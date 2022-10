Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons: 'He hasn't played in two years. Give him a f*cking chance'

The Nets have warned that Simmons’ return to form after he missed all of last season might be a lengthy process. And it looks like his recovery won’t be linear or steady, but will happen in fits and starts. Now as the Nets prepare to ride that Simmons roller coaster into a game Wednesday against the Bucks, they’ll have to balance publicly preaching patience with privately demanding high standards. “His skills are going to catch up to our game plan eventually, just body-wise,” Kyrie Irving said. “I’m not going to give him excuses and he wouldn’t want me to give him excuses. The relationship we’ve developed is centered around holding each other to that high standard and knowing we’re capable of doing special things. “A lot of it is mental, pushing through what you feel like you’re capable of coming off injury. … But until then — you can quote me: I’ve said this — it’s going to look ugly sometimes. … It’s all about the team, and Ben’s a big part of that. And we need him to lock in just as much as us.” -via New York Post / October 26, 2022