Otto Porter will miss time due to personal reasons

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Otto Porter Jr., who was nearing his Raptors debut after suffering a hamstring injury in training camp, will miss a few days because of personal reasons. – 12:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Just when it seemed like Otto Porter Jr. was set to make his Raptors debut after being out with a hamstring strain, Nick Nurse says the veteran sharpshooter will be “out for a bit” for personal reasons. – 12:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Otto Porter Jr. is away for personal reasons. Nurse says he’ll be out “for a bit”. – 12:21 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Nick Nurse says Raptors forward Otto Porter will be “out a while” for personal reasons – 12:21 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse confirms Otto Porter Jr. is out for a little bit due to personal reasons – 12:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
For Sixers-Raptors tomorrow, De’Anthony Melton is listed as questionable with right adductor tightness.
Scottie Barnes (right ankle sprain) is questionable and Otto Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain) is doubtful. – 4:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes is questionable for Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia with a sprained ankle. Otto Porter is listed as doubtful with a strained hamstring for the first time this season after missing first four games. Champagnie, Dowtin and Harper will be with Raptors 905. – 3:03 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable once again. Otto Porter Jr. is now doubtful to play – 2:57 PM
Doug Smith: From the last Raptors PR update, Otto Porter Jr out, Scottie Barnes working out now with a chance he’ll play -via Twitter @SmithRaps / October 26, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Philly. Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful (but an upgrade from ‘out’). -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 25, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: No Chris Boucher or Otto Porter Jr. for the Raptors tonight in Miami. They both remain out with their hamstring injuries. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 22, 2022
