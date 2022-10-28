Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $50,170,239 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $59,546,445 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@RealBobManning
Dove deep on the struggling #Celtics defense. Some of it goes back to adopting a popular #NBA scheme. Some goes back to new personnel. More goes back to breakdowns and poor attention to detail.
“You can’t keep backing up and giving space, giving room”
clnsmedia.com/celtics-losing… – 2:53 AM