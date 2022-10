Cole Anthony injured

Khobi Price: Cole Anthony (illness) didn’t practice today, per coach Jamahl Mosley. Everyone else who played last night came out OK health-wise. -via Twitter @khobi_price / October 20, 2022

Cole Anthony picked off a pass from Barrett and then hit Banchero for the lob in transition. Paolo has 4 points early. – 7:50 PM

End of 1Q: Knicks 34, Magic 28.New York taking advantage of its edge on the offensive glass (6 OREB for 8 second-chance points), free throws (12 of 16) and bench (14 to 4).Cole Anthony: 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.Paolo Banchero: 8 points – 8:17 PM

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has suffered an oblique muscle injury and a timetable will be determined as he undergoes further evaluation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . – 9:03 AM

Healthy Orlando Magic guards:Terrence RossRJ HamptonKevon Harris (Two-Way)Injured Orlando Magic guardsCole AnthonyMarkelle FultzGary HarrisJalen SuggsThat’s an issue for the Magic until at least a couple of guys get back. None of the healthy guys are a PG either. – 9:06 AM

Magic guard Cole Anthony suffered a right internal oblique muscle injury, imaging confirmed.His return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. – 9:07 AM

Another tough blow for the @Orlando Magic Following the Magic’s road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando guard Cole Anthony underwent imaging, which confirmed a right internal oblique muscle injury.

