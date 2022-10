La La Anthony: Marriage started falling apart after Carmelo Anthony's trade to New York

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, titled “Life After Professional Athletes,” La La Anthony said her marriage started falling apart after Carmelo Anthony was traded from the Nuggets to the Knicks in 2011 . “When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that’s when things became complicated. I think that was kind of the start, now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage,” La La said. “It is the hardest with the scrutiny and the media and the press, just everything. It is really hard. That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York… just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.”Source: Jenna Lemoncelli @ New York Post