Jazz are still reluctant to trade Jordan Clarkson

Clarkson clapped it up. He screamed “yeeeeahhhhhhh,” letting Gobert know in zero uncertain terms what was at stake with the two foul shots. The eye contact between the two was unmistakable. Gobert let loose a wry grin. He missed both. The Jazz went on to win 132-126 in a game they had no business winning on paper. And, just like that, the Jazz are an unlikely 2-0 on the young season, with the wins coming against Minnesota and the Denver Nuggets. “Rudy will always be my brother,” Clarkson said. “But I needed him to miss those two free throws.” -via The Athletic / October 22, 2022