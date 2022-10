Paolo Banchero on Duke experience: 'Sometimes you were like a zoo animal'

Banchero scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and got 2 blocks and 2 assists in a loss to North Carolina. “Sometimes you were like a zoo animal,” the player admitted. “In class, you’d see them whispering about you, staring at you, I had caught people trying to record me. I caught more than a few people trying to sneak-record me.” “I was trying to be low-key, not going out a bunch, just chilling. Eventually, people found out where I stay. They knew where I stayed, they knew what my car looked like. My classmates would start bringing their families to my dorm, knocking on my door,” Banchero continued. “It would be a Sunday morning and I get a knock, ‘I just wanted to say hi!’ There were pictures of people posting in front of my dorm room. Crazy stuff.”Source: BasketNews