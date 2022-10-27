Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis questionable against Minnesota

Mike Trudell: Injury report for LAL’s Friday night game at Minnesota: Russell Westbrook: questionable (left hamstring soreness) Anthony Davis: questionable (low back tightness) LeBron James: probable (left foot soreness)
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are both questionable for Friday in the team’s latest status report pic.twitter.com/Y5aY6LQozg – 4:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis said his back was fine yesterday and that he’d be ready for Minnesota despite looking like he was laboring on the court against Denver at times. As of Thursday afternoon, he’s listed as questionable to face the Timberwolves, along with Russell Westbrook (hamstring). – 4:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game: pic.twitter.com/BChoLSTK9K – 4:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are listing Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) as questionable at Minnesota tomorrow. – 4:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota. LeBron James (sore left foot) listed as probable. – 4:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury report for LAL’s Friday night game at Minnesota:
Russell Westbrook: questionable (left hamstring soreness)
Anthony Davis: questionable (low back tightness)
LeBron James: probable (left foot soreness) – 4:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. The Lakers lose in Denver, look the same with or without Russ (who may be soon coming off the bench). Plus, AD labors through back pain. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Some Lakers fans took to Twitter Wednesday night following their team falling to 0-4 to suggest that it’s time to trade LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis. 😏
What package would you offer to bring one of them to #RipCity
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers are 0-4 after a 110-99 loss in Denver. No Westbrook, but the problems remain basically the same. Oh, and Anthony Davis had to play through back pain. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
StatMuse @statmuse
AD has looked great this season minus the three-point shooting.
24.0 PPG
9.5 RPG
2.8 SPG
2.3 BPG
52.7 FG%
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 43 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 3 BLK
Antetokounmpo is the third player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40p/10r games within his first three games of a season.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis, who appeared bothered by his sore low back, but stayed in the game for his full 37 minutes: 22P (11 of 19 FG’s), 14R, 5A, 3S, 2B.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Lakers at 0-4 with lots of problems beyond Westbrook.
Even besides Russ, they might go down as the worst 3-point shooting team ever. AD’s back is bothering him and if he misses any time their defense will collapse.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Know the headlines will read “Lakers fall to 0-4, who’s to blame?
But really, this game should be about is what Nikola Jokic did tonight to Anthony Davis and this broken Lakers squad.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic took Anthony Davis to school today. Went for 31/13/9, shot 12-13 from 2-point range, beat Davis down the floor all game. Jokic committed his first foul on the Lakers’ first possession of game and his second not until late in the 4th. He guarded Davis the whole night. – 12:29 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Nuggets 110, Lakers 99
The Lakers fall to 0-4 — their worst start since the 2015-16 season. Anthony Davis had 22 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. LeBron James had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 8 turnovers.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I don’t think it can be understated how terrible you have to be as a GM to have LeBron James and Anthony Davis as your foundation and STILL not be able to construct even a play-in team around them – 12:24 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A lot of bad by the Lakers tonight: LeBron’s 8 turnovers … Beverley’s ineffectiveness (1-for-4 shooting bringing season total to 4-for-19) … More missed 3s as a team (7-of-28) … Nunn off again (2-for-10) … AD’s back bothering him … – 12:21 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There is no trade for the Lakers that can save them from this disaster unless they completely unload everyone; LeBron and AD included. I just cannot see a path to contention for them. – 12:18 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is 11-12 from two-point range tonight. He’s been guarded by Anthony Davis all game. – 12:15 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malone went with a full bench lineup to start the 4th Q (Braun, Hyland, Green, Reed and Jordan) against LeBron/AD and Co., and it’s now an 8-0 LAL run to cut the lead to 7.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With LeBron and AD on the court to start the 4th, and Jokic sitting, LAL start on a 5-0 run to trim the margin to 10 at 86-76 as the visitors attempt a final push. – 12:02 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 86, Lakers 71
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If there was ever any doubt about the Jokić vs AD matchup, it’s done. Over. Fin. – 11:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If AD can’t run or stop once he starts jogging, it might be a little hard to guard Nikola Jokic – 11:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Western Conference standings:
Biggest surprise? Jazz (3-1 after trading All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert).
Biggest disappointment? Lakers (Winless with LeBron James and Anthony Davis).
Best team? Suns (beat Clippers, Warriors).
Worst? 0-3 Kings or Lakers.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Not a great end of the 1st half for the Nuggets as the Lakers tie it up at 54-54.
Denver has done a great job of corralling LeBron but AD has 16 points at the half.
Bruce Brown has 16 points and Jokic added 13 points.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 54, Nuggets 54
The Lakers trailed by 10 points with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half — closed half on a 13-3 run. Anthony Davis has 16 points and 5 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV has 11 points. LeBron has 7 points and 7 assists. LA is 4 of 16 on 3s (25%). – 11:15 PM
The Lakers trailed by 10 points with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half — closed half on a 13-3 run. Anthony Davis has 16 points and 5 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV has 11 points. LeBron has 7 points and 7 assists. LA is 4 of 16 on 3s (25%). – 11:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All tied at 54.
It was a great close to the half for LAL, who capped a 13-3 run in the final 2:19 with a transition layup from Walker IV (0:15.4) off his steal, then an alley-oop layup from LeBron to AD just before the buzzer. – 11:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker played that LeBron/AD pick-and-roll perfectly. LeBron drove on Joker, but he dropped enough to where LBJ didn’t commit to a pass or a shot. Forced a TO instead. Obviously a smart defender, but way more capable than people think. – 11:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Every LeBron-AD pick-and-roll I’ve seen this season has been defended by three players. – 11:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After falling behind by 10, LAL have picked it up a bit, with Nunn getting a 3 to fall after AD and Walker IV scored at the rim, making it a 52-48 deficit heading into a time out with 1:14 in the half. – 11:10 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic powers through AD in the paint for the tough bucket 💪 pic.twitter.com/Yi1qoupWNe – 11:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AD keeps grabbing his left side. Seems like he’s been doing that for a couple games. – 11:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Anthony Davis drew the first foul on Nikola Jokic on the Lakers’ first possession of the game. I think he’s faded away on every shot since. – 11:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Nuggets 26, Lakers 22
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 26-22 after the 1st in Denver.
Anthony Davis played the whole 12 minutes towards 8 points, 4 boards and 3 assists, as did Jokic (6, 6 and 4).
Nunn continues to struggle to find his shot off the bench, going 1 for 6 with a pair of TO’s. – 10:41 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo this season:
✅ 21p/13r/8a
✅ 44p/12r/3a
✅ 43p/14r/5a
Antetokounmpo is the third player in the last 50 NBA seasons to average at least 35p/10r/5a through his first three games of a season.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Pascal Siakam tonight:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 13 AST
Siakam is the seventh player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 120p/40r/40a through his first five games of a season, joining:
LeBron James (2x)
Russell Westbrook (2x)
Larry Bird
Kobe Bryant
Luka Doncic
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
At shootaround this morning, asked Juan Toscano-Anderson about his relationship with Russell Westbrook. He was wearing Westbrook’s practice jersey the other day, and his locker is next to Russ. Lot of insight here: pic.twitter.com/pSchX3W3Ri – 9:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says that Russell Westbrook is out tonight and will be day-to-day with his hamstring, which is “irritated.” Meaning Friday vs. MIN is not off the table for a return. When asked if Austin Reaves would start in place of Westbrook, Ham said “we’ll see.” – 8:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham confirmed that Russell Westbrook is out tonight due to hamstring soreness, and didn’t want to speculate further about his availability, saying they’ll take it day-to-day. – 8:34 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If starting Austin Reaves is the best solution, the Lakers problems cut way deeper that just Russell Westbrook. – 6:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Westbrook likely out in DEN. What does it potentially mean tonight and moving forward? Plus, how Troy Brown Jr. can help. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis said the encouraging thing from the first three games is they’ve continued to defend even amidst the major collective shooting struggles. He said they’ve almost competed harder in order to get more shots. Their DEF RTG is currently 2nd in the NBA (offense is 30th). -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 25, 2022
Since 2019, the Lakers have traded five first-round picks, including three for Davis, one for Dennis Schroeder, and one for Westbrook. They also gave the Pelicans swapping rights for their 2023 first-round pick, eliminating any possibility of bottoming out for a top pick in this year’s draft. And since the Pelicans can convey the Lakers’ 2024 first-round pick as well, they also can’t bottom out for a high draft pick in next year’s draft as well. This should naturally disincentivize the Lakers from being anti-competitive over the next two seasons. -via HoopsHype / October 25, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis: “There’s no way you’re supposed to lose this game” -via Twitter @mcten / October 24, 2022
During the offseason, Westbrook was the subject of trade rumors with teams like the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. However, the Lakers were never able to come to an agreement on a deal. Despite that, there is still time for a deal to be made. “The big trades that people want with the Lakers, Westbrook and his $47 million out with those first-round picks the Lakers have in ’27 and ’29, all the deals the Lakers didn’t want to do in the offseason, that’s all that’s there two weeks into the season,” Wojnarowski said. “Teams don’t really get serious about doing deals and maybe pivoting away from trying to be a playoff team or trying to go toward the lottery in a year where there’s Victor Wembanyama available. They’re not going to do that until 20 or 30 games into the season. So, all the deals the Lakers didn’t think gave them enough value for trading those picks, they’re all still there. Utah, Indiana, who the Lakers talked with a lot in the offseason, I’m told they’ve not heard from the Lakers yet this season. “And so, people are going to have to get used to a team that’s not going to be able to make dramatic change for a while, if really at all this year.” -via Lakers Daily / October 27, 2022
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook is “day-to-day” with his hamstring injury. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 26, 2022
Shams Charania: Lakers guard Austin Reaves is expected to start in place of Russell Westbrook (out, hamstring) tonight vs. Nuggets, per sources, a lineup change L.A. could keep moving forward as team searches for rotations. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 26, 2022
