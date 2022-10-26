Russell Westbrook coming off bench against Timberwolves?

NBA Central: Russell Westbrook will come off the bench Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per @Stephen A. Smith “That’s what I’m being told.” pic.twitter.com/eTCNyGPW3C
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook remains doubtful for tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 2:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Where should Russell Westbrook end up?
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine think this trade could work ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zG3oO3aKFy – 12:15 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Lakers to blame for the Westbrook debacle? Did Belichick botch the Patriots’ QB situation? NY or LA for Aaron Judge? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:49 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dolphins nuggets, on many things, on a day Miami signs Jamal Perry and Calvin Jackson to practice squad, work out Malcolm Butler and Dede Westbrook: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The world is talking about Russell Westbrook, who is doubtful to play tomorrow in Denver. But after Tuesday’s practice, the Lakers talked about their holistic issues that they had to face when going over the film of their Sunday loss to the Blazers: ocregister.com/2022/10/25/lak… – 8:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Lakers’ game in Denver on Wednesday with a sore left hamstring es.pn/3f6yOAh – 7:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
In two years, Allen Iverson went from third in the NBA in scoring to out of the league. Russell Westbrook’s decline feels similar. But it’s not all on Russ, not even close: yhoo.it/3DzTF8F – 7:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game vs. Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/RBgfA3okT3 – 6:43 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers list Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) as doubtful for game at Denver Wednesday – 6:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
One update to LAL’s injury report for Wednesday’s game at Denver: Russell Westbrook is doubtful (left hamstring soreness). – 6:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Russell Westbrook is doubtful for Wednesday’s game in Denver because of the same hamstring injury that limited him to five minutes in the preseason finale. – 6:39 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
With so many older stars facing challenges this season, from the ones still in the league (Westbrook) to those now on the outside, I thought this analysis from John Wall was spot-on. More here, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/z8m4Ncj0BI pic.twitter.com/719r0THbQe – 5:24 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
My recent takes @BleacherReport – starting/playing Russell Westbrook isn’t the issue specifically for the Lakers but closing games w/Russ is a problem based on how teams guard him in a half court – a strategy Vogel used when Russ was w/Houston bleacherreport.com/articles/10053… – 4:43 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
“What has happened to Anthony Davis? … We need to be talking less about Russell Westbrook and more about Anthony Davis because, dammit, I expected better.” — Stephen A. Smith, who definitely watches a lot of basketball. pic.twitter.com/4hhoNNitvQ – 4:41 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I asked Darvin Ham what he thinks about all of the criticism Russell Westbrook is receiving: pic.twitter.com/sN0fNhdXyG – 4:28 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is unlikely to play vs. the Nuggets tonight (ESPN, 10 ET), but remains hopeful of a return vs. the Timberwolves on Friday, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 26, 2022
There might be a stopgap move here or there, a small deal that might not wreck next year’s cap space or a trade of those valued firsts for marginal improvement. It’s not that Pelinka hasn’t searched for the big one now. According to rival executives, the Lakers have pitched two, three and four-team trade packages throughout the summer and fall, grasping at the panacea that brings in two or three difference-makers in one swoop. -via ESPN / October 26, 2022
Shams Charania: Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful to play Wednesday vs. Nuggets. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 25, 2022
