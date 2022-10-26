NBA League Pass to broadcast Victor Wembanyama's games?

According to information from RMC Sport radio, the NBA will soon broadcast the French League matches of the Metropolitans 92, where the expected future first pick of the NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama, competes. His games with the French club will be accessible on the NBA League Pass platform, commented on in English, and the NBA will buy the rights from the French LNB league.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
From Oscar Schmidt to Dirk Nowitzki, Jack Sikma’s (@jacksikma) signature move & style has influenced big men around the globe.
But what does the Hall of Fame center think of the modern NBA, Nikola Jokic & Victor Wembanyama? Let’s find out 👇
basketnews.com/news-179862-fr… – 12:17 PM
From Oscar Schmidt to Dirk Nowitzki, Jack Sikma’s (@jacksikma) signature move & style has influenced big men around the globe.
But what does the Hall of Fame center think of the modern NBA, Nikola Jokic & Victor Wembanyama? Let’s find out 👇
basketnews.com/news-179862-fr… – 12:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Wemby Watch: Victor Wembanyama’s offense improves, and some of the NBA’s expected cellar-dwellers start hot
cbssports.com/nba/news/wemby… – 10:14 AM
Wemby Watch: Victor Wembanyama’s offense improves, and some of the NBA’s expected cellar-dwellers start hot
cbssports.com/nba/news/wemby… – 10:14 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
One of my preseason predictions was that Spurs players would be sick of hearing the name Victor Wembanyama by Thanksgiving, and I’m already wrong.
I should have said Halloween. – 4:44 PM
One of my preseason predictions was that Spurs players would be sick of hearing the name Victor Wembanyama by Thanksgiving, and I’m already wrong.
I should have said Halloween. – 4:44 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
One dominant story line that’ll consume this season: the race to the bottom for Victor Wembanyama.
@Michael Pina ranks the 10 teams most likely on #WembyWatch and the unprecedented expectations that will come with him: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/25… – 2:49 PM
One dominant story line that’ll consume this season: the race to the bottom for Victor Wembanyama.
@Michael Pina ranks the 10 teams most likely on #WembyWatch and the unprecedented expectations that will come with him: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/25… – 2:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The week in NBA words (so far) …
Deep dive into the various layers of the Lakers’ 0-3 start: marcstein.substack.com/p/when-0-3-fee…
Around-the-league notes leading off with the next big stage Victor Wembanyama will grace: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-victor-… – 11:46 AM
The week in NBA words (so far) …
Deep dive into the various layers of the Lakers’ 0-3 start: marcstein.substack.com/p/when-0-3-fee…
Around-the-league notes leading off with the next big stage Victor Wembanyama will grace: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-victor-… – 11:46 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
daydreaming about victor wembanyama on pretty much any nba team is a good time. think about the sheer size in okc or orlando. what about beside lamelo, cade, or zion (lol lakers)?
here’s a look at 10 teams most likely to land this transcendent prospect: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/25… – 11:25 AM
daydreaming about victor wembanyama on pretty much any nba team is a good time. think about the sheer size in okc or orlando. what about beside lamelo, cade, or zion (lol lakers)?
here’s a look at 10 teams most likely to land this transcendent prospect: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/25… – 11:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bol ‘Victor Wembanyama’ Bol had his fun tonight 👀 :
19 PTS
5 REB
4 BLK
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/QZ3qKsivWh – 4:12 AM
Bol ‘Victor Wembanyama’ Bol had his fun tonight 👀 :
19 PTS
5 REB
4 BLK
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/QZ3qKsivWh – 4:12 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The Victor Wembanyama-hunting Jazz lost their first game of the season tonight after winning their first three.
We now take you live to Danny Ainge… pic.twitter.com/PqSyiEaKVa – 10:57 PM
The Victor Wembanyama-hunting Jazz lost their first game of the season tonight after winning their first three.
We now take you live to Danny Ainge… pic.twitter.com/PqSyiEaKVa – 10:57 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Proposal: If the tankin’ Spurs and the tankin’ Jazz make the Western Conference finals, Adam Silver should declare that the winner gets Victor Wembanyama. – 8:39 PM
Proposal: If the tankin’ Spurs and the tankin’ Jazz make the Western Conference finals, Adam Silver should declare that the winner gets Victor Wembanyama. – 8:39 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
The Jazz just beat the Pelicans. They’re now 3-0.
Danny Ainge is going to have to make, like, four trades overnight to fix this Victor Wembanyama tank job. – 9:48 PM
The Jazz just beat the Pelicans. They’re now 3-0.
Danny Ainge is going to have to make, like, four trades overnight to fix this Victor Wembanyama tank job. – 9:48 PM
More on this storyline
France lost to the U.S. by five points in the Tokyo Olympic men’s basketball final. Could Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3 18-year-old favored to be the 2023 NBA Draft No. 1 pick, help Les Bleus reverse that result at the 2024 Paris Games? “Wembamania” is sweeping France, and everyone is trying to get a look at the “alien,” as LeBron James described his talent, likely to become an NBA star. Even 85-year-old former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin, who called Wembanyama’s French club team’s president to ask for a ticket. -via NBCSports.com / October 26, 2022
Vincent Collet, who coaches Wembanyama’s club team Metropolitans 92 near Paris and the French national team, said the hype is normal and great for the French game. “It’s something you can’t really control, and it’s because of what happened two weeks ago in the U.S.,” he said, referring to Metropolitans 92’s two exhibition games against G League teams outside Las Vegas. “In general it’s a good thing for basketball, for our club and for the game. It shines a light on basketball, it attracts people.” Collet thinks that Wembanyama has enough mental strength to cope with the demands of the NBA, despite his young age. -via NBCSports.com / October 26, 2022
The club has already sold twice as many jerseys as last season in one month of competition — 85% with Wembanyama’s name. An average of six scouts come to each game and one from the Sacramento Kings even spent two days watching him train before attending the Le Mans game. “Victor’s determination is extraordinary,” Metropolitans president Alain Weisz said. “He reminds me a lot of Tony Parker.” -via NBCSports.com / October 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.