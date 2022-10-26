Marcus Morris blames Joe Ingles for Kawhi Leonard ACL injury

NBA Central: Marcus Morris blames Joe Ingles for Kawhi Leonard tearing his ACL “I felt like it was a cheap shot in a cheap manner, probably that’s what hurt the most. It was a non-competitive play,” (Via FOX Sports) pic.twitter.com/FrjrsCu2tz
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last time I was in Oklahoma City … back in December, when Kawhi Leonard and I discussed his road to recovery amidst being named to #NBA75
theathletic.com/3033720/2022/0… – 4:14 PM
Last time I was in Oklahoma City … back in December, when Kawhi Leonard and I discussed his road to recovery amidst being named to #NBA75
theathletic.com/3033720/2022/0… – 4:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard wanted to play Tues., Ty Lue said, but the team took the step of holding him out. The team that did take the court in OKC looked disjointed.
“It’s going to take at least two months to really get everything in the same groove, get set.”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:51 PM
Kawhi Leonard wanted to play Tues., Ty Lue said, but the team took the step of holding him out. The team that did take the court in OKC looked disjointed.
“It’s going to take at least two months to really get everything in the same groove, get set.”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Player grades for the Thunder’s first win of the season against the PG-less and Kawhi-less Clippers (via @The_ThunderWire) :
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… – 12:13 AM
Player grades for the Thunder’s first win of the season against the PG-less and Kawhi-less Clippers (via @The_ThunderWire) :
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… – 12:13 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Will hit a quick Space after the Warriors at Suns game (still writing Matchups for tomorrow’s mega slate).
Talking injuries, Kawhi’s knee, the LAC dud, OKC’s ridiculous rotation, Wood off the bench, Trey Murphy (!) and more. – 12:00 AM
Will hit a quick Space after the Warriors at Suns game (still writing Matchups for tomorrow’s mega slate).
Talking injuries, Kawhi’s knee, the LAC dud, OKC’s ridiculous rotation, Wood off the bench, Trey Murphy (!) and more. – 12:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Without PG, Kawhi and Marcus Morris, Clippers fall behind by as much as 26 before losing in OKC. Ivica Zubac had a career-high 7 blocks to go with 10 points and 14 rebounds. – 10:24 PM
Without PG, Kawhi and Marcus Morris, Clippers fall behind by as much as 26 before losing in OKC. Ivica Zubac had a career-high 7 blocks to go with 10 points and 14 rebounds. – 10:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard will miss at least 2 games with stiffness in his surgically repaired knee.
➡️ https://t.co/HYrnIPX7Kr pic.twitter.com/p75RHRRLrU – 8:47 PM
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard will miss at least 2 games with stiffness in his surgically repaired knee.
➡️ https://t.co/HYrnIPX7Kr pic.twitter.com/p75RHRRLrU – 8:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically-repaired right knee and will travel back to LA for treatment, missing both games in OKC espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:23 PM
Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically-repaired right knee and will travel back to LA for treatment, missing both games in OKC espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
…me bracing for stupid ass Kawhi takes rest of the week pic.twitter.com/qBdhSCMgHF – 6:48 PM
…me bracing for stupid ass Kawhi takes rest of the week pic.twitter.com/qBdhSCMgHF – 6:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
League source tells @TheAthletic that Kawhi Leonard wanted to play tonight, despite knee stiffness. Leonard was not going to be scheduled to play Thursday. Staff decided to hold him out as a precaution.
It’s October, so team is not messing around. – 6:44 PM
League source tells @TheAthletic that Kawhi Leonard wanted to play tonight, despite knee stiffness. Leonard was not going to be scheduled to play Thursday. Staff decided to hold him out as a precaution.
It’s October, so team is not messing around. – 6:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said Marcus Morris (personal reasons) won’t join the team for the second game of this series in OKC, while the team isn’t sure yet about whether Paul George (illness) can join the team. – 6:43 PM
Ty Lue said Marcus Morris (personal reasons) won’t join the team for the second game of this series in OKC, while the team isn’t sure yet about whether Paul George (illness) can join the team. – 6:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) won’t be joining the team on this two-game trip. Lue isn’t sure yet if Paul George (non-Covid illness) will be able to join team in OKC before Thursday’s next game. – 6:38 PM
Ty Lue said Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) won’t be joining the team on this two-game trip. Lue isn’t sure yet if Paul George (non-Covid illness) will be able to join team in OKC before Thursday’s next game. – 6:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard felt some stiffness in his knee after shootaround and the team decided to hold him out as a precaution. Leonard will go to LA tomorrow, Lue said, because he’ll have more resources there to keep his recovery going. Lue said he’s not concerned. – 6:38 PM
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard felt some stiffness in his knee after shootaround and the team decided to hold him out as a precaution. Leonard will go to LA tomorrow, Lue said, because he’ll have more resources there to keep his recovery going. Lue said he’s not concerned. – 6:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi “experienced some stiffness in his knee” so Clippers are sending him back to LA to get treatment and work out there. – 6:36 PM
Ty Lue says Kawhi “experienced some stiffness in his knee” so Clippers are sending him back to LA to get treatment and work out there. – 6:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Let the record show that on a night in which Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out, OKC is playing an injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Not very tanky. – 6:28 PM
Let the record show that on a night in which Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out, OKC is playing an injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Not very tanky. – 6:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight against OKC because of right knee injury management. – 6:17 PM
Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight against OKC because of right knee injury management. – 6:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) is out for tonight’s game against OKC. – 6:14 PM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) is out for tonight’s game against OKC. – 6:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) tonight. Paul George (non-COVID illness) is also out. – 6:05 PM
The Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) tonight. Paul George (non-COVID illness) is also out. – 6:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (right knee management) is out tonight against Oklahoma City. – 6:03 PM
The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (right knee management) is out tonight against Oklahoma City. – 6:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And now the LA Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out to manage his right knee. – 6:03 PM
And now the LA Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out to manage his right knee. – 6:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report VS Clippers:
Josh Giddey (ankle) OUT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Hip) OUT
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Jalen Williams (Orbital Bone) OUT
Clippers list:
Paul George (illness; non-COVID) OUT
Marcus Morris (Personal) OUT
Jason Preston (GL) OUT
Diabate (GL) OUT – 7:40 PM
#Thunder injury report VS Clippers:
Josh Giddey (ankle) OUT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Hip) OUT
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Jalen Williams (Orbital Bone) OUT
Clippers list:
Paul George (illness; non-COVID) OUT
Marcus Morris (Personal) OUT
Jason Preston (GL) OUT
Diabate (GL) OUT – 7:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will be shorthanded in Oklahoma City tomorrow night.
Paul George is out (non-COVID).
Marcus Morris Sr. is out (personal)
Jason Preston (assignment) and Moussa Diabaté (two-way) will be in the G-League. – 6:24 PM
Clippers will be shorthanded in Oklahoma City tomorrow night.
Paul George is out (non-COVID).
Marcus Morris Sr. is out (personal)
Jason Preston (assignment) and Moussa Diabaté (two-way) will be in the G-League. – 6:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers rule out Paul George (non Covid-related illness) and Marcus Morris Sr (personal reasons) for tomorrow’s game in OKC – 6:23 PM
Clippers rule out Paul George (non Covid-related illness) and Marcus Morris Sr (personal reasons) for tomorrow’s game in OKC – 6:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers won’t have Paul George (illness-non-Covid) and Marcus Morris Sr (personal reasons) against OKC tomorrow night. Moussa Diabate (two-way) and Jason Preston (g-league assignment) won’t be available tomorrow night as well for Clippers. – 6:20 PM
Clippers won’t have Paul George (illness-non-Covid) and Marcus Morris Sr (personal reasons) against OKC tomorrow night. Moussa Diabate (two-way) and Jason Preston (g-league assignment) won’t be available tomorrow night as well for Clippers. – 6:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. said what “hurt the most” about the 2021 play that injured Kawhi was that it was a “cheap shot … a non-competitive play.”
Now that Kawhi is back, he feels the Clippers’ season essentially has two parts: waiting for him to get back to full strength, and after pic.twitter.com/qKfbChB2P2 – 2:07 AM
Marcus Morris Sr. said what “hurt the most” about the 2021 play that injured Kawhi was that it was a “cheap shot … a non-competitive play.”
Now that Kawhi is back, he feels the Clippers’ season essentially has two parts: waiting for him to get back to full strength, and after pic.twitter.com/qKfbChB2P2 – 2:07 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. says it’s a good thing that the Clippers have only made 9 threes in each game. Why? Because it can’t get worse than that, he said. – 1:30 AM
Marcus Morris Sr. says it’s a good thing that the Clippers have only made 9 threes in each game. Why? Because it can’t get worse than that, he said. – 1:30 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Phoenix is up 15 with 2:53 to play in this fourth quarter. Marcus Morris has been really good, with 22 points, and his targeting of Landale helped spark the attempt at a comeback in the third quarter, but Phoenix has snuffed out each run. – 12:13 AM
Phoenix is up 15 with 2:53 to play in this fourth quarter. Marcus Morris has been really good, with 22 points, and his targeting of Landale helped spark the attempt at a comeback in the third quarter, but Phoenix has snuffed out each run. – 12:13 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Marcus Morris Sr. five quick points. #Suns lead down to 12, but Shamet answers with 3. #Suns up 15. Timeout Clippers with 6:11 left in fourth. – 12:06 AM
Marcus Morris Sr. five quick points. #Suns lead down to 12, but Shamet answers with 3. #Suns up 15. Timeout Clippers with 6:11 left in fourth. – 12:06 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George makes a 3 after Marcus Morris spent multiple possessions getting buckets. Williams calls an urgent timeout, Suns up 82-72 with 2:28 left in 3rd quarter.
It’s the closest Clippers have been since the first subs were made.
Also, the hot dog cannon is back. – 11:47 PM
Paul George makes a 3 after Marcus Morris spent multiple possessions getting buckets. Williams calls an urgent timeout, Suns up 82-72 with 2:28 left in 3rd quarter.
It’s the closest Clippers have been since the first subs were made.
Also, the hot dog cannon is back. – 11:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker super aggressive early.
3-of-5. 7 points.
Marcus Morris Sr. gets #Clippers on board 11-2 #Suns – 10:22 PM
Booker super aggressive early.
3-of-5. 7 points.
Marcus Morris Sr. gets #Clippers on board 11-2 #Suns – 10:22 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
7-0 Suns to start. Early timeout from Clippers. Two turnovers and a Marcus Morris miss to show for the first 1:31 – 10:18 PM
7-0 Suns to start. Early timeout from Clippers. Two turnovers and a Marcus Morris miss to show for the first 1:31 – 10:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As expected, Kawhi Leonard will continue to come off the bench tonight. Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:27 PM
As expected, Kawhi Leonard will continue to come off the bench tonight. Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight, as expected – 8:20 PM
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight, as expected – 8:20 PM
More on this storyline
Leonard was ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder and will miss Thursday’s second game in Oklahoma City. Clippers coach Ty Lue said Leonard has not suffered a setback with his right ACL and that the team is remaining extremely cautious with its franchise star. Leonard will fly back to Los Angeles on Wednesday to receive treatment on his knee. The Clippers will see how Leonard is feeling before determining his status for Sunday’s game against New Orleans. -via ESPN / October 25, 2022
“After shootaround, [he] experienced some stiffness in his knee,” Lue said before the Clippers played the Thunder. “And so we want to be cautious, make sure we’re doing the right thing by him, even though he wanted to play. We just thought it wasn’t smart. He can be mad at us if he wants to but just not smart right now.” -via ESPN / October 25, 2022
Mark Medina: Clippers say that Kawhi Leonard will be out for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City because of “right knee injury management.” Paul George (non-Covid illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) were already ruled out. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / October 25, 2022
Andrew Greif: Several Clippers won’t play tomorrow in Oklahoma City. Paul George is out with a non-covid illness. Marcus Morris Sr. is out for personal reasons. And Moussa Diabate (two-way) and Jason Preston (G League) also won’t be with the team as they begin a two-game set in OKC. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / October 24, 2022
Mike Trudell: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac will start for the Clippers. Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in part to ensure he’s available to close the game, while still limiting his minutes. Said it’s the way Kawhi “felt the best.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 20, 2022
Jim Owczarski: Lee added the following are out for the #Bucks also: Grayson Allen, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, George Hill (non-COVID illness). Pat Connaughton (calf), Wesley Matthews (ankle) & Khris Middleton & Joe Ingles. Serge Ibaka (management/rest) -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 11, 2022
Kellan Olson: Chris Paul said that when Jock Landale signed with Phoenix, his good buddy Joe Ingles put them in a group chat together. Ingles told Paul they’d get along and CP3 said Ingles was right. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / September 29, 2022
Jamal Collier: Injury updates Bucks GM Jon Horst: Says he expects Khris Middleton back sometime early in the season. Wasn’t sure about opening night, but said Middleton is making progress. Joe Ingles could be ready to play sometime in December or January -via Twitter @JamalCollier / September 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.