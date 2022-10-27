Rudy Gay, Simone Fontecchio enter health and safety protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio enter health and safety protocol, will miss game against Nuggets https://t.co/q1r7x6TRUd pic.twitter.com/A7f7RrQEbe – 7:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gay has entered health and safety protocols and is out tomorrow night against the Denver nuggets
Collin Sexton is questionable with his oblique
Walker Kessler is questionable with illness – 6:19 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will miss tomorrow’s Jazz game against the Nuggets (health and safety protocols) – 6:18 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler both woke up feeling under the weather today, and didn’t go through practice. – 1:37 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler and Rudy Gay are feeling a little under the weather and did not practice with the Jazz this morning – 1:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin matched up with another player that played against his father, 16-year veteran Rudy Gay. – 10:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It appears THT also saw Simone Fontecchio going off on Monday night. – 9:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz coach Will Hardy down at the far court with Simone Fontecchio and Leandro Bolmaro, shooting FTs with them and trying to psych them out. pic.twitter.com/9b1dq6wLXB – 12:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After a combined 1 minute, 4 seconds of playing time in the Utah Jazz’s first three games, 26yo Italian rookie Simone Fontecchio broke out in a big way Monday night in Houston. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:55 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Analysis: Utah Jazz lose for the first time this season, but Simone Fontecchio shines https://t.co/ZA4TVH3msX pic.twitter.com/crnWJoCoxh – 12:14 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Simone Fontecchio: Definitely felt good [tonight] to get some real minutes, try to help out the team. – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:38 remaining: the Jazz trail the Rockets 106-104…..Simone Fontecchio has become a huge story in the fourth quarter. Monster minutes from the rookie – 10:12 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Weird lineup to start the fourth for Will Hardy.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Talen Horton-Tucker
Malik Beasley
Simone Fontecchio
Jarred Vanderbilt
A few guys getting their first real minutes of the season. – 9:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ochai Agbaji is below both Simone Fontecchio and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Will Hardy’s rotation, which isn’t a great sign – 9:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Simone Fontecchio minutes! Presumably, he will play more than 9 seconds tonight. – 9:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jazz grab Simone Fontecchio off the end of the bench. He’s in for Kessler with Rudy Gay at center. – 9:40 PM
Eric Walden: Walker Kessler and Rudy Gay were feeling under the weather today and did not participate in the Utah Jazz’s practice. -via Twitter @tribjazz / October 27, 2022
League sources say that before the Jazz sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons, the Lakers offered Westbrook, a future first-round pick, and second-rounders for Bogdanovic and others. Sources expect the Lakers and Jazz to resume talks later in the season with some combination of other players discussed. (Utah has Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gay—three veterans who can all shoot.) -via The Ringer / October 24, 2022
Sarah Todd: Rudy Gobert said that he saw Mike Conley last night and that he considers him and Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay to be his friends. Tho…it’ll be weird to face a team that really isn’t his old team. “It says Utah on the jersey, but Quin’s not there and it’s different.” -via Twitter @NBASarah / October 21, 2022
Fontecchio, 26, was present for the Media Day previewing the new NBA season. He talked about his career stressing his willingness to become an influential part of the Utah Jazz. “Signing with the Jazz was unbelievable. It felt like a dream come true. I wanted to become an NBA player,” he introduced himself to the gathered reporters, “It has been a long journey. Now I am 26, almost 27. Sometimes, this dream felt a little bit far, but right now I am so happy and excited to be here.” “I am really thankful and grateful for this big opportunity. I am ready to do whatever I can to help this team,” he added. -via EuroHoops.net / September 27, 2022
“One time, Banja Prelevic told me something. I was upset after one game when I missed a lot of shots. He asked me how many shots you have missed in your life until now. I said I don’t know, maybe 5000. Yes, so? Banja said this is our life,” Pozzecco told the story. “That doesn’t count. How you play and how you practice make a difference. The love of the game that he has… He will be in the NBA in one month. And he will be a monster, you will see,” Pozzecco said to BasketNews. -via BasketNews / September 15, 2022
