Paul George to return on Thursday

Law Murray: Source tells @TheAthletic that Paul George is expected to play tomorrow at Oklahoma City. George missed last night’s game due to a non-COVID illness.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Source tells @TheAthletic that Paul George is expected to play tomorrow at Oklahoma City.
George missed last night’s game due to a non-COVID illness. – 2:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA and Tre Mann combined for 58 points.
Clippers lost tonight to the Paul George trade. – 10:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second autumn in a row that Clippers are trailing Thunder by 15 points.
Paul George isn’t here to save them like he was on November 1, 2021 – 9:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said Marcus Morris (personal reasons) won’t join the team for the second game of this series in OKC, while the team isn’t sure yet about whether Paul George (illness) can join the team. – 6:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) won’t be joining the team on this two-game trip. Lue isn’t sure yet if Paul George (non-Covid illness) will be able to join team in OKC before Thursday’s next game. – 6:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Let the record show that on a night in which Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out, OKC is playing an injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Not very tanky. – 6:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) tonight. Paul George (non-COVID illness) is also out. – 6:05 PM
Paul George @Yg_Trece
Never let anyone judge you for taking care of your mental health. Through the good times and the bad times, it’s so important. I’m giving away a free month of therapy through @betterhelp. Head to https://t.co/1453sLZEQz to give it a try. #sponsored pic.twitter.com/esfYeLKtPp – 1:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report VS Clippers:
Josh Giddey (ankle) OUT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Hip) OUT
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Jalen Williams (Orbital Bone) OUT
Clippers list:
Paul George (illness; non-COVID) OUT
Marcus Morris (Personal) OUT
Jason Preston (GL) OUT
Diabate (GL) OUT – 7:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paul George (non-COVID illness) is listed as out for tomorrow’s Clippers vs Thunder game – 6:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will be shorthanded in Oklahoma City tomorrow night.
Paul George is out (non-COVID).
Marcus Morris Sr. is out (personal)
Jason Preston (assignment) and Moussa Diabaté (two-way) will be in the G-League. – 6:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers rule out Paul George (non Covid-related illness) and Marcus Morris Sr (personal reasons) for tomorrow’s game in OKC – 6:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers won’t have Paul George (illness-non-Covid) and Marcus Morris Sr (personal reasons) against OKC tomorrow night. Moussa Diabate (two-way) and Jason Preston (g-league assignment) won’t be available tomorrow night as well for Clippers. – 6:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Phoenix is a better team than we are right now. We’ll be better though.” Ty Lue.
“I thought we were bad on the ball, bad off the ball. It’s a good team. Phoenix has been together. They’re a decent team.”
#Clippers Ty Lue and Paul George after Sunday’s loss to #Suns. pic.twitter.com/xEUG1YNwgs – 2:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Why not us. Let’s go get it this year.” Paul George before the game.
#Suns played like they’re thinking the same thing about themselves as they took apart the #Clippers, 112-95, Sunday. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/kKZqCZsRwJ – 1:32 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paraphrasing Paul George on the team’s defense tonight:
This kind of performance won’t cut it … We didn’t help each other. – 12:48 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked again about Ty Lue meeting with him to make sure he doesn’t take “a backseat” and remains aggressive and that it’s a “one-one” situation with Kawhi, Paul George reiterated it’s not that big a deal and he knows what he can do alongside Kawhi. “He’s 1A. I’m 1B.” – 12:48 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George said the team is still working through stuff, “still working on playing with small lineups, still working on chemistry, continuity … We’ll get through it. we’re three games in.” – 12:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George says that the 1-2 convo is not that serious. “1A and 1B” he says as he shakes his head. – 12:45 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George: “We’re still working through stuff, still working on playing with small lineups, still working on chemistry, continuity … We’ll get through it. we’re three games in.” – 12:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight in LA
Devin Booker: 35 points, 13/21 FGs, 5/9 3s
Paul George & Kawhi Leonard: 27 points, 6/17 FGs, 2/8 3s – 12:34 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George makes a 3 after Marcus Morris spent multiple possessions getting buckets. Williams calls an urgent timeout, Suns up 82-72 with 2:28 left in 3rd quarter.
It’s the closest Clippers have been since the first subs were made.
Also, the hot dog cannon is back. – 11:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul George 3. #Clippers down 10. Trailed by as many as 22.
Timeout #Suns. 2:28 left in 3rd.
Few leads are safe in #NBA. – 11:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
John Wall attacking the basket. Paul George drawing a charge. Clippers trying to lean on their grit to overcome a slow start. – 10:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George addresses the crowd before the Clippers’ home opener: pic.twitter.com/FNf2t4VdlV – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Why not us. Let’s get it this year.” Paul George addresses crowd as this is #ClipperNation first home game this season.
The opener was #Lakers home game. #Suns – 10:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Paul George takes the lead with addressing the crowd. Kawhi Leonard stands by his side pic.twitter.com/Y2kmlQQXY8 – 10:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George tells fans before the home opener, “why not us? Let’s go get it this year.” pic.twitter.com/DuRQFXOhGj – 10:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard addressed the crowd before tonight’s home opener. Unfortunately we didn’t get “hey, hey, hey” this time. pic.twitter.com/kOBkbMikjK – 10:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard come out together to welcome the home opening crowd – 10:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As expected, Kawhi Leonard will continue to come off the bench tonight. Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George will be “monitored” tonight, but no predetermined minute restriction for him. – 8:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight, as expected – 8:20 PM
Mark Medina: Clippers say that Kawhi Leonard will be out for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City because of “right knee injury management.” Paul George (non-Covid illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) were already ruled out. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / October 25, 2022
Brandon Rahbar: SGA, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams are all out tomorrow vs the Clippers. Paul George is out as well. Get ready for the Lu Dort and Tre Mann Show. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / October 24, 2022
Andrew Greif: Several Clippers won’t play tomorrow in Oklahoma City. Paul George is out with a non-covid illness. Marcus Morris Sr. is out for personal reasons. And Moussa Diabate (two-way) and Jason Preston (G League) also won’t be with the team as they begin a two-game set in OKC. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / October 24, 2022
