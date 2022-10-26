La La Anthony: Marriage started falling apart after Carmelo Anthony's trade to New York

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, titled “Life After Professional Athletes,” La La Anthony said her marriage started falling apart after Carmelo Anthony was traded from the Nuggets to the Knicks in 2011. “When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that’s when things became complicated. I think that was kind of the start, now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage,” La La said. “It is the hardest with the scrutiny and the media and the press, just everything. It is really hard. That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York… just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.”
Source: Jenna Lemoncelli @ New York Post
Source: Jenna Lemoncelli @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Bouknight finally got the ball through the hoop. The #Hornets hope it’s the start of a surge and he does, too.
“It felt good,” Bouknight told @theobserver. “We needed someone to step up with Terry and Melo out and I think I did a good job.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:50 AM
James Bouknight finally got the ball through the hoop. The #Hornets hope it’s the start of a surge and he does, too.
“It felt good,” Bouknight told @theobserver. “We needed someone to step up with Terry and Melo out and I think I did a good job.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:50 AM
More on this storyline
La La said she had many “sleepless nights” during her marriage with Carmelo Anthony, when the NBA star would travel to different cities. “I never slept. It’s so funny, I used to think certain cities, like oh, ‘those are the problem cities.’ Miami, I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely not sleeping tonight or I’m going to figure out a way to get there,’” La La recalled to host Alex Cooper, who mentioned athletes having girlfriends in other cities. “But here’s what I found out, dear. Be careful with these other cities that you think don’t have as much going on, because those are the ones guys where the s–t is going down.” -via New York Post / October 26, 2022
Carmelo Anthony resentful of Jeremy Lin on Knicks? Howard Beck: I think, and it’s been written about in the past, but Carmelo – there was a little bit of resentment there. Lin was the toast not just of New York but of the whole basketball world. He was on magazine covers around the globe for this magical run. Carmelo was the guy who came home as the conquering hero, and they played the “Coming Home” song when he made his debut. When Lin got the poison pill contract offer from the Rockets as a restricted free agent, which the Knicks chose not to match, Carmelo went on record referring to the contract as that crazy contract or something along those lines. Players never say that about each other’s contract. Carmelo disparaged the contract. -via HoopsHype / October 26, 2022
Who were the players you studied the most or maybe just your favorite players? Paolo Banchero: LeBron [James] and Carmelo [Anthony], growing up, were by far my two favorites like my whole childhood. And then as I got older I started to know about Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum — dynamic forwards who are able to play inside or outside. But then I also want to have my own style of play with my own flair. I’m just trying to be myself. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.