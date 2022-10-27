Stephen Curry sells Bay Area house

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have sold a residential property in Redwood City for more than the price they paid less than two years ago. Acting through trusts, Steph and Ayesha Curry sold the house for $2.6 million, according to documents filed on Oct. 26 with the San Mateo County Recorder’s Office.
Source: George Avalos @ San Jose Mercury-News
Source: George Avalos @ San Jose Mercury-News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets assigned Seth Curry to Long Island today and recalled him after practice, per team. – 3:06 PM
The Nets assigned Seth Curry to Long Island today and recalled him after practice, per team. – 3:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Brooklyn Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice, per NetsPr. – 2:59 PM
The Brooklyn Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice, per NetsPr. – 2:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The Nets say they assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice. – 2:57 PM
The Nets say they assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice. – 2:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Brooklyn Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice per NetsPr. – 2:56 PM
The Brooklyn Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice per NetsPr. – 2:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice. – 2:56 PM
The Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice. – 2:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Brooklyn Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice. – 2:56 PM
The Brooklyn Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice. – 2:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I think they’re a very, very great match.” — Andre Iguodala on Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry – 2:52 PM
“I think they’re a very, very great match.” — Andre Iguodala on Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry – 2:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Last season, Caleb Martin went on a defensive point guard tour in January on the road trip
Started at the 4, and held Steph Curry to 3 of 17 shooting
Following game played Portland (without Dame)
Now it’s the inverse, with the Curry match up to come tonight
I like it – 12:59 PM
Last season, Caleb Martin went on a defensive point guard tour in January on the road trip
Started at the 4, and held Steph Curry to 3 of 17 shooting
Following game played Portland (without Dame)
Now it’s the inverse, with the Curry match up to come tonight
I like it – 12:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Joe Harris gets a rest night tonight as he continues ankle rehab. Seth Curry (ankle) and Markieff Morris (personal reasons) also remain out tonight vs. Mavs. – 12:11 PM
Nets say Joe Harris gets a rest night tonight as he continues ankle rehab. Seth Curry (ankle) and Markieff Morris (personal reasons) also remain out tonight vs. Mavs. – 12:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Dallas:
Curry (left ankle – recovery) – OUT
Harris (left ankle – management) – OUT
Morris (personal reasons) – OUT
Warren (left foot – recovery) – OUT – 12:11 PM
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Dallas:
Curry (left ankle – recovery) – OUT
Harris (left ankle – management) – OUT
Morris (personal reasons) – OUT
Warren (left foot – recovery) – OUT – 12:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are resting Joe Harris tonight against Dallas. Markieff Morris remains out as does Seth Curry and TJ Warren. – 12:10 PM
Nets are resting Joe Harris tonight against Dallas. Markieff Morris remains out as does Seth Curry and TJ Warren. – 12:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say TJ Warren, Markieff Morris, Seth Curry and Joe Harris are all out tonight against Dallas, but Ben Simmons isn’t listed on the injury report after saying postgame he tweaked his back in Milwaukee. – 12:10 PM
The Nets say TJ Warren, Markieff Morris, Seth Curry and Joe Harris are all out tonight against Dallas, but Ben Simmons isn’t listed on the injury report after saying postgame he tweaked his back in Milwaukee. – 12:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie – Patty – Royce – Simmons – Clax is going to be Kyrie dribbling around trying to create his own shot every possession.
Do not like this five. Nets need Curry and Warren badly. – 9:44 PM
Kyrie – Patty – Royce – Simmons – Clax is going to be Kyrie dribbling around trying to create his own shot every possession.
Do not like this five. Nets need Curry and Warren badly. – 9:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry wont play tomorrow vs the #Mavs. He’ll get a full practice with the G League #Nets according to Steve Nash. – 6:05 PM
Seth Curry wont play tomorrow vs the #Mavs. He’ll get a full practice with the G League #Nets according to Steve Nash. – 6:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry will practice with the Long Island Nets tomorrow and the hope is he can play after that. He’s out against Dallas tomorrow night. – 6:05 PM
Steve Nash said Seth Curry will practice with the Long Island Nets tomorrow and the hope is he can play after that. He’s out against Dallas tomorrow night. – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (ankle) was always out tonight vs. the #Bucks but he’s headed back to Brooklyn. He’s been going 4-on-4 and the #Nets say he’s close to returning, so could him flying out ahead of the team be to get extra rest for the 2nd half of the back-to-back tomorrow vs the #Mavs? – 5:39 PM
Seth Curry (ankle) was always out tonight vs. the #Bucks but he’s headed back to Brooklyn. He’s been going 4-on-4 and the #Nets say he’s close to returning, so could him flying out ahead of the team be to get extra rest for the 2nd half of the back-to-back tomorrow vs the #Mavs? – 5:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
ICYMI: Steph Curry says it was ‘a little weird’ to see Damion Lee in opposing team’s threads last night mercurynews.com/2022/10/25/dam… – 4:42 PM
ICYMI: Steph Curry says it was ‘a little weird’ to see Damion Lee in opposing team’s threads last night mercurynews.com/2022/10/25/dam… – 4:42 PM
More on this storyline
In February 2021, the two trusts, named Ayesha Curry Trust and WSC & AC Trust, paid $2.4 million for the house, county records show. Wardell Stephen Curry II, which aligns with the initials of the trust, is the full name of the Golden State Warriors superstar guard. -via San Jose Mercury-News / October 27, 2022
Kerith Burke: Regarding the news that the Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the NBA, Andre said, “Steph get a piece of that?” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / October 27, 2022
Clutch Points: Stephen Curry in Year 14 has started out 🔥 through the first 3 games of the season 33.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.3 APG 47% FG 44% 3P 22-of-22 FT He has scored 30+ points in all three games. pic.twitter.com/pExSha4JJC -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.