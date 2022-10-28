Anthony Davis officially out against Timberwolves

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is out tonight in Minnesota with low back soreness.
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook is officially coming off the bench for the Lakers tonight even though Anthony Davis is out.
First time off the bench since November 28, 2008 for Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/MlVN39kon8 – 7:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 11-game slate
• Anthony Davis OUT tonight
• All sorts of injury/lineup news breaking
• League Pass/Fail Hot Hands
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Mins in the NBA
Live now through tipoff, join us!
📺 https://t.co/xg1eJwuGzc pic.twitter.com/vlF69PQOXU – 6:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD since the bubble:
80 games played
79 games missed pic.twitter.com/DSAQStXUki – 6:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis (back) OUT … LeBron James and Russell Westbrook IN tonight at Minnesota, Lakers say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:25 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Anthony Davis is out tonight against Minnesota. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are available. – 6:25 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Updates from the Lakers: Anthony Davis will sit out tonight’s game vs. Minnesota because of a sore back.
Russell Westbrook (sore hamstring) will be available. – 6:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say AD is out with low back tightness, Russell Westbrook is available (left hamstring injury) and LeBron James is available (left foot soreness). – 6:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers announce that Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s game in Minnesota because of lower back tightness – 6:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is out tonight in Minnesota with low back soreness. – 6:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We break down LeBron’s Instagram message, the Lakers’ obstacles in trying to improve, and what to do if AD can’t play (and Russ can). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/of6GBrjiKCo?t=2 – 4:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis had 45 points and 17 rebounds in a loss to the Warriors.
Davis became just the second player in NBA history to open a season with consecutive 45-point, 15-rebound games.
He joined Wilt Chamberlain, who did so twice. pic.twitter.com/1JZdl4resQ – 3:31 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision, per the Lakers. He participated in shootaround this morning. – 12:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest Lakers and Clippers “That’s OD” edition on YouTube with @Dave McMenamin on deciphering LeBron on Lakers drama, Kawhi’s knee, Russ situation, a new side to PG and AD battling: https://t.co/YNQauFNoXv pic.twitter.com/gxFqpnQ7vz – 12:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is LeBron sending Passive-LeGressive messages to Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Laker front office? Plus, what happens if AD can’t play tonight… or if Westbrook can? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:46 AM
More on this storyline
Jon Krawczynski: Darvin Ham on AD: “The back is a tricky thing.” Said he felt good this morning but said sometimes when you’re away from home in a different bed you can sleep on it wrong. “We feel good about him being available the next game.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 28, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is the Lakers’ plan for the foreseeable future, sources tell ESPN. They’ll see how it goes tonight — barring Anthony Davis needing to sit out with his back. -via Twitter / October 28, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Westbrook’s status could be impacted by Anthony Davis’ game-time decision on his back. If Davis is out, that could keep Westbrook in the starting lineup, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 28, 2022
