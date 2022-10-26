Myles Turner will make season debut in Chicago

Myles Turner plans to make his season debut in Chicago on Wednesday night barring a setback in pregame warmups, Fieldhouse Files has learned. Turner, the Pacers’ first-round pick in 2015, missed the first four games of the season after a freak accident two hours before the season opener. He stepped on the foot of a basketball assistant (intern) and tweaked his left ankle.
Source: Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Expect to see Myles Turner tonight for the Pacers. 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says “it’s looking good,” as it relates to Myles Turner playing tonight vs. Bulls
Would be Turner’s season debut and first regular season game since January – 6:35 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner getting loose here in the United Center with assistant coach Lloyd Pierce. We will find out officially if he is playing closer to 630 EST. pic.twitter.com/bmMOefkcl2 – 5:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: Myles Turner is planning to play tonight in Chicago, per source. It will be his first regular-season game since Jan. 14.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/turner-plans… – 5:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Myles Turner was on the practice floor today in Chicago and has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday against the Bulls.
He’s missed the first four games with a left ankle sprain.
Daniel Theis remains out. – 8:26 PM
Pacers center Myles Turner was on the practice floor today in Chicago and has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday against the Bulls.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Something I’ve kind of wondered about on the Russell Westbrook trade front: if the Lakers had engaged Indiana early enough, could they have landed Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon, instead of Buddy Hield, for those two firsts? I imagine they’d slightly prefer that version. – 10:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Indiana #Pacers will be without Myles Turner (left ankle sprain) and Daniel Theis (right knee soreness) tomorrow night versus the #Sixers. – 10:17 PM
Indiana: Myles Turner (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Chicago. -via NBA.com / October 25, 2022
When that time comes, Los Angeles will explore trade combinations with the Pacers that involve center Myles Turner and/or wing Buddy Hield. Those talks are currently on hold, but Turner and Hield would both add much-needed shooting, and Turner would provide rim-protection depth behind the oft-injured Davis. -via The Ringer / October 24, 2022
Sirius XM NBA: “A successful season for this group is just laying the foundation for what’s to come in the future”. Myles Turner talks about the type of team the @Indiana Pacers will be this coming season with @Mark_J_Boyle pic.twitter.com/r7gGPrXFCA -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / October 23, 2022
