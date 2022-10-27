Mitchell Robinson aiming for DPOY award

Mitchell Robinson is motivated by the test with his eye on something Giannis Antetokounmpo already owns: a Defensive Player of the Year award. “I’m trying to get it,” Robinson said. “And I’m going to continue to fight to get it.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson tells me he wants “to make my mark” tomorrow night against Giannis Antetokounmpo, also gunning for DPOY:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:04 PM
Mitchell Robinson @23savage____
ITS A MF BLOCK PARTY!!!!! 🖐 🏀 🚫 HOSTED BY MITCHELL ROBINSON YOU HEARD ME!!!!! – 11:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson’s 27 points, 13 assists (career-high) & 7 rebounds help lift NYK to OT win vs CHA. Julius Randle hit big shots late in regulation & OT; he was one of 6 Knicks in double figures. Mitchell Robinson had 6 blocks to help NYK improve to 3-1; 5 of NYK’s next 7 are on road – 10:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
There are loud ‘Jal-en Brun-son’ chants at MSG after Brunson hits a three and maneuvers around a trap to find Mitchell Robinson for an open dunk in overtime. NYK is up one vs. CHA with 1:18 to to go in OT. Brunson has 25 points, 13 assists & 7 rebounds. – 10:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson rarely has the ball but he dominated the opening five minutes of this game. – 7:48 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I know I’m like 35 minutes late, but Mitchell Robinson blocking a Bol Bol three-pointer was basically just this pic.twitter.com/gC4y5ATeBT – 8:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Between Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks’ frontcourt trimmed a lot of excess weight from last year. – 8:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Good: Paolo Banchero has 4 points through 3 1/2 minutes.
The Not-So-Good: He already has 2 fouls after that reach on Mitchell Robinson. – 7:50 PM
The Good: Paolo Banchero has 4 points through 3 1/2 minutes.
As it turns out, the wealthier version of Mitchell Robinson is still motivated and even more effective. But after the center racked up six blocks in a victory over the Hornets, Robinson understood an important barometer awaits him Friday in Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Yeah, it is more motivating. I can make my mark,” Robinson said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, bro. This is what it is. This is what I’m supposed to do.’” -via New York Daily News / October 27, 2022
Robinson, who owns a 3-6 career record against Antetokounmpo, said the key to containment is plugging the lanes. It’s sound logic: once the Greek Freak gets a momentum on his drive, there’s little hope for the defense. “He’s running and dunking and driving in the gaps. That’s really it. You got to fill gaps, man,” Robinson said. “He’s got long legs, long arms. You got to make sure he can’t get nowhere.” -via New York Daily News / October 27, 2022
