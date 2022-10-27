Cole Anthony injured

Orlando Magic third-year guard Cole Anthony underwent imaging after Wednesday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which confirmed a right internal oblique muscle injury. Anthony’s return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment, the Magic said in a statement.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow’s home game vs. the Hornets.
Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner are sidelined. pic.twitter.com/MpMR0JOu0s10:37 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cole Anthony suffers oblique injury as Orlando’s health woes worsen nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/27/col…10:04 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Another tough blow for the @Orlando Magic.
Following the Magic’s road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando guard Cole Anthony underwent imaging, which confirmed a right internal oblique muscle injury.
on.nba.com/3DDdhbS9:30 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic guard Cole Anthony sidelined with right oblique muscle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…9:23 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic guard Cole Anthony suffered a right internal oblique muscle injury, imaging confirmed.
His return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. – 9:07 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Healthy Orlando Magic guards:
Terrence Ross
RJ Hampton
Kevon Harris (Two-Way)
Injured Orlando Magic guards
Cole Anthony
Markelle Fultz
Gary Harris
Jalen Suggs
That’s an issue for the Magic until at least a couple of guys get back. None of the healthy guys are a PG either. – 9:06 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has suffered an oblique muscle injury and a timetable will be determined as he undergoes further evaluation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:03 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Cedi “freight train” Osman apparently. Sheesh. One-man fastbreak and he just plowed into Cole Anthony for a pair of FTs. – 7:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Knicks 34, Magic 28.
New York taking advantage of its edge on the offensive glass (6 OREB for 8 second-chance points), free throws (12 of 16) and bench (14 to 4).
Cole Anthony: 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.
Paolo Banchero: 8 points – 8:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony with back-to-back buckets and good post defense on R.J. Barrett to force that miss.
Magic lead 18-16. – 7:59 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony picked off a pass from Barrett and then hit Banchero for the lob in transition. Paolo has 4 points early. – 7:50 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. tonight versus New York. – 6:49 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Knicks: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:02 PM

More on this storyline

Khobi Price: Cole Anthony (illness) didn’t practice today, per coach Jamahl Mosley. Everyone else who played last night came out OK health-wise. -via Twitter @khobi_price / October 20, 2022

