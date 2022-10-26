LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid among new investors in Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness, the company known for its replica apparel, has just added an influx of new and well-known investors. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Rich Paul, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kevin Hart are among the people to join the company’s ownership group, as have others from the entertainment and sports industries.
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole’s smooth sequence of handles that resulted in a bucket against the Suns, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter with praise for the Warriors guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/25/leb… – 1:11 AM
After Jordan Poole’s smooth sequence of handles that resulted in a bucket against the Suns, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter with praise for the Warriors guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/25/leb… – 1:11 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: @Fanatics founder Michael Rubin announces an expanded @Mitchell_Ness ownership group, including:
• LeBron James
• Kevin Durant
• Chris Paul
• CJ McCollum
• Devin Booker
• James Harden
• Joel Embiid
• Odell Beckham Jr.
• Rich Paul
• Rich Kleiman
• Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/I1bOaFq42F – 7:00 PM
BREAKING: @Fanatics founder Michael Rubin announces an expanded @Mitchell_Ness ownership group, including:
• LeBron James
• Kevin Durant
• Chris Paul
• CJ McCollum
• Devin Booker
• James Harden
• Joel Embiid
• Odell Beckham Jr.
• Rich Paul
• Rich Kleiman
• Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/I1bOaFq42F – 7:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The 2003 draft class: Then and now.
For the record: LeBron James is the lone player from the 2003 draft in the NBA right now.
Also: He’s the oldest NBA player to step on the court so far this season. pic.twitter.com/ku10W2361f – 5:33 PM
The 2003 draft class: Then and now.
For the record: LeBron James is the lone player from the 2003 draft in the NBA right now.
Also: He’s the oldest NBA player to step on the court so far this season. pic.twitter.com/ku10W2361f – 5:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD on the changing of eras in the NBA:
“You see the guys that are in the league right now that are gonna help push the game forward. … Ja is definitely in that group for sure.” 🐻 pic.twitter.com/YbCiW2a76D – 5:08 PM
KD on the changing of eras in the NBA:
“You see the guys that are in the league right now that are gonna help push the game forward. … Ja is definitely in that group for sure.” 🐻 pic.twitter.com/YbCiW2a76D – 5:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most RPG by a non-big this season:
11.0 — LeBron James
10.3 — Josh Hart
#MuseTakeover @BlazersMuse pic.twitter.com/gbRU8KKWM7 – 1:07 PM
Most RPG by a non-big this season:
11.0 — LeBron James
10.3 — Josh Hart
#MuseTakeover @BlazersMuse pic.twitter.com/gbRU8KKWM7 – 1:07 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Trevelin Queen was signed in the offseason, but waived during the preseason. As he made his return to Philly while with the Indiana Pacers, Queen talked his short time with the team as well as his friendship with Joel Embiid. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/25/tre… via @SixersWire – 12:59 PM
Trevelin Queen was signed in the offseason, but waived during the preseason. As he made his return to Philly while with the Indiana Pacers, Queen talked his short time with the team as well as his friendship with Joel Embiid. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/25/tre… via @SixersWire – 12:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets fell to the Grizzlies 134-124 Monday night at FedEX Forum. KD and Kyrie scored 35+ points in the same game for the 3rd time, but it was not enough.
Some observations and takeaways from the loss. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 11:32 AM
The Nets fell to the Grizzlies 134-124 Monday night at FedEX Forum. KD and Kyrie scored 35+ points in the same game for the 3rd time, but it was not enough.
Some observations and takeaways from the loss. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 11:32 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane said he had never been in a game like Monday night. As it turns out, no one has in NBA history.
How Desmond Bane & Ja Morant out-dueled Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
“It felt like a shootout.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:18 AM
Desmond Bane said he had never been in a game like Monday night. As it turns out, no one has in NBA history.
How Desmond Bane & Ja Morant out-dueled Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
“It felt like a shootout.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:18 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid came out looking to pass. James Harden finished with another monster stat line. Tobias Harris took ten 3s. And the bench scored some points.
On how the Sixers finally had a big offensive night: https://t.co/FC0yoHfVZ9 pic.twitter.com/DTHeFh3xrw – 9:18 AM
Joel Embiid came out looking to pass. James Harden finished with another monster stat line. Tobias Harris took ten 3s. And the bench scored some points.
On how the Sixers finally had a big offensive night: https://t.co/FC0yoHfVZ9 pic.twitter.com/DTHeFh3xrw – 9:18 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Four players scored at least 35 points in last night’s Nets-Grizzlies game:
✅ Desmond Bane – 38
✅ Ja Morant – 38
✅ Kevin Durant – 37
✅ Kyrie Irving – 37
It was the first non-overtime game in NBA history in which four players recorded a 35-point game. pic.twitter.com/Cz9mFSONDv – 9:01 AM
Four players scored at least 35 points in last night’s Nets-Grizzlies game:
✅ Desmond Bane – 38
✅ Ja Morant – 38
✅ Kevin Durant – 37
✅ Kyrie Irving – 37
It was the first non-overtime game in NBA history in which four players recorded a 35-point game. pic.twitter.com/Cz9mFSONDv – 9:01 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers were averaging 11.3 points per game from the bench heading into last night’s game, a historically low number.
They got 35 from their top-four bench players against Indy. Joel Embiid had the mindset of looking to make plays for them:
https://t.co/FC0yoGYkAz pic.twitter.com/sQHAK8zSPL – 8:35 AM
The Sixers were averaging 11.3 points per game from the bench heading into last night’s game, a historically low number.
They got 35 from their top-four bench players against Indy. Joel Embiid had the mindset of looking to make plays for them:
https://t.co/FC0yoGYkAz pic.twitter.com/sQHAK8zSPL – 8:35 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from Memphis International Airport. The Nets lost to the Grizzlies last night in what was a duel between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant against Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Thoughts on the loss from Ben Simmons’ foul trouble to the defense: theathletic.com/3727598/2022/1… – 7:39 AM
Good morning from Memphis International Airport. The Nets lost to the Grizzlies last night in what was a duel between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant against Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Thoughts on the loss from Ben Simmons’ foul trouble to the defense: theathletic.com/3727598/2022/1… – 7:39 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron and the Lakers are one of four winless teams remaining in the NBA pic.twitter.com/VN1kYUpQmx – 7:21 AM
LeBron and the Lakers are one of four winless teams remaining in the NBA pic.twitter.com/VN1kYUpQmx – 7:21 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:01 AM
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Irving, Bane, Morant make history each scoring 35+ in Grizzlies win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/25/dur… – 12:51 AM
Durant, Irving, Bane, Morant make history each scoring 35+ in Grizzlies win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/25/dur… – 12:51 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Kevin Durant knows greatness when he sees it. Here’s some of what he said about Ja Morant after another ridiculous performance by the Memphis Grizzlies star.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:29 AM
Kevin Durant knows greatness when he sees it. Here’s some of what he said about Ja Morant after another ridiculous performance by the Memphis Grizzlies star.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:29 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kevin Durant said Ja Morant is “for sure” the new face of the league. Durant said their is a group players that he can see that could be included with him and enjoys seeing the change of an era. – 11:25 PM
Kevin Durant said Ja Morant is “for sure” the new face of the league. Durant said their is a group players that he can see that could be included with him and enjoys seeing the change of an era. – 11:25 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD just called Morant “the new face of the league.” And then amended it to one of the new faces of the league. – 11:22 PM
KD just called Morant “the new face of the league.” And then amended it to one of the new faces of the league. – 11:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“You can’t stop the star players in the league,” Kevin Durant said when asked how the team was going to stop Giannis on Wednesday. He said they need to stop the team, not their star. – 11:21 PM
“You can’t stop the star players in the league,” Kevin Durant said when asked how the team was going to stop Giannis on Wednesday. He said they need to stop the team, not their star. – 11:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about Ja Morant getting his own shoe, Kevin Durant calls him “the face of our league going forward.” – 11:21 PM
Asked about Ja Morant getting his own shoe, Kevin Durant calls him “the face of our league going forward.” – 11:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said 3-point shooting was the Nets’ issue tonight. Said Bane and Ja hit more 3s than the Nets did as a team. – 11:17 PM
Kevin Durant said 3-point shooting was the Nets’ issue tonight. Said Bane and Ja hit more 3s than the Nets did as a team. – 11:17 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Well, wasn’t that fun! Ja, Bane, Durant & Kyrie all go for 30-plus in home Memphis win. I sense Simmons has started to feel he belongs, or at least wants to belong… – 10:59 PM
Well, wasn’t that fun! Ja, Bane, Durant & Kyrie all go for 30-plus in home Memphis win. I sense Simmons has started to feel he belongs, or at least wants to belong… – 10:59 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Rarely has LeBron been on a team with no hope of contending. Rarely have the Lakers had stars but no title path. And shockingly, this doesn’t just revolve around Russell Westbrook sports.yahoo.com/trading-russel… – 10:49 PM
New for @YahooSports: Rarely has LeBron been on a team with no hope of contending. Rarely have the Lakers had stars but no title path. And shockingly, this doesn’t just revolve around Russell Westbrook sports.yahoo.com/trading-russel… – 10:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 150 points in that game.
That was incredible. – 10:43 PM
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 150 points in that game.
That was incredible. – 10:43 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Great stat from @Matt Williams at the end of the Nets-Grizz:
The last time each team had multiple 35 pt scorers was 1983. Pistons v Nuggets: Isiah Thomas, John Long, Kelly Tripucka, Alex English and Kiki Vandeghe. Triple OT game
Kyrie, KD, Ja and Desmond Bane were cooking… – 10:42 PM
Great stat from @Matt Williams at the end of the Nets-Grizz:
The last time each team had multiple 35 pt scorers was 1983. Pistons v Nuggets: Isiah Thomas, John Long, Kelly Tripucka, Alex English and Kiki Vandeghe. Triple OT game
Kyrie, KD, Ja and Desmond Bane were cooking… – 10:42 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Morant 38
Bane 38
Durant 37
Kyrie 37
That was insanely entertaining. – 10:36 PM
Morant 38
Bane 38
Durant 37
Kyrie 37
That was insanely entertaining. – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points tonight:
38 — Ja
38 — Bane
37 — KD
37 — Kyrie
The first time both teams have multiple 35-point scorers since 1983. pic.twitter.com/ygMRijMDwo – 10:33 PM
Points tonight:
38 — Ja
38 — Bane
37 — KD
37 — Kyrie
The first time both teams have multiple 35-point scorers since 1983. pic.twitter.com/ygMRijMDwo – 10:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Four players scored at least 35 points in tonight’s Nets-Grizzlies game:
✅ Ja Morant, 38
✅ Desmond Bane, 38
✅ Kevin Durant, 37
✅ Kyrie Irving, 37
It’s the first non-overtime game in NBA history in which four players recorded a 35-point game. – 10:33 PM
Four players scored at least 35 points in tonight’s Nets-Grizzlies game:
✅ Ja Morant, 38
✅ Desmond Bane, 38
✅ Kevin Durant, 37
✅ Kyrie Irving, 37
It’s the first non-overtime game in NBA history in which four players recorded a 35-point game. – 10:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja: Bane:
38 PTS 38 PTS
7 AST 7 AST
4 3P 8 3P
Outscored KD (37) and Kyrie (37) tonight. pic.twitter.com/WwFFn3GfvH – 10:31 PM
Ja: Bane:
38 PTS 38 PTS
7 AST 7 AST
4 3P 8 3P
Outscored KD (37) and Kyrie (37) tonight. pic.twitter.com/WwFFn3GfvH – 10:31 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Crazy fun game at FedExForum. Durant and Irving were brilliant — and not nearly enough. Grizzlies have won 7 straight over Nets. – 10:31 PM
Crazy fun game at FedExForum. Durant and Irving were brilliant — and not nearly enough. Grizzlies have won 7 straight over Nets. – 10:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Grizzlies beat the Nets 134-124. Not a game to teach the kids about defense. Kevin Durant put on a scoring clinic, but it wasn’t enough. Ben Simmons fouled out and I think someone else just got called for another foul. Ugly, weird game. On to Milwaukee. – 10:31 PM
Final: Grizzlies beat the Nets 134-124. Not a game to teach the kids about defense. Kevin Durant put on a scoring clinic, but it wasn’t enough. Ben Simmons fouled out and I think someone else just got called for another foul. Ugly, weird game. On to Milwaukee. – 10:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on the Sixers getting their first win after an 0-3 start: “They probably wanted me to be traded and the whole team to be sent down to the G League … but to me, it’s no pressure. 0-3, three games in, fairly new team, everybody trying to find their way.” – 10:28 PM
Joel Embiid on the Sixers getting their first win after an 0-3 start: “They probably wanted me to be traded and the whole team to be sent down to the G League … but to me, it’s no pressure. 0-3, three games in, fairly new team, everybody trying to find their way.” – 10:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant with 35. Desmond Bane with 38. Kyrie Irving with 35. Kevin Durant with 37.
What. A. Show. – 10:27 PM
Ja Morant with 35. Desmond Bane with 38. Kyrie Irving with 35. Kevin Durant with 37.
What. A. Show. – 10:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid says he would like Maxey and Harris shooting 10 threes per game. – 10:21 PM
Embiid says he would like Maxey and Harris shooting 10 threes per game. – 10:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid says he still thinks about the hand procedures he had this offseason when he boxes out. Says he still isn’t totally comfortable using his hands and fingers because that’s how the thumb injury happened in the first place.
He’s been using elbows and forearms more. – 10:19 PM
Embiid says he still thinks about the hand procedures he had this offseason when he boxes out. Says he still isn’t totally comfortable using his hands and fingers because that’s how the thumb injury happened in the first place.
He’s been using elbows and forearms more. – 10:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid on 0-3 start: “From the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me traded and the whole team sent down to the G League.”
Embiid said personally, he felt no pressure heading into tonight’s game. – 10:18 PM
Joel Embiid on 0-3 start: “From the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me traded and the whole team sent down to the G League.”
Embiid said personally, he felt no pressure heading into tonight’s game. – 10:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid says “From the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me traded and the whole team sent to the G-League” about the team’s 0-3 start. – 10:17 PM
Embiid says “From the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me traded and the whole team sent to the G-League” about the team’s 0-3 start. – 10:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris might be the Nets’ best player tonight not named Kevin Durant. Has eight points, five rebounds and a pair of assists. Just added a block. Is the only positive +/- guy last I checked. Has logged 20 minutes, two more than he played Friday. – 10:03 PM
Joe Harris might be the Nets’ best player tonight not named Kevin Durant. Has eight points, five rebounds and a pair of assists. Just added a block. Is the only positive +/- guy last I checked. Has logged 20 minutes, two more than he played Friday. – 10:03 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Ja Morant defying gravity and physics? Yeah, OK.
Kevin Durant putting on a shooting clinic vs. any Grizzlies defender? Fine.
But we just witnessed Ben Simmons shooting a 3-pointer to close the 3Q. His first such attempt since 5/23/21.
(Now, as then, it missed.) – 9:59 PM
Ja Morant defying gravity and physics? Yeah, OK.
Kevin Durant putting on a shooting clinic vs. any Grizzlies defender? Fine.
But we just witnessed Ben Simmons shooting a 3-pointer to close the 3Q. His first such attempt since 5/23/21.
(Now, as then, it missed.) – 9:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Grizzlies lead the Nets 109-97. Ben Simmons just attempted a 3 at the buzzer that went off the rim. The previous play, Desmond Bane hit one from Gotham. The defense hasn’t been good. Kevin Durant has been brilliant. Do the Nets have one more run in them? – 9:58 PM
End of the third quarter: Grizzlies lead the Nets 109-97. Ben Simmons just attempted a 3 at the buzzer that went off the rim. The previous play, Desmond Bane hit one from Gotham. The defense hasn’t been good. Kevin Durant has been brilliant. Do the Nets have one more run in them? – 9:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jake LaRavia heard Kevin Durant’s footsteps and missed the open dunk. Patty Mills hits a 3 on the other end. 5-point swing. – 9:54 PM
Jake LaRavia heard Kevin Durant’s footsteps and missed the open dunk. Patty Mills hits a 3 on the other end. 5-point swing. – 9:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ja has 33. KD has 31. Ben Simmons has six points and six assists — but he’s also got five turnovers and is a -19. The Nets just have no answers defensively. Memphis continues to get anything it wants. – 9:52 PM
Ja has 33. KD has 31. Ben Simmons has six points and six assists — but he’s also got five turnovers and is a -19. The Nets just have no answers defensively. Memphis continues to get anything it wants. – 9:52 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
durant just passed alex english on the all time scoring list, and in 252 fewer games
granted he’s made over 4500 threes and english made 83, but good for KD – 9:48 PM
durant just passed alex english on the all time scoring list, and in 252 fewer games
granted he’s made over 4500 threes and english made 83, but good for KD – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is an absurd 12 for 15 from the field right now and the Nets are still down 13. Who knows what it would be if he was off. – 9:48 PM
Kevin Durant is an absurd 12 for 15 from the field right now and the Nets are still down 13. Who knows what it would be if he was off. – 9:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Santi Aldama isn’t even doing a bad job on Kevin Durant, the guy is just automatic. – 9:47 PM
Santi Aldama isn’t even doing a bad job on Kevin Durant, the guy is just automatic. – 9:47 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant has passed Alex English to move into 20th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.
Vince Carter up next. – 9:46 PM
Kevin Durant has passed Alex English to move into 20th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.
Vince Carter up next. – 9:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: With 29 points, Kevin Durant (25,614 points) has moved past Alex English (25,613 points) into 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Next up: Vince Carter (25,728 points). – 9:45 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: With 29 points, Kevin Durant (25,614 points) has moved past Alex English (25,613 points) into 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Next up: Vince Carter (25,728 points). – 9:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Kevin Durant going bucket for bucket. This is insanely fun. – 9:44 PM
Ja Morant and Kevin Durant going bucket for bucket. This is insanely fun. – 9:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash with KD, Kyrie, Joe, Clax and Mills out there. Shooting, shooting and more shooting. – 9:44 PM
Nash with KD, Kyrie, Joe, Clax and Mills out there. Shooting, shooting and more shooting. – 9:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Probably can’t see it on the TV screen, but Dillon Brooks is making KD WORK for every touch. His ball denial in the third quarter has been noticeable. – 9:41 PM
Probably can’t see it on the TV screen, but Dillon Brooks is making KD WORK for every touch. His ball denial in the third quarter has been noticeable. – 9:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers picked up that elusive first win. Harden has turned in masterpieces in 3 of the first 4 games. Embiid looks more comfortable, scoring 20+ for a second consecutive game:
thepaintedlines.com/hardens-big-fo… – 9:29 PM
The Sixers picked up that elusive first win. Harden has turned in masterpieces in 3 of the first 4 games. Embiid looks more comfortable, scoring 20+ for a second consecutive game:
thepaintedlines.com/hardens-big-fo… – 9:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers get their first win of the season, beat the Pacers at home 120-106. They are 1-3.
Big offensive night for the Sixers, who shot 19 of 43 from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid scored an efficient and under-control 26 points. James Harden exploded late and finished with 29-11-9. – 9:26 PM
Sixers get their first win of the season, beat the Pacers at home 120-106. They are 1-3.
Big offensive night for the Sixers, who shot 19 of 43 from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid scored an efficient and under-control 26 points. James Harden exploded late and finished with 29-11-9. – 9:26 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 120-106.
Harden took control of game in 4th and finished with 29/9/11 on 10-18 shooting with 1 (late) TO. Embiid had 26/5 and Harris 18/8. Sixers had 36 points off bench, eclipsing their bench total from first 3 games combined. Sixers shot 19-43 from 3. – 9:26 PM
Final: Sixers win 120-106.
Harden took control of game in 4th and finished with 29/9/11 on 10-18 shooting with 1 (late) TO. Embiid had 26/5 and Harris 18/8. Sixers had 36 points off bench, eclipsing their bench total from first 3 games combined. Sixers shot 19-43 from 3. – 9:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers trailed most of the way, lost in Philly 120-106. 76ers’ first win.
Harden with 29-9-11 and Embiid had a casual 26/5 while in foul trouble.
Pacers struggled shooting, 27% from 3. Smith (17) had a great 1H, Mathurin (17) a good 2H.
Up next: Wed. at Chicago – 9:26 PM
Pacers trailed most of the way, lost in Philly 120-106. 76ers’ first win.
Harden with 29-9-11 and Embiid had a casual 26/5 while in foul trouble.
Pacers struggled shooting, 27% from 3. Smith (17) had a great 1H, Mathurin (17) a good 2H.
Up next: Wed. at Chicago – 9:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
No triple-double for Harden. He exits with 2 minutes left with 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Embiid leaves with 26 points, Harris had 18 points and eight rebounds. – 9:22 PM
No triple-double for Harden. He exits with 2 minutes left with 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Embiid leaves with 26 points, Harris had 18 points and eight rebounds. – 9:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Nets 69 Grizzlies 64
Ja Morant had 24 points on 7-10 shooting. Santi Aldama has 10. Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn with 18 points. Two offenses executing at a high level and lots of free throws. – 9:15 PM
Halftime: Nets 69 Grizzlies 64
Ja Morant had 24 points on 7-10 shooting. Santi Aldama has 10. Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn with 18 points. Two offenses executing at a high level and lots of free throws. – 9:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This Nets offense looks different than the past years with Kyrie and KD. Less isolations. The ball is moving so fast. The Grizzlies are a good scrambling defensive team, but this is a tough assignment with that talent executing at this level. The Nets have 19 assist – 9:13 PM
This Nets offense looks different than the past years with Kyrie and KD. Less isolations. The ball is moving so fast. The Grizzlies are a good scrambling defensive team, but this is a tough assignment with that talent executing at this level. The Nets have 19 assist – 9:13 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers have had some shaky moments tonight, but James Harden is making those look not especially relevant.
He’s got 29 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB. Has made three triples and a mid-range jumper since Joel Embiid’s fifth foul. – 9:13 PM
Sixers have had some shaky moments tonight, but James Harden is making those look not especially relevant.
He’s got 29 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB. Has made three triples and a mid-range jumper since Joel Embiid’s fifth foul. – 9:13 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Pacers had cut the lead to 8, but Embiid came back for the Sixers and Harden hit a pair of big step-back 3s and the lead is back up to 109-95 with 5:20 left. Harden is up to 29/9/10 on 10-18 shooting (5-10 from 3), and without a turnover. – 9:13 PM
The Pacers had cut the lead to 8, but Embiid came back for the Sixers and Harden hit a pair of big step-back 3s and the lead is back up to 109-95 with 5:20 left. Harden is up to 29/9/10 on 10-18 shooting (5-10 from 3), and without a turnover. – 9:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kevin Durant came down on someone’s foot on that play. Limping a bit. – 9:03 PM
Kevin Durant came down on someone’s foot on that play. Limping a bit. – 9:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
McConnell with an inbound steal from his old pal, Joel Embiid. Quick and-1 for Mathurin.
For some reason, the 76ers did not offer TJM in 2019 after his rookie contract was up. – 8:59 PM
McConnell with an inbound steal from his old pal, Joel Embiid. Quick and-1 for Mathurin.
For some reason, the 76ers did not offer TJM in 2019 after his rookie contract was up. – 8:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD and Kyrie make some of the most insanely difficult shots routinely.
It’s really insane. – 8:58 PM
KD and Kyrie make some of the most insanely difficult shots routinely.
It’s really insane. – 8:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Brooks just picked up techs — and they’ve been going back and forth at each other for a few more seconds after that. KD comes down the floor a few moments later and hits a tough turnaround over Brooks and lets him know about it. – 8:57 PM
KD and Brooks just picked up techs — and they’ve been going back and forth at each other for a few more seconds after that. KD comes down the floor a few moments later and hits a tough turnaround over Brooks and lets him know about it. – 8:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
ANd we have a double-technical foul, on DIllon Brooks and Kevin Durant. Shoutout to @Zach Randolph — King of the Double Technicals. – 8:56 PM
ANd we have a double-technical foul, on DIllon Brooks and Kevin Durant. Shoutout to @Zach Randolph — King of the Double Technicals. – 8:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. McConnell takes it the length of the floor, was fouled on a jumper by Maxey ‚ but it was not called.
Pacers down 90-76 entering the 4th, led by Haliburton and Smith; both with 17. Embiid has 20/5 and Harden is headed for a triple-double. – 8:56 PM
T.J. McConnell takes it the length of the floor, was fouled on a jumper by Maxey ‚ but it was not called.
Pacers down 90-76 entering the 4th, led by Haliburton and Smith; both with 17. Embiid has 20/5 and Harden is headed for a triple-double. – 8:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant chirping non-stop at each other. Both players get technical fouls and Durant starts clapping. They’re still talking – 8:56 PM
Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant chirping non-stop at each other. Both players get technical fouls and Durant starts clapping. They’re still talking – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant both get techs. They are REALLY going at each other. – 8:56 PM
Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant both get techs. They are REALLY going at each other. – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Oooooo it’s getting spicy down here. Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant are going at it. – 8:54 PM
Oooooo it’s getting spicy down here. Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant are going at it. – 8:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Kyrie Irving with a HELL of a buzzer beater. They’re reviewing it to see if it was a two or three. I thought it was a 3. Grizzlies lead 39-34. KD and Ja in a little scoring duel. Nets just 1-for-6 from 3. And the defense…woof. Not a good start. – 8:41 PM
End of the first quarter: Kyrie Irving with a HELL of a buzzer beater. They’re reviewing it to see if it was a two or three. I thought it was a 3. Grizzlies lead 39-34. KD and Ja in a little scoring duel. Nets just 1-for-6 from 3. And the defense…woof. Not a good start. – 8:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Triple-double watch: Harden with 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds with 5:49 left in the third quarter. #Sixers up 76-64. Embiid with a team-high 16 points along with three blocks. – 8:39 PM
Triple-double watch: Harden with 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds with 5:49 left in the third quarter. #Sixers up 76-64. Embiid with a team-high 16 points along with three blocks. – 8:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Kevin Durant only averages 27.2 ppg career because he’s never had to play against John Konchar – 8:30 PM
Kevin Durant only averages 27.2 ppg career because he’s never had to play against John Konchar – 8:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris checks in with 5:53 left in the first quarter. Day’Ron Sharpe is in too with Durant, Simmons and Mills. – 8:25 PM
Joe Harris checks in with 5:53 left in the first quarter. Day’Ron Sharpe is in too with Durant, Simmons and Mills. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets-Grizzlies tied at 10 early. Nic Claxton hit both his free throws, Kevin Durant with two quick baskets. – 8:16 PM
Nets-Grizzlies tied at 10 early. Nic Claxton hit both his free throws, Kevin Durant with two quick baskets. – 8:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Two quick fouls on Dillon Brooks two minutes into the game. Taylor Jenkins wants to keep him in, so he tells Desmond Bane to guard Kevin Durant. – 8:14 PM
Two quick fouls on Dillon Brooks two minutes into the game. Taylor Jenkins wants to keep him in, so he tells Desmond Bane to guard Kevin Durant. – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Melton with a season-high 11 points. Harden has 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Harris with 10 points and 6 rebounds, while Embiid has 9. The Sixers lead 64-46 at the half. Jalen Smith has 17 points for the Pacers. – 8:12 PM
Melton with a season-high 11 points. Harden has 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Harris with 10 points and 6 rebounds, while Embiid has 9. The Sixers lead 64-46 at the half. Jalen Smith has 17 points for the Pacers. – 8:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 64-46 at the half. Harden has 12/7/7, Harris 10/6 and Embiid has 9 points on 3-5 shooting. Sixers with 26 3pta in the half, making 9. Pacers are shooting just 34.8% from the field and 4-20 from 3. – 8:12 PM
Sixers up 64-46 at the half. Harden has 12/7/7, Harris 10/6 and Embiid has 9 points on 3-5 shooting. Sixers with 26 3pta in the half, making 9. Pacers are shooting just 34.8% from the field and 4-20 from 3. – 8:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Welcome to the starting lineup Santi, you get to guard Kevin Durant – 8:11 PM
Welcome to the starting lineup Santi, you get to guard Kevin Durant – 8:11 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-46, at halftime.
Harden: 13 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 6 REB
Melton: 11 PTS / 3 REB
Embiid: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 2 BLK
Niang: 6 PTS
Harrell: 5 PTS
House: 5 PTS – 8:11 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-46, at halftime.
Harden: 13 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 6 REB
Melton: 11 PTS / 3 REB
Embiid: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 2 BLK
Niang: 6 PTS
Harrell: 5 PTS
House: 5 PTS – 8:11 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Look at the attention Embiid draws on the elbow entry. pic.twitter.com/hNrHA40BZQ – 8:10 PM
Look at the attention Embiid draws on the elbow entry. pic.twitter.com/hNrHA40BZQ – 8:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed checking in for Embiid, who is in foul trouble. A pronounced cheer breaks out. – 8:04 PM
Paul Reed checking in for Embiid, who is in foul trouble. A pronounced cheer breaks out. – 8:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith helping the Pacers put out of their dry spell. A dunk, and-1 and now a 3. He’s up to 13pts, 4rebs.
And he’s getting tested going against Embiid. – 8:02 PM
Jalen Smith helping the Pacers put out of their dry spell. A dunk, and-1 and now a 3. He’s up to 13pts, 4rebs.
And he’s getting tested going against Embiid. – 8:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harris has only made two of 6 shots. However, the power forward is contributing in other ways. He has six points, six rebounds, one assist and a steal. The Sixers lead 48-29 with 5:46 before intermission. Embiid leads all scorers with nine points. – 7:57 PM
Harris has only made two of 6 shots. However, the power forward is contributing in other ways. He has six points, six rebounds, one assist and a steal. The Sixers lead 48-29 with 5:46 before intermission. Embiid leads all scorers with nine points. – 7:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid starting to make his mark on this game, with a dunk and an and-1 finish. Sixers’ lead is up to 41-27, their largest of the game. – 7:50 PM
Embiid starting to make his mark on this game, with a dunk and an and-1 finish. Sixers’ lead is up to 41-27, their largest of the game. – 7:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Pacers are shooting just 2 of 10 on threes. Sixers up 11 after Embiid’s dunk. Indy calls timeout with 8:35 left in the half. Embiid has six points to go with two rebounds. – 7:47 PM
The Pacers are shooting just 2 of 10 on threes. Sixers up 11 after Embiid’s dunk. Indy calls timeout with 8:35 left in the half. Embiid has six points to go with two rebounds. – 7:47 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for a Monday night in Memphis. Brooklyn: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Durant, Nic Claxton and O’Neale.
Grizz start Morant, Bane, Adams, Aldama and a returning Dillon Brooks.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:47 PM
Your starters for a Monday night in Memphis. Brooklyn: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Durant, Nic Claxton and O’Neale.
Grizz start Morant, Bane, Adams, Aldama and a returning Dillon Brooks.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid doing a nice job of reading the defense. Whether it’s applying pressure or shading his way when he has the ball, Embiid is finding shooters consistently. – 7:46 PM
Embiid doing a nice job of reading the defense. Whether it’s applying pressure or shading his way when he has the ball, Embiid is finding shooters consistently. – 7:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers are up 33-23 on the Pacers after 1. Melton, Harrell, House, and Harden all have 5 each, Embiid has 4, and Tucker, Harris and Niang have 3. Sixers had 16 3pta in the quarter after averaging just 29.7 per game over the first three games. Pacers shooting 31.8% so far. – 7:41 PM
The Sixers are up 33-23 on the Pacers after 1. Melton, Harrell, House, and Harden all have 5 each, Embiid has 4, and Tucker, Harris and Niang have 3. Sixers had 16 3pta in the quarter after averaging just 29.7 per game over the first three games. Pacers shooting 31.8% so far. – 7:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets keep the same lineup of Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton. #Grizzlies – 7:38 PM
#Nets keep the same lineup of Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton. #Grizzlies – 7:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Brooklyn tonight: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:37 PM
Same starters for Brooklyn tonight: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:37 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Grizzlies
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and Memphis’ Ja Morant may be the two most offensively explosive point guards in the world. Morant and BK’s Kevin Durant are two of the best overall players in the world, period. MVP candidates go at it. pic.twitter.com/QS4QhvQ4lH – 7:24 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Grizzlies
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and Memphis’ Ja Morant may be the two most offensively explosive point guards in the world. Morant and BK’s Kevin Durant are two of the best overall players in the world, period. MVP candidates go at it. pic.twitter.com/QS4QhvQ4lH – 7:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Balanced scoring by the Sixers. Harden has five points, Embiid 4, Harris and Tucker with three. – 7:20 PM
Balanced scoring by the Sixers. Harden has five points, Embiid 4, Harris and Tucker with three. – 7:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid just threw a rainbow from the right side to Tucker in the left corner, and Tucker kicked to Harden for a triple on the right wing.
Sixers looking like a basketball team right now? – 7:18 PM
Embiid just threw a rainbow from the right side to Tucker in the left corner, and Tucker kicked to Harden for a triple on the right wing.
Sixers looking like a basketball team right now? – 7:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid has found Harden and Maxey cutting baseline early. Harden got a dunk, Maxey couldn’t finish, but ultimately led to a Tucker corner 3. – 7:14 PM
Embiid has found Harden and Maxey cutting baseline early. Harden got a dunk, Maxey couldn’t finish, but ultimately led to a Tucker corner 3. – 7:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden back-cut on the baseline (I’m surprised, too) and Embiid got him for a one-handed dunk.
Very next play, Embiid found Maxey back-cutting on the same side, and Maxey kicked to Tucker for a corner three. Some good ball movement early in this one. – 7:14 PM
Harden back-cut on the baseline (I’m surprised, too) and Embiid got him for a one-handed dunk.
Very next play, Embiid found Maxey back-cutting on the same side, and Maxey kicked to Tucker for a corner three. Some good ball movement early in this one. – 7:14 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Earlier this month, LeBron James directly appealed to Commissioner Adam Silver to have an NBA Team in Vegas. Today, Silver responded: pic.twitter.com/jFqxGqPuKK – 5:36 PM
Earlier this month, LeBron James directly appealed to Commissioner Adam Silver to have an NBA Team in Vegas. Today, Silver responded: pic.twitter.com/jFqxGqPuKK – 5:36 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
As of now, LeBron would be on pace to beat the NBA’s scoring record vs. Boston on January 28.
Just so you know. – 5:23 PM
As of now, LeBron would be on pace to beat the NBA’s scoring record vs. Boston on January 28.
Just so you know. – 5:23 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The last Grizz-Nets game, Morant was in street clothes, KD and Kyrie were on the court, and the Nets served as mere fodder for an ESPN All-Access “We Here” coming out party.
Since Morant, KD and Kyrie landed on these teams, Grizz are 6-0 head-to-head.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 4:25 PM
The last Grizz-Nets game, Morant was in street clothes, KD and Kyrie were on the court, and the Nets served as mere fodder for an ESPN All-Access “We Here” coming out party.
Since Morant, KD and Kyrie landed on these teams, Grizz are 6-0 head-to-head.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 4:25 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers Week in Review newsletter:
* Overview of last week.
* A look ahead to this week.
* Encouraging trends
* Concerning trends
* Embiid’s plantar fasciitis
* Required reading
And more: dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 3:54 PM
Sixers Week in Review newsletter:
* Overview of last week.
* A look ahead to this week.
* Encouraging trends
* Concerning trends
* Embiid’s plantar fasciitis
* Required reading
And more: dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 3:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD had high praise of Ja in advance of Monday’s matchup — saying the young guard is “doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:08 PM
KD had high praise of Ja in advance of Monday’s matchup — saying the young guard is “doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron seasons starting 0-3:
2003-04 (missed the playoffs)
2004-05 (missed the playoffs)
2018-19 (missed the playoffs)
2022-23 (???) pic.twitter.com/8Uy6nfvUHN – 3:07 PM
LeBron seasons starting 0-3:
2003-04 (missed the playoffs)
2004-05 (missed the playoffs)
2018-19 (missed the playoffs)
2022-23 (???) pic.twitter.com/8Uy6nfvUHN – 3:07 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Via NBA.com, the number possessions that have ended with Joel Embiid shooting, turning it over or drawing a foul after setting a ball screen:
’20-’21: 3.2
’21-’22: 4.6
This season: 9, most in NBA
An example of how the Sixers offense has been different – 2:10 PM
Via NBA.com, the number possessions that have ended with Joel Embiid shooting, turning it over or drawing a foul after setting a ball screen:
’20-’21: 3.2
’21-’22: 4.6
This season: 9, most in NBA
An example of how the Sixers offense has been different – 2:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on who Ja Morant reminds him of: “Nobody really. He’s a unique player. Lot of athleticism & creativity…He’s taller than (Allen Iverson) but wiry strong player. But he’s an incredible player, just doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” #Nets #Grizzlies – 12:26 PM
Kevin Durant on who Ja Morant reminds him of: “Nobody really. He’s a unique player. Lot of athleticism & creativity…He’s taller than (Allen Iverson) but wiry strong player. But he’s an incredible player, just doing some stuff that we’ve never seen before.” #Nets #Grizzlies – 12:26 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: Lakers in crisis? LeBron James won’t talk about Russell Westbrook amid 0-3 start latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:31 AM
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: Lakers in crisis? LeBron James won’t talk about Russell Westbrook amid 0-3 start latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:31 AM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Goodmorning. Back to back wins for my Manders…nets hoop today. Enjoy your week ya bih – 9:43 AM
Goodmorning. Back to back wins for my Manders…nets hoop today. Enjoy your week ya bih – 9:43 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
LeBron and AD in complete disbelief at Westbrook missing a jumper instead of running clock. pic.twitter.com/c1VxJRiLSw – 8:47 AM
LeBron and AD in complete disbelief at Westbrook missing a jumper instead of running clock. pic.twitter.com/c1VxJRiLSw – 8:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
3-pointers this season:
9 — Buddy Hield
9 — Lakers starters not named LeBron pic.twitter.com/zIGNIVmLSK – 8:28 AM
3-pointers this season:
9 — Buddy Hield
9 — Lakers starters not named LeBron pic.twitter.com/zIGNIVmLSK – 8:28 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James said the Lakers can’t shoot, and a historically bad start to the season has confirmed as much
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:03 AM
LeBron James said the Lakers can’t shoot, and a historically bad start to the season has confirmed as much
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Pacers. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton. #NBA #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/obdXaR4EsC – 8:26 PM
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Pacers. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton. #NBA #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/obdXaR4EsC – 8:26 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
When they ask you why it’s harder to score in Europe 👇
Nurkic moves away due to the defensive three seconds rules and LeBron scores on an open paint
pic.twitter.com/Vi4Qz54Qt2 – 7:21 PM
When they ask you why it’s harder to score in Europe 👇
Nurkic moves away due to the defensive three seconds rules and LeBron scores on an open paint
pic.twitter.com/Vi4Qz54Qt2 – 7:21 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
I know we joke a lot on this app but it pains me to see LeBron spending his final few years in the NBA being wasted like this 😩 – 6:33 PM
I know we joke a lot on this app but it pains me to see LeBron spending his final few years in the NBA being wasted like this 😩 – 6:33 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
just finished lakers/blazers and still can’t understand russ taking that pull up two with 30 seconds left. ad and lebron were both in disbelief.
dame and simons are a beautiful thing. – 6:19 PM
just finished lakers/blazers and still can’t understand russ taking that pull up two with 30 seconds left. ad and lebron were both in disbelief.
dame and simons are a beautiful thing. – 6:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers fall to 0-3 with LeBron’s potential game-tying shot falling short at the buzzer. LeBron 31p 8r 8a; AD 22p 10r 6b; Walker 15p; Russ 10p 6r 6a. LAL shot 6-for-33 from 3 as a team (18.2 pct) pic.twitter.com/CZH0BLiUSM – 6:12 PM
Lakers fall to 0-3 with LeBron’s potential game-tying shot falling short at the buzzer. LeBron 31p 8r 8a; AD 22p 10r 6b; Walker 15p; Russ 10p 6r 6a. LAL shot 6-for-33 from 3 as a team (18.2 pct) pic.twitter.com/CZH0BLiUSM – 6:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James misses a turnaround fadeaway 2 and the Lakers fall 106-104 to the Trail Blazers.
Lakers record: 0-3 – 6:12 PM
LeBron James misses a turnaround fadeaway 2 and the Lakers fall 106-104 to the Trail Blazers.
Lakers record: 0-3 – 6:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant scored on a drive for what proved to be the game winner with 3 seconds remaining and then LeBron James missed a deep jumper to leave the Blazers with a 106-104. Portland moved to 3-0 on this young season. pic.twitter.com/Bx0UjK4Gkw – 6:11 PM
Jerami Grant scored on a drive for what proved to be the game winner with 3 seconds remaining and then LeBron James missed a deep jumper to leave the Blazers with a 106-104. Portland moved to 3-0 on this young season. pic.twitter.com/Bx0UjK4Gkw – 6:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers scored six points in the last 4:42 of their loss to Portland.
The LeBron-AD pick-and-roll has been their finishing move for their past three years. They simply can’t run it late in close games with the caliber of spacing available on this roster. – 6:11 PM
The Lakers scored six points in the last 4:42 of their loss to Portland.
The LeBron-AD pick-and-roll has been their finishing move for their past three years. They simply can’t run it late in close games with the caliber of spacing available on this roster. – 6:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Blazers 106, Lakers 104
LeBron’s fadeaway jumper clangs off the rim at the buzzer. The Lakers drop to 0-3. LeBron had 31 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Anthony Davis had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks. LA’s crunchtime offense was bad.
Up next: at Denver on Wed. – 6:11 PM
Final: Blazers 106, Lakers 104
LeBron’s fadeaway jumper clangs off the rim at the buzzer. The Lakers drop to 0-3. LeBron had 31 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Anthony Davis had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks. LA’s crunchtime offense was bad.
Up next: at Denver on Wed. – 6:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
oh dear. LeBron misses at the buzzer, Lakers lose and fall to 0-3.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/PGrNdX3P8U – 6:10 PM
oh dear. LeBron misses at the buzzer, Lakers lose and fall to 0-3.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/PGrNdX3P8U – 6:10 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
LeBron misses over Lillard.
Portland is 3-0 to start the season!!! – 6:10 PM
LeBron misses over Lillard.
Portland is 3-0 to start the season!!! – 6:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant scored over LeBron and AD for the game winner. pic.twitter.com/2SKSkH8yhy – 6:10 PM
Jerami Grant scored over LeBron and AD for the game winner. pic.twitter.com/2SKSkH8yhy – 6:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James’ fallaway hits the front of the rim. Portland walk away with a 106-104 win over the Lakers. The Blazers (3-0) and Lakers (0-3) are going in different directions. – 6:09 PM
LeBron James’ fallaway hits the front of the rim. Portland walk away with a 106-104 win over the Lakers. The Blazers (3-0) and Lakers (0-3) are going in different directions. – 6:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James missed turnaround jumper and Lakers drop a 106-104 game to Portland. Lakers are 0-3 on season – 6:09 PM
LeBron James missed turnaround jumper and Lakers drop a 106-104 game to Portland. Lakers are 0-3 on season – 6:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
(Avert for spoilers)
LeBron turnaround jumper over Dame is off, BLAZERS WIN! – 6:09 PM
(Avert for spoilers)
LeBron turnaround jumper over Dame is off, BLAZERS WIN! – 6:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Lakers have had countless chances on offense and defense to close this and couldn’t convert 1. You wouldn’t believe it if it wasn’t them. Bron step back and Russ jumpers? – 6:08 PM
Lakers have had countless chances on offense and defense to close this and couldn’t convert 1. You wouldn’t believe it if it wasn’t them. Bron step back and Russ jumpers? – 6:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jerami Grant with a TOUGH take around both LeBron and AD, and it’s good! Blazers 106, Blazers 104 with 3.0 seconds to play. LA ball after the timeout. – 6:07 PM
Jerami Grant with a TOUGH take around both LeBron and AD, and it’s good! Blazers 106, Blazers 104 with 3.0 seconds to play. LA ball after the timeout. – 6:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nurk shoulda taken a foul, make Bron go to the line and make two – 6:06 PM
Nurk shoulda taken a foul, make Bron go to the line and make two – 6:06 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Not defending LeBron James is a never before tried approach. It did not work. – 6:06 PM
Not defending LeBron James is a never before tried approach. It did not work. – 6:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron took advantage of a defensive breakdown from the Blazers to get all the way to the rim and tie the game at 104 with 7.7 seconds left.
Blazers ball with the chance for a last shot. Lakers looking to force OT. – 6:06 PM
LeBron took advantage of a defensive breakdown from the Blazers to get all the way to the rim and tie the game at 104 with 7.7 seconds left.
Blazers ball with the chance for a last shot. Lakers looking to force OT. – 6:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Don’t know what the hell the Blazers were doing there lol Easiest dunk of LeBron’s career. – 6:06 PM
Don’t know what the hell the Blazers were doing there lol Easiest dunk of LeBron’s career. – 6:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Blazers completely botch their defensive coverage and give LeBron a wide-open dunk. Game tied 104-104 with 7.7 seconds left. Timeout Blazers. No Russell Westbrook on that final offensive possession for LA. – 6:05 PM
The Blazers completely botch their defensive coverage and give LeBron a wide-open dunk. Game tied 104-104 with 7.7 seconds left. Timeout Blazers. No Russell Westbrook on that final offensive possession for LA. – 6:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James drives down lane for dunk that ties score at 104-104 with 7.7 seconds left – 6:05 PM
LeBron James drives down lane for dunk that ties score at 104-104 with 7.7 seconds left – 6:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
LeBron with a wide, wide, wide open lane to the basket, ties the game at 104-104 with 7.7 seconds to play. Portland ball after the timeout. – 6:05 PM
LeBron with a wide, wide, wide open lane to the basket, ties the game at 104-104 with 7.7 seconds to play. Portland ball after the timeout. – 6:05 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Explain to meet why the last 3 possessions by the Lakers are all jumpers with the lead. Pat Bev a 3 pt attempt, Lebron a 3pt attempt and Russ jumper early in the clock. I don’t understand it – 6:04 PM
Explain to meet why the last 3 possessions by the Lakers are all jumpers with the lead. Pat Bev a 3 pt attempt, Lebron a 3pt attempt and Russ jumper early in the clock. I don’t understand it – 6:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
genius of LeBron here with game on the line: waits until Nurkic has to leave the paint because of a potential defensive three-second violation, moment he steps out he attacks and Nurk is out of position to help.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/Hexn7CvOST – 5:58 PM
genius of LeBron here with game on the line: waits until Nurkic has to leave the paint because of a potential defensive three-second violation, moment he steps out he attacks and Nurk is out of position to help.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/Hexn7CvOST – 5:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Not a defense in the world has stopped LeBron when he puts his head down – 5:56 PM
Not a defense in the world has stopped LeBron when he puts his head down – 5:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Successful challenge in terms of Beverley not fouling Lillard … but the refs determined it was a foul on LeBron, instead.
Lakers keep their TO by winning the challenge, but Portland keeps the ball. – 5:49 PM
Successful challenge in terms of Beverley not fouling Lillard … but the refs determined it was a foul on LeBron, instead.
Lakers keep their TO by winning the challenge, but Portland keeps the ball. – 5:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL match their biggest lead of 8 (from when it was 10-2) with LeBron’s tough and-1 finish at the rim.
With 4:30 to play, 98-90 is the margin. – 5:47 PM
LAL match their biggest lead of 8 (from when it was 10-2) with LeBron’s tough and-1 finish at the rim.
With 4:30 to play, 98-90 is the margin. – 5:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
LeBron with the and-1 — free throw forthcoming — gives the Lakers a 97-90 advantage with 4:42 to play. Blazers might be kicking themselves a bit after this one. – 5:44 PM
LeBron with the and-1 — free throw forthcoming — gives the Lakers a 97-90 advantage with 4:42 to play. Blazers might be kicking themselves a bit after this one. – 5:44 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The halfcourt offense execution in this quarter feels light years away from what it was even in the last game. Multiple guys moving toward the basket, multiple passes in possessions. LeBron with a give and go just now that was more well oiled than most of the offense we’ve seen. – 5:42 PM
The halfcourt offense execution in this quarter feels light years away from what it was even in the last game. Multiple guys moving toward the basket, multiple passes in possessions. LeBron with a give and go just now that was more well oiled than most of the offense we’ve seen. – 5:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron just tied Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history tonight, with 1,134. – 5:28 PM
LeBron just tied Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history tonight, with 1,134. – 5:28 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has tied Karl Malone for most 20 point games in NBA history at 1,134 – 5:28 PM
LeBron James has tied Karl Malone for most 20 point games in NBA history at 1,134 – 5:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has 20 pts on 7-of-14 shooting. It’s the 1,134th 20-point game of his career, tying him with Karl Malone for the most in league history. – 5:27 PM
LeBron James has 20 pts on 7-of-14 shooting. It’s the 1,134th 20-point game of his career, tying him with Karl Malone for the most in league history. – 5:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers lead Blazers 83-78 end of 3rd. LeBron James has 20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists. AD has 20 points, 9 rebounds. – 5:26 PM
Lakers lead Blazers 83-78 end of 3rd. LeBron James has 20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists. AD has 20 points, 9 rebounds. – 5:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 83, Blazers 78
That was the Lakers’ best quarter of the season. Anthony Davis has 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 5 blocks. LeBron James has 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. They are now up to 6 of 29 on 3s (20.7%). Defense has been impressive. – 5:26 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 83, Blazers 78
That was the Lakers’ best quarter of the season. Anthony Davis has 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 5 blocks. LeBron James has 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. They are now up to 6 of 29 on 3s (20.7%). Defense has been impressive. – 5:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B 3’s from LeBron have LAL up 83-76. That’s 5 makes from 3 in the 3rd Q after 1 in the 1st half. – 5:24 PM
B2B 3’s from LeBron have LAL up 83-76. That’s 5 makes from 3 in the 3rd Q after 1 in the 1st half. – 5:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron made one of his patented cross court passes to get a teammate a wide open corner 3, and Walker IV hit it to tie the game, LeBron’s 6th assist.
Lillard answered, however, as POR leads by 3. – 5:13 PM
LeBron made one of his patented cross court passes to get a teammate a wide open corner 3, and Walker IV hit it to tie the game, LeBron’s 6th assist.
Lillard answered, however, as POR leads by 3. – 5:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After both teams took turns missing shots on six consecutive attempts (3 from Westbrook, 2 from Simons), LAL ripped off a quick 7-0 run to tie the game at 59, as LeBron and AD scored inside, and Beverley hit a 3. – 5:06 PM
After both teams took turns missing shots on six consecutive attempts (3 from Westbrook, 2 from Simons), LAL ripped off a quick 7-0 run to tie the game at 59, as LeBron and AD scored inside, and Beverley hit a 3. – 5:06 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers have overcome a poor start to snatch a 55-48 halftime lead at the Lakers. Damian Lillard leads the Blazers, who have 12 turnovers, with 21 points. Jerami Grant has 12. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have 10. Lakers shooting 35.4% and 1 of 16 on threes. yes, ONE OF 16 pic.twitter.com/uauNBLsu04 – 4:46 PM
Blazers have overcome a poor start to snatch a 55-48 halftime lead at the Lakers. Damian Lillard leads the Blazers, who have 12 turnovers, with 21 points. Jerami Grant has 12. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have 10. Lakers shooting 35.4% and 1 of 16 on threes. yes, ONE OF 16 pic.twitter.com/uauNBLsu04 – 4:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Blazers 55, Lakers 48
The Lakers are shooting 1 of 16 on 3s (6.3%) and are now 20 of 101 on the season (19.8%). LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have 10 points. Defense, FTs and ball security (five fewer turnovers than POR) are keeping LA in this game. – 4:45 PM
Halftime: Blazers 55, Lakers 48
The Lakers are shooting 1 of 16 on 3s (6.3%) and are now 20 of 101 on the season (19.8%). LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have 10 points. Defense, FTs and ball security (five fewer turnovers than POR) are keeping LA in this game. – 4:45 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron James laces up his Nike LeBron XX for early action in LA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/E1oz1N195u – 4:19 PM
LeBron James laces up his Nike LeBron XX for early action in LA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/E1oz1N195u – 4:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Don’t think I’ve ever seen LeBron miss a shot that badly in 20 years. – 4:17 PM
Don’t think I’ve ever seen LeBron miss a shot that badly in 20 years. – 4:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James’ airball from 3 gives the Lakers a 1-for-10 start from deep in today’s game. – 4:16 PM
LeBron James’ airball from 3 gives the Lakers a 1-for-10 start from deep in today’s game. – 4:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers are 1-for-10 from 3, including a LeBron James airball. No lasers here indeed. – 4:16 PM
The Lakers are 1-for-10 from 3, including a LeBron James airball. No lasers here indeed. – 4:16 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
LeBron has one FG in the first quarter and it it happen until there was 27 secs left. That’s not good for the Lakers – 4:13 PM
LeBron has one FG in the first quarter and it it happen until there was 27 secs left. That’s not good for the Lakers – 4:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Blazers 32, Lakers 24
A disastrous second half of the quarter. The Lakers were outscored 10-0 with LeBron on the bench. Damian Lillard has 14 points. Anthony Davis has 6 points and 3 blocks. LA has as many turnovers (6) as assists (6). They are 1-7 on 3s (14.3%). – 4:12 PM
First quarter: Blazers 32, Lakers 24
A disastrous second half of the quarter. The Lakers were outscored 10-0 with LeBron on the bench. Damian Lillard has 14 points. Anthony Davis has 6 points and 3 blocks. LA has as many turnovers (6) as assists (6). They are 1-7 on 3s (14.3%). – 4:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron James subs out of game:
– 5:37 remaining 1Q
– 16-11 Lakers lead
LeBron James subs into game:
– 2:38 remaining 1Q
– 21-16 Blazers lead
didnt score a single point. – 4:09 PM
LeBron James subs out of game:
– 5:37 remaining 1Q
– 16-11 Lakers lead
LeBron James subs into game:
– 2:38 remaining 1Q
– 21-16 Blazers lead
didnt score a single point. – 4:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers up 6-0 early against Portland.
LAL got a baseline J from Walker IV, a dunk from Davis in screen/roll action with LeBron, and 2 FT’s from AD amidst an ice cold start from Portland (0 for 5, including 4 misses from Lillard). – 3:44 PM
Lakers up 6-0 early against Portland.
LAL got a baseline J from Walker IV, a dunk from Davis in screen/roll action with LeBron, and 2 FT’s from AD amidst an ice cold start from Portland (0 for 5, including 4 misses from Lillard). – 3:44 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Blazers at Lakers
LeBron and L.A. face what feels like a must-win after dropping their first two. Damian Lillard scored 41 in his last game and loves to play the giant-killer role. pic.twitter.com/ecDNv0NOsx – 3:10 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Blazers at Lakers
LeBron and L.A. face what feels like a must-win after dropping their first two. Damian Lillard scored 41 in his last game and loves to play the giant-killer role. pic.twitter.com/ecDNv0NOsx – 3:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are using same starters vs. the Blazers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 3:03 PM
The Lakers are using same starters vs. the Blazers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 3:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“They were a little relaxed on defense, take advantage of that, getting good position, getting a good bounce, and putting it back in.”
Jakob Poeltl discussed his big 4th Q against Joel Embiid and the #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/22/spu… via @SixersWire – 1:22 PM
“They were a little relaxed on defense, take advantage of that, getting good position, getting a good bounce, and putting it back in.”
Jakob Poeltl discussed his big 4th Q against Joel Embiid and the #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/22/spu… via @SixersWire – 1:22 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid yesterday:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 2 BLK
It’s the 27th time Embiid has recorded at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game.
Since the ABA-NBA merger, no other player has recorded more such games through his first seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/P0cscU34Dl – 11:51 AM
Joel Embiid yesterday:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 2 BLK
It’s the 27th time Embiid has recorded at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game.
Since the ABA-NBA merger, no other player has recorded more such games through his first seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/P0cscU34Dl – 11:51 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James has expressed interest in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas and now Magic Johnson wants to own a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest from The @SportingTrib: thesportingtribune.com/magic-johnson-… – 11:25 AM
LeBron James has expressed interest in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas and now Magic Johnson wants to own a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest from The @SportingTrib: thesportingtribune.com/magic-johnson-… – 11:25 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With all things considered, this was one of the Sixers’ worst losses in 10 seasons. The tanking Spurs have five 19-year-olds on their roster.
#Sixers fall to 0-3, losing to #Spurs despite 40-point effort from Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:59 AM
With all things considered, this was one of the Sixers’ worst losses in 10 seasons. The tanking Spurs have five 19-year-olds on their roster.
#Sixers fall to 0-3, losing to #Spurs despite 40-point effort from Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers fall to 0-3, losing to #Spurs despite 40-point effort from Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:17 AM
#Sixers fall to 0-3, losing to #Spurs despite 40-point effort from Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:17 AM
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant, Ray Lewis, and Pharrell Williams are part of a group teaming up to revitalize a Baltimore arena that has hosted everyone from NBA teams to the Beatles. CFG Bank Arena — originally the Baltimore Civic Center and most recently Royal Farms Arena — received its new name Tuesday at a ceremony featuring Williams and Lewis as it prepares to reopen next year. -via Front Office Sports / October 26, 2022
Mike Vorkunov: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, CJ McCollum, Devin Booker, James Harden and Joel Embiid are some of the new investors in Mitchell & Ness. This is after Fanatics + an investment group bought the company in Feb. They’ll help M&N; with future collabs and capsule collections. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / October 25, 2022
Nick Friedell: KD doubled down on his praise of Ja Morant after the game. “He’s the most marketable guy in our league — the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / October 25, 2022
Club Shay Shay: .@MagicJohnson reacts to LeBron James being on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the All-Time Leading Scorer: “If I got to be honest, Kareem isn’t going to handle it well…And it’s a dude that’s playing for the Lakers.” -via Twitter / October 25, 2022
“I think its very healthy for the league when you have sort of this life-cycle of players moving into management, potentially moving into ownership,” Silver told Andrews on NBA Today. “Obviously Michael Jordan is the owner of Charlotte…its great for the ecosystem. I’m thrilled that LeBron aspires to be an NBA team owner one day. Las Vegas specifically will make a great location for a franchise one day. We have the WNBA team there, the Aces, that obviously just won the championship.” -via Clutch Points / October 24, 2022
“He’s been doing great,” said Embiid. “I’m happy for him, and we’re gonna need it. We’re gonna need him to be confident and really feel himself, and he’s been doing it. So now we just got to get everybody playing at the same level so we can win games.” -via SLAM / October 25, 2022
Team USA is indeed interested in Embiid, sources said, though American officials have not reached out to begin formal recruitment. Form their standpoint, the only thing that can’t happen in the next 10 months is Embiid suits up for Les Bleus. “I kind of mess with him and tell him now he’s like, French,” Maxey said of his famous, sought-after Sixers teammate. “I mess with him saying, you know, you and Rudy are gonna be teammates.” “Sometimes we have to wonder what’s going on with Joe, what’s going on in Joel’s head. I guess we’ll see.” -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
Main Rumors, Business, Kevin Hart, Rich Paul, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.