Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis questionable against Minnesota

During the offseason, Westbrook was the subject of trade rumors with teams like the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. However, the Lakers were never able to come to an agreement on a deal. Despite that, there is still time for a deal to be made. “The big trades that people want with the Lakers, Westbrook and his $47 million out with those first-round picks the Lakers have in ’27 and ’29, all the deals the Lakers didn’t want to do in the offseason, that’s all that’s there two weeks into the season,” Wojnarowski said. “Teams don’t really get serious about doing deals and maybe pivoting away from trying to be a playoff team or trying to go toward the lottery in a year where there’s Victor Wembanyama available. They’re not going to do that until 20 or 30 games into the season. So, all the deals the Lakers didn’t think gave them enough value for trading those picks, they’re all still there. Utah, Indiana, who the Lakers talked with a lot in the offseason, I’m told they’ve not heard from the Lakers yet this season . “And so, people are going to have to get used to a team that’s not going to be able to make dramatic change for a while, if really at all this year.” -via Lakers Daily / October 27, 2022