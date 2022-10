Rudy Gay, Simone Fontecchio enter health and safety protocols

Fontecchio, 26, was present for the Media Day previewing the new NBA season. He talked about his career stressing his willingness to become an influential part of the Utah Jazz. “Signing with the Jazz was unbelievable. It felt like a dream come true. I wanted to become an NBA player,” he introduced himself to the gathered reporters, “It has been a long journey. Now I am 26, almost 27. Sometimes, this dream felt a little bit far, but right now I am so happy and excited to be here.” “I am really thankful and grateful for this big opportunity. I am ready to do whatever I can to help this team,” he added. -via EuroHoops.net / September 27, 2022