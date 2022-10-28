Bulls vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center
The Chicago Bulls are spending $50,214,934 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $31,949,366 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: KENS
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 670 The Score
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
