Otto Porter will miss time due to personal reasons

Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable once again. Otto Porter Jr. is now doubtful to play – 2:57 PM

Scottie Barnes is questionable for Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia with a sprained ankle. Otto Porter is listed as doubtful with a strained hamstring for the first time this season after missing first four games. Champagnie, Dowtin and Harper will be with Raptors 905. – 3:03 PM

For Sixers-Raptors tomorrow, De’Anthony Melton is listed as questionable with right adductor tightness.Scottie Barnes (right ankle sprain) is questionable and Otto Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain) is doubtful. – 4:52 PM

Just when it seemed like Otto Porter Jr. was set to make his Raptors debut after being out with a hamstring strain, Nick Nurse says the veteran sharpshooter will be “out for a bit” for personal reasons. – 12:30 PM

Otto Porter Jr., who was nearing his Raptors debut after suffering a hamstring injury in training camp, will miss a few days because of personal reasons. – 12:30 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.