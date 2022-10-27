Pelicans exercise 2023-24 team options on Kira Lewis, Trey Murphy

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say they have picked up the third-year option on Trey Murphy and the fourth-year option on Kira Lewis. – 5:48 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy’s efficiency is through the roof. He’s draining everything w/o committing turnovers. He is currently averaging more points, rebounds and 3s than Franz Wagner, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley.
Honestly, Trigga is playing like a top-5 pick from the 2021 draft class. pic.twitter.com/S09DiFCwOU – 10:32 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Trey Murphy III had 22 last night.
Trey Murphy III had 22 last night.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: Trey Murphy is perfect, Pelicans make statement nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/26/thr… – 7:48 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Will hit a quick Space after the Warriors at Suns game (still writing Matchups for tomorrow’s mega slate).
Talking injuries, Kawhi’s knee, the LAC dud, OKC’s ridiculous rotation, Wood off the bench, Trey Murphy (!) and more. – 12:00 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Four games in, Trey Murphy is 13 of 19 from 3. He has range. pic.twitter.com/qE3KFPQNrC – 11:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Asked Trey Murphy about practicing against Jose Alvarado pic.twitter.com/rYMiz5Pq4L – 10:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy on Dyson Daniels’ stellar showing against Luka and the Mavericks: “That’s tough, man. He’s 19 years old.”
TMIII told us when he was 19, he was at Rice University. – 10:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs had such a bad start and yet still had a 7 pt lead early in the 4th. But as was the case in PHX, the offense bogged down. Ball stopped moving. And then like the start, couldn’t get stops as Trey Murphy and Devonte Graham played the role of Damian Lee – 10:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Trey Murphy III tonight vs. Dallas:
🎯 8-8 FG
🎯 4-4 3-PT FG
🎯 2-2 FT pic.twitter.com/Er1MVTLihl – 10:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Despite playing without starters Ingram, Zion, Herb, #Pelicans post thrilling 113-111 home win over Mavericks. Second-year forward Trey Murphy leads eighth Pels in double-digit scoring, going for 22 pts on perfect shooting. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/PAi72MTVoF pic.twitter.com/0i82oI6T0d – 10:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Before interviewing with Erin Summers, Trey Murphy walked up to crowd at the scorer’s table and waved his hands for more cheers.
The crowd responded. So much fun. – 9:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 113, Mavericks 111
Luka Doncic’s potential game-winning 3 was off.
Trey Murphy with 22 points on 8-of-8 shooting.
Eight (!!!!) Pels in double figures. Team win. – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trey Murphy tonight:
22 PTS
8-8 FG
4-4 3P
Most points without missing by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/n1HBBMXCmJ – 9:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Luka Doncic misses a tough 3 at the buzzer and the Pelicans hang on to beat the Mavericks, 113-111. Without BI, Zion or Herb.
Trey Murphy was perfect (22 points, 4 threes, 8-8 FGs) and we caught our first good glimpse of Dyson Daniels. The two rising stars.
This 2022-23 team! – 9:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Pels young guys of Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels, and Trey Murphy are a combined 22-26 from the field, 54 points thru the 3Q.
Ridiculous wealth of talented young prospects. – 9:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy with 2 minutes left in the 3rd:
17 pts
6-6 FG
3-3 3PT
2-2 FT – 9:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy bodied up Luka Doncic nicely, nearly blocking his shot jumper. Then grabbed the miss and didn’t get the ball stripped between two handsy Mavericks.
I’ve been consistently impressed by him this season. Such a vastly improved player from this time last year. – 9:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It’s rather promising for Trey Murphy when you see him draining 30-footers, then in the same game when the defense runs at him, he gets into the paint and tries to tear the rim down – 9:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy has had at least four drives to the rim.
That one finished in a two-handed slam. – 9:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Spencer Dinwiddie hits a 3-pointer out of the timeout.
Trey Murphy responds with one of his own.
Fun. – 7:44 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy getting the starts tonight for New Orleans alongside CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas. – 7:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Brandon Ingram, Zion Willliamson and Herb Jones unavailable, the Pelicans are rolling with a fun starting lineup against the Mavericks:
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas https://t.co/c8VBNlIgvC pic.twitter.com/vaAJfUUKIs – 6:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:58 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My week 1 overreactions:
-The fearless Bennedict Mathurin
-Lauri Markkanen leading the upstart Jazz
-Lakers dumpster fire
-Pelicans developing yet another young propsect, Trey Murphy:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/we… – 10:52 AM
Jim Eichenhofer: Larry Nance Jr. on Trey Murphy (68% on 3s through 4 games): “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me. His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / October 26, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Trey Murphy III was 🔥 last night: ✅ 22 PTS ✅ 8-8 FG ✅ 4-4 3P ✅ 2-2 FT Murphy III is the second player in @New Orleans Pelicans history to score at least 20 points while shooting 100% on 2P, 3P, and FT (min. one attempt each). The first to do so was Julius Randle on Nov. 5, 2018. pic.twitter.com/im94upbZti -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 26, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Trey Murphy is in and will start. Herb Jones will rest tonight. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 7, 2022
