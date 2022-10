Damian Lillard not overly concerned about calf strain

Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ 119-98 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return. Speaking after the game, Lillard said the calf felt a little tight before tipoff and that the tightness didn’t go away in the first half, leading him to put some compression on it at halftime. He said when he rose up for a shot in the third quarter, it tightened up more, leading to his exit. “It wasn’t nothing that I was overly concerned with,” he told reporters. “I just know that it wouldn’t make sense to try and push through it in the fifth game of the season.” Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN