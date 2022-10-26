Ziaire Williams expected to miss another 4-6 weeks

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A lil more pressure on the rookie wings to hold the fort until the Memphis Grizzlies are whole. Season No. 2 is still on hold for Ziaire Williams.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…7:56 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
At the end of this week’s pod, Drew and I talked about Ziaire Williams maybe being out a few more weeks and wondered if there was a chance Jaren Jackson might get back first. 4-6 weeks is longer than I/we expected. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…7:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for Ziaire Williams. pic.twitter.com/DmYKaqrFnO7:30 PM

Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies are being careful with Dillon Brooks on the first night of a back to back. He moved well today and I would guess he plays tomorrow. The hope is to ramp Ziaire Williams up the next week or so, he’s doing 1-on-1 now. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / October 21, 2022
Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins said Steven Adams was a full participant at practice and should play on Wednesday. Ziaire Williams has knee soreness that started last week and is in question for opening night. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / October 15, 2022

