Mavericks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $167,900,970 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $188,120,763 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday October 27, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Sportando
Kyrie Irving to Simmons: “Shoot it Ben!” sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 3:20 AM
@MikeSGallagher
Worst NBA lineups so far this year (min 24 minutes, 36 qualifiers).
Don’t know how much longer the Nets can keep rolling this lineup out there. 41.3 TRB% from them, too. It’s bad. pic.twitter.com/FlpIMb6K2i – 2:55 AM