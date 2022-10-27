Jazz are still reluctant to trade Jordan Clarkson

If NBA insider Zach Lowe’s latest report is true, Utah Jazz fans can take a big sigh of relief on the Jordan Clarkson front. The senior ESPN writer reported that the Jazz are most likely going to keep former Sixth Man of the Year. “I’ve heard the same stuff that other people have reported that they are just super reluctant to move Clarkson,” Lowe said. ”They’re really fond of him for whatever reason so I would peg him as the least likely of all these Jazz guys to get traded.”
Source: Patrick Byrnes @ Sports Illustrated
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. caught a Jordan Clarkson knee to his right thigh and was limping a bit. Said he should be good to go on Friday. – 12:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Clarkson this season:
— 18.8 PPG
— 5.2 APG
— 42.9 3P%
— All career highs
The Jazz are 4-1. pic.twitter.com/vAWcztYocs – 11:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson’s career high in made 3-pointers is 8. He’s got 5 with 7:48 left in the third and is heating up. – 10:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jordan Clarkson lighting up the Rockets. He’s 5 of 7 on 3s, has 18 in 17 minutes. – 10:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jordan Clarkson: 18 points on 5-9 shooting, 3 offensive rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 0 turnovers. – 10:31 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
I want to live my life with as much joy as Jordan Clarkson lives his – 10:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jordan Clarkson on floor with 3 fouls is making the plays to change to the game. – 9:59 PM
Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons
9.. check it out now
9 : jordan clarkson media day pre season youtu.be/RdACcw_eZRc via @YouTube – 1:30 PM
Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons
man tough one tonight! 81-1 still on the table! lol lets gooo! – 11:29 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson: Not a lot of energy. I guess you’d expect that on the first back-to-back of the season. But that’s not an excuse. – 10:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson on Fontecchio: He did a great job spacing the floor and knocking down shots. … He played hard. – 10:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Some extra cheers in introductions for Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson tonight. Here’s why: houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:09 PM
League sources say that before the Jazz sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons, the Lakers offered Westbrook, a future first-round pick, and second-rounders for Bogdanovic and others. Sources expect the Lakers and Jazz to resume talks later in the season with some combination of other players discussed. (Utah has Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gay—three veterans who can all shoot.) -via The Ringer / October 24, 2022
Clarkson clapped it up. He screamed “yeeeeahhhhhhh,” letting Gobert know in zero uncertain terms what was at stake with the two foul shots. The eye contact between the two was unmistakable. Gobert let loose a wry grin. He missed both. The Jazz went on to win 132-126 in a game they had no business winning on paper. And, just like that, the Jazz are an unlikely 2-0 on the young season, with the wins coming against Minnesota and the Denver Nuggets. “Rudy will always be my brother,” Clarkson said. “But I needed him to miss those two free throws.” -via The Athletic / October 22, 2022
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert: “I’m really happy. … Everything happens for a reason.” And on Clarkson’s vow to “bust his ass” on a switch: “I’m going to make sure I end up on a switch! He definitely has all the tools to give me a few buckets, but I’ll try to make sure they’re not easy ones.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / October 21, 2022
