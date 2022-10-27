Zach LaVine returns to injury list

KC Johnson: Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable (left knee injury management) for Friday’s game in San Antonio, the front end of a back-to-back.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine had his best performance of the young season on Wednesday night with 28 points. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/27/im-… – 5:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bulls injury report for Friday @ Spurs:
OUT
Lonzo Ball, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Marko Simonovic
Questionable
Zach LaVine – 4:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable (left knee injury management) for Friday’s game in San Antonio, the front end of a back-to-back. – 3:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine on the impending 20K milestone: “DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer.” – 11:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine said he feels like he can toss lob passes up to the top corner of the square to Javonte Green and trust he’ll come down with a dunk.
“Give me a couple weeks and I’ll be up there too.” – 11:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 124, Pacers 109
LaVine: 28-6-5
DeRozan: 17 pts (7 away from 20k)
Vucevic: 14-7-4
Dosunmu: 12 pts, 7 ast
P-Will: 10 pts
Bench: 43 pts — 13 pts, 5 ast from Dragic; 8 pts, 13 reb from Drummond; 8 pts, 3 stl, 2 blk from Caruso
Bulls are 3-2 – 10:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That’s a wrap on a well-rounded night for the Bulls, who get back above .500 with a 124-109 win over the Pacers.
Big performance from the bench, which combined for 43 points. Zach LaVine leads scoring with 28. – 10:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 124, Pacers 109.
It wasn’t the prettiest second half, but the Bulls’ second string continues to provide quality minutes. Zach LaVine led all scorers with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.
DeMar DeRozan (17) is now seven points shy of 20,000 for his career. – 10:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 124, Pacers 109
LaVine 28 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists
DeRozan 17 pts, 6 assists
Vucevic 14 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assists
Dragic 13 pts, 5 assists
Dosunmu 12 pts, 7 assists
Drummond 8 pts, 13 rebs
Caruso 3 steals
Season-highs for points, bench points (43), assists (34) – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zach LaVine tonight:
28 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
6-8 3P
It’s his 38th 25/5/5 game with the Bulls, trailing only Pippen (95) and Jordan (304 😅). pic.twitter.com/CJSw0CcMuz – 10:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Excellent long-range night for Zach LaVine, who checked out after scoring a team-high 28 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. – 10:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine’s elevator definitely doesn’t reach the penthouse like it used to. At least in the early games so far this season. Stops at Floor 8 – Kitchen ware and appliances. – 10:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Extensive conversation at the table between the official, head coaches and stats crew. Appears they took off about 1min of game time, but nothing was explained.
Bulls up 13 with 7:23 left. LaVine has a game-high 28. – 10:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
After three: Bulls 103, Pacers 93.
The second unit featuring Zach LaVine, Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green and Andre Drummond are saving the Bulls from themselves again. Javonte’s energy makes a big difference each night.
DeMar DeRozan needs nine points for 20,000. – 10:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Pacers drew within 95-91. Dragic and LaVine enter, joining Caruso, Javonte and Drummond
6-0 Bulls run, with everything coming in transition, and lead is back to 10 – 9:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine into double digit FTAs for first time this season (3 games) and has a season-high-tying 23 points with 9:46 left in 3rd. – 9:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls lead 76-57 in their highest scoring half of the season so far.
Ten players have scored but only two — Vooch (11 points) and LaVine (16 points) — are in double digits, but the Bulls still hold a 19-point lead. Well-rounded whooping. – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 76, Pacers 57 at half
LaVine 16 pts
Vucevic 11 pts, 6 rebs
Dosunmu 8 pts, 4 assists
Bulls 19 assists and 59.1 FG% – 9:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls seemed to enjoy playing against a weaker defensive team. Eight players scored in 1stQ; Vucevic 11, LaVine 9 and they lead Pacers 38-27 – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine pushes the pace in transition, gets a big groan from the crowd when he pulls up from driving straight to the basket, then drains a 3-pointer.
Efficient shooting start from behind the arc for the Bulls. – 8:12 PM
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine on DeMar DeRozan poised to hit 20,000 points: “I’ve said this before: I think DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 27, 2022
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan said playing the back-to-back this weekend isn’t “on or off the table” for Zach LaVine. Decision will depend on how he feels after tomorrow’s game. Zach has been “feeling good” on his knee after his first two games. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / October 25, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Tony Bradley just won a 3-point shooting contest at Bulls practice. Got mobbed by his teammates after “I don’t know what the Vegas line was at that,” Zach LaVine joked to reporters after -via Twitter @rob_schaef / October 25, 2022
