Bulls vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Chicago Bulls are spending $50,214,934 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $31,949,366 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KENS

Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?