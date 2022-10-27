Damian Lillard not overly concerned about calf strain

Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ 119-98 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return. Speaking after the game, Lillard said the calf felt a little tight before tipoff and that the tightness didn’t go away in the first half, leading him to put some compression on it at halftime. He said when he rose up for a shot in the third quarter, it tightened up more, leading to his exit. “It wasn’t nothing that I was overly concerned with,” he told reporters. “I just know that it wouldn’t make sense to try and push through it in the fifth game of the season.”
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Quick @jwquick
“If we can’t be OK in these moments, then who are we for real?”
Damian Lillard is injured – but not concerned – and now we will learn more about what makes these Blazers. theathletic.com/3735224/2022/1… – 2:43 AM
“If we can’t be OK in these moments, then who are we for real?”
Damian Lillard is injured – but not concerned – and now we will learn more about what makes these Blazers. theathletic.com/3735224/2022/1… – 2:43 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story at @RoseGardenReprt (free and unlocked): The Blazers lost Damian Lillard and lost their undefeated status in an ugly, turnover-filled performance against Miami rosegardenreport.com/p/blazers-lose… – 2:01 AM
Story at @RoseGardenReprt (free and unlocked): The Blazers lost Damian Lillard and lost their undefeated status in an ugly, turnover-filled performance against Miami rosegardenreport.com/p/blazers-lose… – 2:01 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard hopes to miss just one game after injuring right calf during loss to Miami
“If this was a playoff game, I would have played.” – Lillard
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 1:25 AM
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard hopes to miss just one game after injuring right calf during loss to Miami
“If this was a playoff game, I would have played.” – Lillard
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 1:25 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard: “Our team is on the right track, so I’m not overly concerned about that, and I’m also not concerned about myself.” – 1:18 AM
Damian Lillard: “Our team is on the right track, so I’m not overly concerned about that, and I’m also not concerned about myself.” – 1:18 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame doesn’t seemed too concerned, said he would have kept playing if it were the playoffs, though he also said he’ll probably sit out Friday vs. Houston. – 12:37 AM
Dame doesn’t seemed too concerned, said he would have kept playing if it were the playoffs, though he also said he’ll probably sit out Friday vs. Houston. – 12:37 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard said he would have continued playing if tonight was a playoff game. Said he will be smart with treatments. Will miss Friday against Houston. Video part 2. pic.twitter.com/jXCaYXYGCJ – 12:37 AM
Damian Lillard said he would have continued playing if tonight was a playoff game. Said he will be smart with treatments. Will miss Friday against Houston. Video part 2. pic.twitter.com/jXCaYXYGCJ – 12:37 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard says he would have played the rest of the game if it were a playoff game. Says they don’t think he needs to get an MRI. Expects to sit Friday vs. Houston but hopes to play Wednesday vs. Memphis. Doesn’t seem overly concerned about it. – 12:36 AM
Damian Lillard says he would have played the rest of the game if it were a playoff game. Says they don’t think he needs to get an MRI. Expects to sit Friday vs. Houston but hopes to play Wednesday vs. Memphis. Doesn’t seem overly concerned about it. – 12:36 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard on his calf injury. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/bOCpNwOTT8 – 12:36 AM
Damian Lillard on his calf injury. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/bOCpNwOTT8 – 12:36 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The last time Udonis played in Portland, none of the Heat players who played tonight were Heat players. The only Blazer who played that night and also played tonight was Dame. – 12:16 AM
The last time Udonis played in Portland, none of the Heat players who played tonight were Heat players. The only Blazer who played that night and also played tonight was Dame. – 12:16 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Not great on Dame (calf). Probably going to miss time, but hopefully not for long. Ant Simons obviously in a huge spot, but the Blazers should get Gary Payton II back (he’s who I would pick up in fantasy).
No Space today, but doing the podcast with @DrewDinkmeyer tomorrow. – 12:09 AM
Not great on Dame (calf). Probably going to miss time, but hopefully not for long. Ant Simons obviously in a huge spot, but the Blazers should get Gary Payton II back (he’s who I would pick up in fantasy).
No Space today, but doing the podcast with @DrewDinkmeyer tomorrow. – 12:09 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dame (right calf) out for rest of tonight. Heaters up 20 in Portland in the 4th. – 11:58 PM
Dame (right calf) out for rest of tonight. Heaters up 20 in Portland in the 4th. – 11:58 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of tonight’s game vs. the Heat with a right calf strain. pic.twitter.com/iTFvfDMnoO – 11:57 PM
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of tonight’s game vs. the Heat with a right calf strain. pic.twitter.com/iTFvfDMnoO – 11:57 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Timing could certainly be worse for Dame’s injury. They’ve got Houston on Friday which should be a winnable game even without him, then four (4) whole days off before their next game next Wednesday against Memphis. – 11:53 PM
Timing could certainly be worse for Dame’s injury. They’ve got Houston on Friday which should be a winnable game even without him, then four (4) whole days off before their next game next Wednesday against Memphis. – 11:53 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the Blazers game tonight against Miami with a right calf strain, the team says. – 11:53 PM
Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the Blazers game tonight against Miami with a right calf strain, the team says. – 11:53 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers say, Damian Lillard (right calf strain) will not return tonight – 11:52 PM
Blazers say, Damian Lillard (right calf strain) will not return tonight – 11:52 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland star Damian Lillard has left the game tonight against Miami with a right calf strain and will not return. – 11:52 PM
Portland star Damian Lillard has left the game tonight against Miami with a right calf strain and will not return. – 11:52 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard (right calf strain) – Will not return tonight against Miami. – 11:52 PM
Damian Lillard (right calf strain) – Will not return tonight against Miami. – 11:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the game with a right calf strain. – 11:49 PM
Blazers say Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the game with a right calf strain. – 11:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 14 in third, take 94-81 lead into fourth. Lowry and Butler with 17 apiece for Heat. Lillard 22 for Blazers but now sidelined. – 11:48 PM
Heat go up 14 in third, take 94-81 lead into fourth. Lowry and Butler with 17 apiece for Heat. Lillard 22 for Blazers but now sidelined. – 11:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s where Damian Lillard got hurt. Looks like he stepped on Martin’s foot and turned his ankle. Reporters are the arena saying he went straight to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/FDSls0FkPa – 11:41 PM
Here’s where Damian Lillard got hurt. Looks like he stepped on Martin’s foot and turned his ankle. Reporters are the arena saying he went straight to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/FDSls0FkPa – 11:41 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Looked like Dame Lillard tweaked his ankle and went to the locker room. Didn’t tweak it too badly, so hopefully just a re-tape. – 11:39 PM
Looked like Dame Lillard tweaked his ankle and went to the locker room. Didn’t tweak it too badly, so hopefully just a re-tape. – 11:39 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Damian Lillard limped off and straight back to the locker room. You’ll probably see it on tv before we do in the arena but I think he stepped on Martin’s foot trying to pass out of a double team. – 11:38 PM
Damian Lillard limped off and straight back to the locker room. You’ll probably see it on tv before we do in the arena but I think he stepped on Martin’s foot trying to pass out of a double team. – 11:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard appears to have twisted his ankle. Heading back to the locker room. – 11:37 PM
Damian Lillard appears to have twisted his ankle. Heading back to the locker room. – 11:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame came up limping on the last possession, tried to keep going on the next, didn’t look comfortable and he’s heading back to the locker room. – 11:37 PM
Dame came up limping on the last possession, tried to keep going on the next, didn’t look comfortable and he’s heading back to the locker room. – 11:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Miami 61, Blazers 56. Heat got rolling in the 2nd quarter. shot 58.3% compared to 44.4% for the Blazers who were 3 of 11 on threes. Jimmy Butler has 13 for Miami. Lillard leads the Blazers with 16. – 11:12 PM
Miami 61, Blazers 56. Heat got rolling in the 2nd quarter. shot 58.3% compared to 44.4% for the Blazers who were 3 of 11 on threes. Jimmy Butler has 13 for Miami. Lillard leads the Blazers with 16. – 11:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat recover from early eight-point deficit, go into half up 61-56 in Portland. Strus with 13, Butler with 11. Lillard 16 for Blazers. – 11:09 PM
Heat recover from early eight-point deficit, go into half up 61-56 in Portland. Strus with 13, Butler with 11. Lillard 16 for Blazers. – 11:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Three fouls in Jovic’s first four NBA minutes. Blazers (mainly Dame) attacking him over and over. – 11:00 PM
Three fouls in Jovic’s first four NBA minutes. Blazers (mainly Dame) attacking him over and over. – 11:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I said before the game I thought this would be a Gabe Vincent game
Pull-up, paint touches, defending Lillard/Simons
That was a great stint for him – 10:41 PM
I said before the game I thought this would be a Gabe Vincent game
Pull-up, paint touches, defending Lillard/Simons
That was a great stint for him – 10:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers 31, Heat 28 after one. Fortunate to be that close with seven turnovers that have translated into 15 Portland points. Lillard with 10 for Blazers. – 10:40 PM
Blazers 31, Heat 28 after one. Fortunate to be that close with seven turnovers that have translated into 15 Portland points. Lillard with 10 for Blazers. – 10:40 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers 22, Miami 14. 3:53 remaining in the 1st.
Blazers shooting 56.3% to start with Lillard sitting at 6 points. Josh Hart has 5. Blazers have 14 points in the paint compared to 4 for the Heat. – 10:29 PM
Blazers 22, Miami 14. 3:53 remaining in the 1st.
Blazers shooting 56.3% to start with Lillard sitting at 6 points. Josh Hart has 5. Blazers have 14 points in the paint compared to 4 for the Heat. – 10:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As much as I talk about it, drop isn’t the answer against *this* team
But not giving up *every* switch feels like it’ll help
Can’t let Dame and other shot creators pick their defender – 10:23 PM
As much as I talk about it, drop isn’t the answer against *this* team
But not giving up *every* switch feels like it’ll help
Can’t let Dame and other shot creators pick their defender – 10:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame’s shot looks so effortless compared to last year before he had the surgery. – 10:16 PM
Dame’s shot looks so effortless compared to last year before he had the surgery. – 10:16 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A Grey Three/Red/Core Black colorway of the @adidas Basketball Dame 8 for @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/O3UMfwDmsw – 9:18 PM
A Grey Three/Red/Core Black colorway of the @adidas Basketball Dame 8 for @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/O3UMfwDmsw – 9:18 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Heat at Blazers
Damian Lillard’s early-season hot streak — and MVP push? — will be tested by Miami’s notoriously tough defense. Dame is averaging 33.2 ppg for a 4-0 Portland squad. pic.twitter.com/GHTzT58Ujl – 8:19 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Heat at Blazers
Damian Lillard’s early-season hot streak — and MVP push? — will be tested by Miami’s notoriously tough defense. Dame is averaging 33.2 ppg for a 4-0 Portland squad. pic.twitter.com/GHTzT58Ujl – 8:19 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Mike Brey just compared freshman JJ Starling to Andrew Toney.
I cannot wait to see this kid at Notre Dame this season.
Andrew Toney was ridiculous. One of the best scorers I have ever seen. YouTube him, kids.
The Boston Strangler. – 6:27 PM
Mike Brey just compared freshman JJ Starling to Andrew Toney.
I cannot wait to see this kid at Notre Dame this season.
Andrew Toney was ridiculous. One of the best scorers I have ever seen. YouTube him, kids.
The Boston Strangler. – 6:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
When Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard speaks, budding star Anfernee Simons is listening. Story in @andscape. #nba bit.ly/3Da3QPM – 8:44 AM
When Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard speaks, budding star Anfernee Simons is listening. Story in @andscape. #nba bit.ly/3Da3QPM – 8:44 AM
More on this storyline
Lillard said he didn’t have an MRI or any additional tests. “Honestly, if this was a playoff game, I would have played,” he said. “It would have been tight and uncomfortable, but I would have played. If that gives you any indication of how concerned I am now or would have been.” -via ESPN / October 27, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Damian Lillard last night: ✅ 31 PTS ✅ 6 REB ✅ 8 AST It’s the 73rd time Lillard has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a game, breaking a tie with Clyde Drexler for the most such games in @Portland Trail Blazers history. The Blazers are 4-0 for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. pic.twitter.com/gGLg0oaTWt -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 25, 2022
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on Anfernee Simons’ third quarter: “Explosive. And fun. I was looking around at the crowd like, ‘Man, this is crazy. He’s blowing the roof off the place.’ … It was special to watch.” -via Twitter @highkin / October 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.