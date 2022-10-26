Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $31,949,366 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $74,624,386 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert likes the tweet saying his trade is going to go down as the worst in the history of the NBA 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/bsdRXJWHdz4:28 AM

