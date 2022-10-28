Anthony Davis officially out against Timberwolves

Anthony Davis officially out against Timberwolves

Main Rumors

Anthony Davis officially out against Timberwolves

October 28, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook is officially coming off the bench for the Lakers tonight even though Anthony Davis is out.
First time off the bench since November 28, 2008 for Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/MlVN39kon87:32 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It felt like Darvin Ham, who told us an hour ago it had not been decided, was hinting that Westbrook might come off the bench.
“His superpower is him being able to dictate with the ball in his hands, and it’s kind of tough even with AD out.” – 7:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 11-game slate
• Anthony Davis OUT tonight
• All sorts of injury/lineup news breaking
• League Pass/Fail Hot Hands
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Mins in the NBA
Live now through tipoff, join us!
📺 https://t.co/xg1eJwuGzc pic.twitter.com/vlF69PQOXU6:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
AD since the bubble:
80 games played
79 games missed pic.twitter.com/DSAQStXUki6:31 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Davis is out tonight, per Lakers. – 6:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers just announced that Anthony Davis is out tonight and Russell Westbrook is in. – 6:26 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis (back) OUT … LeBron James and Russell Westbrook IN tonight at Minnesota, Lakers say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com6:25 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Anthony Davis is out tonight against Minnesota. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are available. – 6:25 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Updates from the Lakers: Anthony Davis will sit out tonight’s game vs. Minnesota because of a sore back.
Russell Westbrook (sore hamstring) will be available. – 6:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say AD is out with low back tightness, Russell Westbrook is available (left hamstring injury) and LeBron James is available (left foot soreness). – 6:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers announce that Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s game in Minnesota because of lower back tightness – 6:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is out tonight, per the Lakers. Lower back tightness. – 6:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is out tonight in Minnesota with low back soreness. – 6:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We break down LeBron’s Instagram message, the Lakers’ obstacles in trying to improve, and what to do if AD can’t play (and Russ can). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/of6GBrjiKCo?t=24:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis had 45 points and 17 rebounds in a loss to the Warriors.
Davis became just the second player in NBA history to open a season with consecutive 45-point, 15-rebound games.
He joined Wilt Chamberlain, who did so twice. pic.twitter.com/1JZdl4resQ3:31 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision, per the Lakers. He participated in shootaround this morning. – 12:45 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Both Russ and AD, who are questionable for tonight against Minnesota, participated in shootaround today. The Lakers say Davis is a game-time decision. – 12:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest Lakers and Clippers “That’s OD” edition on YouTube with @Dave McMenamin on deciphering LeBron on Lakers drama, Kawhi’s knee, Russ situation, a new side to PG and AD battling: https://t.co/YNQauFNoXv pic.twitter.com/gxFqpnQ7vz12:31 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is LeBron sending Passive-LeGressive messages to Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Laker front office? Plus, what happens if AD can’t play tonight… or if Westbrook can? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc…10:46 AM

More on this storyline

Jon Krawczynski: Darvin Ham on AD: “The back is a tricky thing.” Said he felt good this morning but said sometimes when you’re away from home in a different bed you can sleep on it wrong. “We feel good about him being available the next game.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 28, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is the Lakers’ plan for the foreseeable future, sources tell ESPN. They’ll see how it goes tonight — barring Anthony Davis needing to sit out with his back. -via Twitter / October 28, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Westbrook’s status could be impacted by Anthony Davis’ game-time decision on his back. If Davis is out, that could keep Westbrook in the starting lineup, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 28, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home