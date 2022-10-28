DeMar DeRozan reaches 20,000 points in the NBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam on his former teammate DeMar DeRozan reaching 20K career points tonight: “He’s always been one of my favourite players… The way he plays the game is so beautiful to watch. Congrats to him. He deserves it. I’m sure he’s going to score a lot more than that.” – 10:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
27 points for DeMar DeRozan, with 14 points from the NON-PAINT TWO pic.twitter.com/X5HBMzdrgc – 10:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan reaches the 20,000-point milestone, but the Spurs lead 62-60 at the half in San Antonio.
Coby White helped the Bulls nearly erase a 14-point deficit with 13 points off the bench. – 9:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/j3eESxTm23 – 9:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“Every day that I get to come into work and put on an NBA jersey, I’m beyond grateful.”
DeMar DeRozan joined elite company tonight, becoming the 50th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points.
On a milestone and a player still finding his peak: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 9:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
DeMar DeRozan …
– His first career NBA basket: Mid-range jumper.
– His 10,000th career point: Mid-range jumper.
– His 20,000th career point: Mid-range jumper. – 9:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan reaches 20,000-point milestone: What it means for his legacy theathletic.com/3741036/2022/1… – 9:05 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan just surpassed 20,000 career points on a midrange pull-up jumper with 5:43 left in the first quarter at San Antonio.
DeRozan is the 50th player in NBA history to reach this scoring milestone. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich immediately calls timeout to honor DeRozan. – 8:53 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Big ovation for DeMar DeRozan, who just scored the 20,000th point of his career.
He’s the 50th player in NBA history to reach the milestone. – 8:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
There it is.
DeMar DeRozan reaches 20,000 points with a signature pull-up from the midrange. – 8:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan just became the 50th NBA player (54th counting ABA/NBA combo players) to score 20,000 points. – 8:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Big applause for DeMar DeRozan in player introductions … they still love him here. – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Gregg Popovich calling DeMar DeRozan “a beautiful, wonderful human being” and “just a sweet man” before this game, really something else. – 8:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
“He can shoot highly contested shots at a level that I don’t think we’ve seen since Dirk Nowitzki.”
He is DeMar DeRozan. And tonight in San Antonio, the Chicago Bulls All-Star will become the newest member of the 20,000-point club.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3738836/2022/1… – 4:32 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
DeMar DeRozan had spectacular 2021-22 regular season stats, punctuated by game-winning shots and new NBA records. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/28/why… – 4:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jakob Poeltl, on longtime former teammate DeMar DeRozan coming to town seven points shy of 20,000:
“Obviously that’s a big milestone for him and we’re happy for him, but hopefully we can hold him to six.” – 2:01 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Cowley: Pop calls timeout. Spurs have stopped the game to honor DeRozan’s milestone and will now show a video montage to congratulate him. Pure class. Says how much of an impact he made with the organization and how important his relationship with Pop was. Mr. 20,000! -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / October 28, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Donovan said DeRozan has “a lot of respect and reverence for Pop.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / October 28, 2022
How did you develop the 5 a.m. workout? DeMar DeRozan: From Kobe. You know what’s crazy; I was watching The Redeem Team (documentary) the other day, when he was up early in the morning working out. And that’s kind of when it kind of started. I got that from Kobe, before I was in the league. I just stuck to it. And I laughed when I watched it. That’s exactly where I got it from, exactly where I got it from. It all started with him, just seeing his work ethic and how he approached it. -via The Athletic / October 28, 2022
