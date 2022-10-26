Knicks pick up fourth-year option on Obi Toppin

Adrian Wojnarowski: The New York Knicks picked up the fourth-year option on forward Obi Toppin, sources tell ESPN.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Knicks pick up fourth-year option on forward Obi Toppin sportando.basketball/en/knicks-pick… – 10:10 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The New York Knicks picked up the fourth-year option on forward Obi Toppin, sources tell ESPN. – 9:59 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
For the second straight game, RJ Barrett takes a question from a teammate in his postgame media scrum. This time, it’s Obi Toppin asking about his own highlight play with Barrett vs ORL: pic.twitter.com/DhjXtFBYo2 – 11:03 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic nice enough to let Obi Toppin prepare all of his dunk contest material tonight – 9:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: we talked Jalen Brunson, Tom Thibodeau, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley & more on last week’s Putback show w/ @CPTheFanchise & @CWilliamson44. My hot take? Brunson’s impact (on & off court) will keep the heat off of Thibodeau’s seat. Full show: https://t.co/xlUxh9IeZK pic.twitter.com/qaV0ktLD5f – 3:55 PM
Though the Knicks had no say in who they opened up with at the Garden on Friday night, the Pistons would have been at the top of their list if they had that option: A young team feeling good coming off its first season-opening victory in three years. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Co. were perfect foils, easy marks for the far hungrier, ball-moving Knicks. Tom Thibodeau’s team didn’t mess around after the disappointing overtime loss to the Grizzlies two nights ago, leading by 10 after one quarter and cruising to its first win, a 130-106 whipping of Detroit at a joyous and sold-out Garden. “We knew the energy we had to come out with, and we just had a lot of fun and shared the ball,” said Obi Toppin, a force off the bench with 16 points in 21 minutes. -via New York Post / October 22, 2022
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic on seeing other NBA players wearing his Luka 1s to start this season: “It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable. I think I saw Obi [Toppin] wearing them first game. It’s just a pleasure. “But I don’t blame them. It’s a great shoe.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / October 21, 2022
Steve Popper: On the NBA injury report, Quentin Grimes is out tomorrow. And Obi is not on the report at all. pic.twitter.com/G0QuEC13HO -via Twitter @StevePopper / October 18, 2022
