Bulls vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

October 28, 2022

By |

The Chicago Bulls play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Chicago Bulls are spending $50,214,934 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $31,949,366 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: KENS
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 670 The Score

Josh Martin
@Bulls_Wire
DeRozan's confidence has restored after taking a deep dive in San Antonio.

