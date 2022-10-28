DeMar DeRozan: We carry so much heavy burdens, and it doesn’t matter if you’re a superstar or if you’re the 15th guy on a team. We all have lives that come with a lot of heavy things, that it’s hard to, all of a sudden, we have to wake up and come to work, and we’ve got to put on this smile. We’ve got to be a whole certain way, when we’ve got these feelings holding us back. You know, you never know, when guys, once we get out of work, when they go back to their phone, when they go home, what they’ve got to deal with. They could be stressed for the rest of the day till we see them. It’s so much that comes with that. It’s more important to be there for people.
Source: David Aldridge @ The Athletic
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
Over 5 million people worldwide live with lupus, including my Mom and Aunt. Join me in creating lupus awareness by supporting @LupusCanada and participating in their #PurplePumpkinForLupus Initiative.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan talks about likely joining NBA royalty on Friday, and sharing it with “Pop.”
The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan talks about likely joining NBA royalty on Friday, and sharing it with “Pop.”
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: DeMar DeRozan is a survivor – still the king of the mid-range in a 3-point crazy era, a hooper from Compton who got through b/c of his late father’s tough love, & who inspires with real talk about his mental health. He Q&As with me in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zfNBiM – 8:00 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jokingly asked DeMar DeRozan if he’s ready for the box-and-one Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has waiting for him as he stands 7 points shy of 20,000 for his career. “That’s something Pop would do,” DeRozan said, smiling. – 11:40 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
“I’m going to save it for Pop!”
DeMar DeRozan on finishing seven points shy tonight of 20,000 for his career. The Bulls play at San Antonio on Friday. DeRozan spent three seasons with Gregg Popovich and the Spurs prior to joining the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/OFeh8C9ueL – 11:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine on DeMar DeRozan poised to hit 20,000 points: “I’ve said this before: I think DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer.” – 11:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine on the impending 20K milestone: “DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer.” – 11:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 124, Pacers 109.
It wasn’t the prettiest second half, but the Bulls’ second string continues to provide quality minutes. Zach LaVine led all scorers with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.
DeMar DeRozan (17) is now seven points shy of 20,000 for his career. – 10:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After winning 3 in a row, Spurs fall 134-122 to Timberwolves without Devin Vassell (knee) and Josh Primo (back).
Spurs return home to face DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls on Friday in the first game of a 4-game homestand.
Spurs (3-2) play 7 of their next 8 at the AT&T Center. – 10:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
After three: Bulls 103, Pacers 93.
The second unit featuring Zach LaVine, Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green and Andre Drummond are saving the Bulls from themselves again. Javonte’s energy makes a big difference each night.
DeMar DeRozan needs nine points for 20,000. – 10:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan has not scored a single point yet tonight, vexing anyone who put money on him hitting that 20k point milestone tonight – 8:37 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan is going to hit 20k points tonight.
Same All-Star and All-NBA nods (for now) as Reggie Miller.
Same top-10 MVP finishes as Bernard King.
Higher career scoring avg than Clyde Drexler.
More series wins than Tracy McGrady.
Raptors all-time leading scorer.
HOF? pic.twitter.com/2mKgphWGUm – 7:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Rick Carlisle spent a chunk of his pregame presser lauding DeMar DeRozan’s contested shot-making + consistency when asked about him being 24 pts from 20K
Closed with: “I know if I was a player that was 24 away from 20,000 I’d be pretty motivated. So thanks for bringing that up.” – 6:58 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan is 24 points shy of becoming the 50th player in NBA history and only the seventh active player to score 20,000 points. – 5:14 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: DeMar DeRozan is a survivor – still the king of the mid-range in a 3-point crazy era, a hooper from Compton who got through b/c of his late father’s tough love, & who inspires with real talk about his mental health. He Q&As with me in @TheAthletic:
bit.ly/3zfNBiM – 5:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
DeMar DeRozan is a survivor – still the king of the mid-range in a 3-point crazy era, a hooper from Compton who got through b/c of his late father’s tough love, & who inspires with real talk about his mental health. He Q&As with me, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zfNBiM – 12:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
DeMar DeRozan is a survivor – still the king of the mid-range in a 3-point crazy era, a hooper from Compton who through b/c of his late father’s tough love, & who inspires with real talk about his mental health. The Bulls’ star, unplugged, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zfNBiM – 8:00 AM
How did you develop the 5 a.m. workout? DeMar DeRozan: From Kobe. You know what’s crazy; I was watching The Redeem Team (documentary) the other day, when he was up early in the morning working out. And that’s kind of when it kind of started. I got that from Kobe, before I was in the league. I just stuck to it. And I laughed when I watched it. That’s exactly where I got it from, exactly where I got it from. It all started with him, just seeing his work ethic and how he approached it. -via The Athletic / October 28, 2022
How gratifying is it to you that you’ve had this second act in your career after Toronto? DeMar DeRozan: It’s definitely gratifying from the standpoint that I hope I can be an inspiration for guys who lose confidence in themselves. Or they hit a rock in the road, and (are) struggling to figure it out. There’s always a way. You can’t get down on yourself mentally, you can’t doubt yourself. You can’t get caught up into what everybody else may say and the expectations they put on you. As long as you have the ultimate belief in you and your work ethic, that’s the only thing that matters, that will pay off. To me, that was my only thing. I didn’t want to fall by the wayside because something didn’t go my way. We all have careers. In any type of field, something’s not going to go our way. That don’t mean just drop it or settle for what’s there. Keep pushing and try to be even better and kind of let that turn into something greater that you probably didn’t even know that you had in you. For me, that’s how I looked at it, and that was the approach I took, and I hope I was able to be any type of inspiration to anybody when it comes to that. -via The Athletic / October 28, 2022
DeMar DeRozan: I’ve been through so much in my life before I went to the league. I didn’t realize the stuff that I went through before I got in the league was as bad as it was until I got in the league. That’s how I was always able to have a calm through my career. Because it was like, yeah, the stuff in the league is tough, and it weighs on you. But I’ve gone through so much stuff personal-wise until I was 18, 19. That don’t even come close to this. That’s the way I keep my balance of putting those two together. -via The Athletic / October 28, 2022
