Paolo Banchero on Duke experience: 'Sometimes you were like a zoo animal'

Banchero scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and got 2 blocks and 2 assists in a loss to North Carolina. “Sometimes you were like a zoo animal,” the player admitted. “In class, you’d see them whispering about you, staring at you, I had caught people trying to record me. I caught more than a few people trying to sneak-record me.” “I was trying to be low-key, not going out a bunch, just chilling. Eventually, people found out where I stay. They knew where I stayed, they knew what my car looked like. My classmates would start bringing their families to my dorm, knocking on my door,” Banchero continued. “It would be a Sunday morning and I get a knock, ‘I just wanted to say hi!’ There were pictures of people posting in front of my dorm room. Crazy stuff.”
Source: BasketNews
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Paolo Banchero admitted that people would visit his dorm room without asking in Duke 👀 pic.twitter.com/9l3EHeLrLp – 2:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Paolo Banchero was a star at Duke University, he’s now a star with the Orlando Magic.
Remembering his college experience, Banchero admitted that he sometimes felt like a zoo animal 😬
basketnews.com/news-179973-pa… – 1:17 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Only 12 players in NBA history have scored more points than Paolo Banchero through 5 career games.
There have been over 4,700 players in the 76 year history of the league. – 10:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Despite the loss, Paolo Banchero joined Shaq and Penny as the only Magic rookies to score 20 points in five-straight games ✨ pic.twitter.com/vLFffWOL60 – 10:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Final: Cavaliers 103, Magic 92.
Paolo Banchero impacting free throws for Magic, who drop 5th straight to Cavaliers: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
PPG in first 5 career games:
23.2 — Michael Jordan
24.0 — Paolo Banchero
@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/3l57NBro9K – 9:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Paolo Banchero has scored a total of 120 points this season.
The only rookies since the ABA-NBA merger to score more points through their first five NBA games are:
✅ Shaquille O’Neal, 129
✅ Dominique Wilkins, 124
✅ Jerry Stackhouse, 124
* excludes ABA veterans pic.twitter.com/J8HsvD4ixA – 9:41 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Cavs 103, Magic 92
Paolo Banchero posts a career-high 29 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Franz Wagner added 22 points, four rebounds, and five assists. – 9:41 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Paolo Banchero is the sixth rookie in NBA history to score at least 20 points in each of his first five career games:
✅ Wilt Chamberlain
✅ Oscar Robertson
✅ Elvin Hayes
✅ Dominique Wilkins
✅ Grant Hill
✅ Banchero
* excludes ABA veterans – 9:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Great rotation and rim protection by Paolo Banchero to snuff an Evan Mobley layup. Now the Magic just need to contain Cedi Osman. – 9:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paolo Banchero is the 7th player in NBA history with 20+ points in each of his first 5 career games.
He is the youngest ever to do so. pic.twitter.com/NmJjujFtOm – 9:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero is up to 21 points after that last 3-pointer. He is the third No. 1 pick in history to score at least 20 points in his first five games, according to @Orlando Magic PR. – 9:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero has scored 21 points against the Cavaliers, becoming the third No. 1 pick in NBA history to score 20-plus in his first five games.
The other two: Elvin Hayes (10 games in 1968-69) and Oscar Robertson (6 games in 1960-61). – 9:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
That was a really good pass in transition by Paolo Banchero to Franz Wagner in the left corner in transition.
It’s tough to stay afloat when you aren’t making wide-open corner 3s like that one Wagner missed. – 8:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Cavaliers 30, Magic 24.
Paolo Banchero (8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists) hits a floater to close out the quarter. – 7:42 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the good news is that Paolo Banchero basically guarantees you 20 points a night. The less-good news is he’s going to take anywhere between 15-25 shooting possessions to get there. – 7:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Magic 30-24 after one quarter here. Caris LeVert leads the Cavs with seven points and three assists. He’s been awesome thus far. Paolo Banchero has been as advertised for the Magic, too. He’s got eight points. – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Kevon Harris and Bol Bol are the Magic’s first subs.
Come in for Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. – 7:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Less than a minute into the game and Paolo Banchero’s at the FT line.
Drew the foul on a drive against Jarrett Allen. – 7:15 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Before tonight’s tipoff between the #Rockets and Jazz, we’re going to watch a couple of players that Houston took long looks at in the past two drafts — Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero. They square off at 6:00 pm CT. playback.tv/clutchfans – 6:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
We’re live talking #Magic, #Celtics, #NBA w/ @Khobi Price! Kicking it off with Paolo Banchero. Come join us @DomeTheory: youtube.com/watch?v=EbCxzb… – 3:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE: Celtics first impressions + Is Paolo Banchero rookie of year w/ @Khobi Price | Dome Theory powered by @betonline_ag, @AthleticGreens & @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:01 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Paolo Banchero is the 7th player in NBA history to start his career with 5 straight 20-point games. The only players to start with more than 5 are Wilt Chamberlain (56), Elvin Hayes (10), Grant Hill, Dominique Wilkins and Oscar Robertson (6). Per @ESPNStatsInfo -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 27, 2022
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero continued his hot start to the season on Wednesday, and the performance nearly resulted in his first career 30-point game. Banchero produced a career-high 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and one steal in a 103-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished the contest by shooting 10-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, in 37 minutes. -via The Rookie Wire / October 27, 2022
Franz Wagner on Paolo Banchero: I’m super impressed. It’s not just the output he’s had already in these first few games. His poise, composure, and confidence that he brings not just for himself but for the whole group are really impressive for such a young guy. He’s really coachable. To be the first pick, come in so humble and eager to learn stuff from everybody, I think, is going to make him a great player. -via HoopsHype / October 25, 2022
