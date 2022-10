LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid among new investors in Mitchell & Ness

“I think its very healthy for the league when you have sort of this life-cycle of players moving into management, potentially moving into ownership,” Silver told Andrews on NBA Today. “Obviously Michael Jordan is the owner of Charlotte…its great for the ecosystem. I’m thrilled that LeBron aspires to be an NBA team owner one day. Las Vegas specifically will make a great location for a franchise one day. We have the WNBA team there, the Aces, that obviously just won the championship.” -via Clutch Points / October 24, 2022