Delon Wright to miss six-to-eight weeks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with a grade two strain of his right hamstring, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I’m knowledgeable about several NBA players’ games, but Delon Wright is the type of player you appreciate even more when you see his game up close. He does many things, the little things, the nonbox score things, and he adds excellent defense. I wish him a speedy recovery. – 2:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Wizards’ Delon Wright expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with hamstring injury: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr on the Washington Wizards team morale and next-man-up mentality after the news of Delon Wright’s injury. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/19mlF4xa1D – 1:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I wonder if Wes Unseld Jr. will platoon Monte Morris and Bradley Beal as the teams primary ball handlers with Delon Wright (Grade 2 hamstring strain) out the next 20+ games.
Will be interesting if Johnny Davis now cracks the rotation or if Corey Kispert simply gets the minutes. – 1:39 PM
I wonder if Wes Unseld Jr. will platoon Monte Morris and Bradley Beal as the teams primary ball handlers with Delon Wright (Grade 2 hamstring strain) out the next 20+ games.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Delon Wright will be out indefinitely after he suffered a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring, the Wizards announced. It’s a big blow to the team, because Wright has been the Wizards’ most disruptive, most reliable defender so far. – 1:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
From the Wizards: Delon Wright will be out indefinitely with a grade two strain of his right hamstring. – 1:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with a grade two strain of his right hamstring, sources tell ESPN. – 1:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
If you were unenthused by the additions of Will Barton and Delon Wright in the offseason, perhaps allow yourself a little enthusiasm: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/10… – 11:03 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld is calling Delon Wright’s injury hamstring tightness at this point without having a detailed report. – 9:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Delon Wright has hamstring tightness, Wes Unseld Jr. said, with Unseld adding he doesn’t know the severity of the injury. – 9:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Traditional stats such as steals and sometimes blocks don’t necessarily indicate a player’s defensive impact. In Delon Wright’s case tonight, though, they do. Wright had four steals and one block in 16 minutes before he left the game with an injury. – 9:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Delon Wright was sprinting back trying to contest Kevin Knox in transition and grabbed his right hamstring after a non-contact injury. He went back to the locker room. – 8:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Delon Wright appeared to tweak something on that last sequence running back in transition and appears headed to the Wizards’ locker room. – 8:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Delon Wright just hobbled to the locker room holding what looked like his hamstring and seemingly in a lot of pain. – 8:55 PM
