to help NYK top ORL. Knicks (2-1) hold Orlando to 20% from beyond the arc. Immanuel Quickley led NYK with 8 assists off the bench. SNY preseason MIP candidate Bol Bol had 19 points (8-10 shooting) and 4 blocks for ORL. – 10:00 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Just the ole’ halfcourt bounce pass through three guys from Immanuel Quickley. pic.twitter.com/g2HyJAdtCy – 8:34 PM
Just the ole’ halfcourt bounce pass through three guys from Immanuel Quickley. pic.twitter.com/g2HyJAdtCy – 8:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Doesn’t sound like Quentin Grimes has been cleared for contact yet as he rehabs from lingering soreness in the middle of his left foot. Tom Thibodeau says Grimes has done ‘some’ one-on-one/two-on-two work recently. Reiterates Knicks are being cautious with the process. – 5:54 PM
Doesn’t sound like Quentin Grimes has been cleared for contact yet as he rehabs from lingering soreness in the middle of his left foot. Tom Thibodeau says Grimes has done ‘some’ one-on-one/two-on-two work recently. Reiterates Knicks are being cautious with the process. – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: we talked Jalen Brunson, Tom Thibodeau, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley & more on last week’s Putback show w/ @CPTheFanchise & @CWilliamson44. My hot take? Brunson’s impact (on & off court) will keep the heat off of Thibodeau’s seat. Full show: https://t.co/xlUxh9IeZK pic.twitter.com/qaV0ktLD5f – 3:55 PM
From earlier: we talked Jalen Brunson, Tom Thibodeau, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley & more on last week’s Putback show w/ @CPTheFanchise & @CWilliamson44. My hot take? Brunson’s impact (on & off court) will keep the heat off of Thibodeau’s seat. Full show: https://t.co/xlUxh9IeZK pic.twitter.com/qaV0ktLD5f – 3:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) has been ruled out of Monday’s game vs. Orlando. – 4:43 PM
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) has been ruled out of Monday’s game vs. Orlando. – 4:43 PM
More on this storyline
Immanuel Quickley has a simple goal for his third season in the NBA. “I want to be able to shoot over 40 percent,” he said Saturday. -via New York Post / October 3, 2022
Most of those questions are unanswered at the moment, but there is an expectation that Immanuel Quickley will get an increased role early on in 2022-23, per people familiar with the matter. Quickley averaged 27.5 minutes per game after the All-Star break. He had several strong outings as a playmaker in that time frame and several solid shooting stretches. -via SportsNet New York / September 16, 2022
The Knicks, despite their troublesome recent past, have compiled a group of strong young talent, including Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Mitchell Robinson, and RJ Barrett. The Knicks were reluctant to give up Grimes and Barrett, and then set a Monday deadline for the Jazz before they agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with Barrett. -via Boston Globe / September 4, 2022
Stefan Bondy: Quentin Grimes is out again tomorrow night with what Knicks are calling a sore foot. He said during preseason they’re managing the injury so it doesn’t turn into “something like” plantar fasciitis. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / October 25, 2022
Fred Katz: Quentin Grimes “did a little” in practice today, Tom Thibodeau said. When asked about Grimes’ status for tomorrow, Thibs said, “We’ll see tomorrow” -via Twitter @FredKatz / October 25, 2022
Steve Popper: The usual – Grimes is out. Everyone else available for Knicks tonight. -via Twitter @StevePopper / October 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.