Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons: 'He hasn't played in two years. Give him a f*cking chance'

NBA on ESPN: “You guys keep coming in here and asking me, ‘What about Ben? What about Ben?’ He hasn’t played in two years. Give him a f***ing chance. … We’re just here to give him positive affirmations.” —Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/AnvMrYoA2W
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving heard on camera yelling at timid Ben Simmons, “Shoot it, Ben!’ nj.com/knicks/2022/10… – 8:16 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving to Simmons: “Shoot it Ben!” sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 3:20 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving caught on camera yelling at Ben Simmons to shoot #nets nypost.com/2022/10/27/kyr… via @nypostsports – 2:19 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on #Nets struggles: “It just starts with defensive pride and using our IQs to the best of our ability…A lot of teams get in our paint, offensive rebound and that’s the game right there. It’s effort.” nypost.com/2022/10/26/net… via @nypostsports – 1:21 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For the late night crowd, Ben Simmons’ back scare, Steve Nash’s ejection, Edmond Sumner shines and more. Five thoughts on Nets-Bucks: theathletic.com/3735069/2022/1… – 1:17 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Lakers 0-4? Do we even care anymore?
– Ben Simmons: 21 points, 18 fouls
– Jalen Brunson, the savior
– The slow ass Sixers
– Giannis nuclear
– Cavs continue to wreck
Big night in the NBA to recap, join us!
📺 https://t.co/oWRqWLPkJS pic.twitter.com/aJANaqAtDJ – 12:39 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
What’s the least relevant acquisition that dominated just offseason chatter: Ben Simmons in Brooklyn or Pat Bev in LA? – 12:35 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“You guys keep coming in here and asking me, ‘What about Ben? What about Ben?’ He hasn’t played in two years. Give him a f***ing chance. … We’re just here to give him positive affirmations.”
—Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/AnvMrYoA2W – 11:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he tweaked his back and wasn’t as aggressive afterward. Said we’ll see how he feels tomorrow but plans to play tomorrow. – 11:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons: “You guys keep coming in here asking me like what about Ben? He hasn’t played in two years. Give him give him a fu-king chance. We stay on his sh1t. You just stay on him. But we’re here to give him positive affirmations.” #Nets – 11:01 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Simmons got yelled at to shoot by Kyrie.
Simmons got yelled at by Giannis that he’s too small.
Simmons got yelled at by Bucks fans going 0-2 at FT line.
Simmons got 95% of bettors taking the under on 8.5 points and he dropped 4.
Simmons finished with more fouls than made FG. – 10:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
List of starters with more than 100 minutes played but totalled fewer than 25 points and 25 rebounds:
1. Ben Simmons
End of list. pic.twitter.com/a66ougJ9R6 – 10:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Bucks beat the Nets 110-99. The Nets had a 12-point lead at halftime that followed Steve Nash off the floor in the third quarter. Kevin Durant finished with 33, Kyrie Irving had 27. Team hosts Dallas tomorrow in their first back-to-back of the year. – 10:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Giannis giving Ben Simmons the too small is *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/Vkk4aw2Wuw – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD and Kyrie combined for 134 points in the last 2 games.
They lost both games. pic.twitter.com/3MDRMn8jRt – 10:16 PM
KD and Kyrie combined for 134 points in the last 2 games.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD and Kyrie have been ice-cold from three to start the season.
1/11 tonight combined. 14/53 (26.4%) on the season. – 10:16 PM
KD and Kyrie have been ice-cold from three to start the season.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are down 10 with 4:58 left in the game. Ben Simmons just picked up his fourth. It’s now or never for the Nets. – 10:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bucks just sitting Brook Lopez in the paint while Ben Simmons brings the ball up to DHO. Something’s gotta give – 9:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons cannot go completely invisible in the 2nd half of every game if this team is going to have a shot. – 9:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie – Patty – Royce – Simmons – Clax is going to be Kyrie dribbling around trying to create his own shot every possession.
Do not like this five. Nets need Curry and Warren badly. – 9:44 PM
Kyrie – Patty – Royce – Simmons – Clax is going to be Kyrie dribbling around trying to create his own shot every possession.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 78-76. What a game this has been. Durant with 25 on 50 percent shooting. Irving is struggling. O’Neale has cooled off. Can the Nets close this out? To quote Dally in the The Outsiders, the Nets should “do it for Steve!” – 9:41 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Ben Simmons quite literally doesn’t use his legs when he shoots free throws. He doesn’t move his lower body. And I’m quite sure somewhere along the line, someone has told him that. I can’t imagine this observation to be one that others much smarter than me haven’t seen – 9:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just had KD for a layup and passed to Harris for a contested three. – 9:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter picks up two quick fouls on Kyrie Irving in the early third quarter and now has four for the game w/ 9:54 to go. – 9:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Steve Nash pregame about playing Ben Simmons at the five surrounded by shooters & he said foul trouble has prevented it. Simmons subbed in for Nic Claxton with 4:22 in the half and the #Nets up by three. They closed on a 16-7 run and lead by a dozen at the break. #Bucks – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 55, Bucks 43
Durant: 13 pts, 4/8 shooting
Irving: 11 pts, 9 reb, 4/10 shooting
Simmons: 4 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast
O’Neale: 12 pts, 4/5 from three
Simmons comes out with an attitude. Royce gets hot. Nets pushing the pace unlike their first three games. – 8:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Bucks 55-43. Kevin Durant has 13, Royce has 12 and Irving 11. Nets are 6-for-11 from 3. O’Neale has four of them. Giannis is 3-for-10. Bobby Portis has 16 points. Bucks just 4-for-22 from 3. Nets keep the defense up and it’s looking good. – 8:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving has grabbed a game-high eight rebounds in tonight’s first half.
That’s the most rebounds Irving has recorded in any half in his NBA career, per team. – 8:29 PM
Kyrie Irving has grabbed a game-high eight rebounds in tonight’s first half.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kyrie Irving has grabbed a game-high eight rebounds in tonight’s first half.
That’s the most rebounds Irving has recorded in any half in his NBA career. – 8:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving splits the coverage, puts the #Nets up 35-34 with 6:38 left in the half. With Ben Simmons playing on the ball, Irving has seven points and eight (!) boards. Can he get a double-double by the break? – 8:29 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Bucks are 3-of-18. Nets are 4-of-14.
Ben Simmons is wondering why these guys can’t shoot. – 8:04 PM
Bucks are 3-of-18. Nets are 4-of-14.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks and #Nets have combined for 14 points in the first 5:24 of this one at Fiserv Forum.
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Jrue Holiday are 1-for-4. Kyrie Irving is 0-for-3. Kevin Durant is 2-for-3 and has five points. – 7:56 PM
The #Bucks and #Nets have combined for 14 points in the first 5:24 of this one at Fiserv Forum.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Three shot attempts already for Ben Simmons.
And two of those came going right at Giannis. He did come up grabbing his back again on one of them though. – 7:52 PM
Three shot attempts already for Ben Simmons.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
JVG just now: “I like that (Ben) Simmons showed the emotion to go after an official.” The Ben Simmons era has reached the point where announcers are praising him for being upset about a call. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons with some early drives to the basket, a good sign. But he just got T’ed up for complaining to the refs, a bad sign. – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After drawing contact from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons doubled over a bit and grabbed his lower back. – 7:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
When is getting blocked a good thing? When Ben Simmons actually was willing to attack the paint and drive to the cup. He needs more of that. Much more. #Nets – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Milwaukee. I have eaten like a king here. Nets-Bucks tip in 15ish. Good test for the Nets, who get MIL w/out Khris Middleton. How do the bigs do against the red-hot Brook Lopez? And can Ben Simmons manage the fouls better? Updates to come. – 7:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Nets are rolling out Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton as their starters. – 7:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Milwaukee: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:04 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Budenholzer a Simmons fan: “Ben Simmons just changes how you operate offensively. He’s a very unique athlete.” pic.twitter.com/1iYSLfEBij – 5:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Wondering what Steve Nash’s instructions to Ben Simmons are here… pic.twitter.com/C2fzXrMN8D – 11:42 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Steve Nash giving a few pointers to Ben Simmons at team shoot around in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/lbmxcBTCyM – 11:42 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @ringer article on the rough start for Ben Simmons, how the Blazers tweaked their defensive scheme, the dilemma for the Jazz, the young and fun Spurs, and more. theringer.com/nba/2022/10/26… – 11:37 AM
The Nets have warned that Simmons’ return to form after he missed all of last season might be a lengthy process. And it looks like his recovery won’t be linear or steady, but will happen in fits and starts. Now as the Nets prepare to ride that Simmons roller coaster into a game Wednesday against the Bucks, they’ll have to balance publicly preaching patience with privately demanding high standards. “His skills are going to catch up to our game plan eventually, just body-wise,” Kyrie Irving said. “I’m not going to give him excuses and he wouldn’t want me to give him excuses. The relationship we’ve developed is centered around holding each other to that high standard and knowing we’re capable of doing special things. “A lot of it is mental, pushing through what you feel like you’re capable of coming off injury. … But until then — you can quote me: I’ve said this — it’s going to look ugly sometimes. … It’s all about the team, and Ben’s a big part of that. And we need him to lock in just as much as us.” -via New York Post / October 26, 2022
Then, Irving found Royce O’Neale for a 3-pointer to push it to 108-104 with 15 seconds to play. The rest was academic. “I think we just matched their intensity,” said Joe Harris, playing his first regular-season game since last November. “We were able to really take a lot of the punches they hit us with. Especially last game, we really struggled on the glass being physical, and I thought we did a much better job just overall, being collective effort on the glass and just playing more physical.” -via New York Post / October 22, 2022
Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons fouling out: “As we told him in the locker room, he’s a valuable piece for us and we need him out there. And fouling out is not an option. Playing aggressive is something that we want him to do, but we also want to play smart.” #Nets #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / October 20, 2022
Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said he’s told Ben Simmons he wants to see him playing with ‘joy’ in his game. “For me, it’s trying to take the risk off the table. I’m not expecting him to be 100% in the short term, but I want him to try to find that and join him playing the game.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / October 26, 2022
