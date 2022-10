DeMar DeRozan: 'We carry so much heavy burdens, and it doesn’t matter if you’re a superstar'

How gratifying is it to you that you’ve had this second act in your career after Toronto? DeMar DeRozan: It’s definitely gratifying from the standpoint that I hope I can be an inspiration for guys who lose confidence in themselves. Or they hit a rock in the road, and (are) struggling to figure it out. There’s always a way. You can’t get down on yourself mentally, you can’t doubt yourself. You can’t get caught up into what everybody else may say and the expectations they put on you. As long as you have the ultimate belief in you and your work ethic, that’s the only thing that matters, that will pay off. To me, that was my only thing. I didn’t want to fall by the wayside because something didn’t go my way. We all have careers. In any type of field, something’s not going to go our way. That don’t mean just drop it or settle for what’s there. Keep pushing and try to be even better and kind of let that turn into something greater that you probably didn’t even know that you had in you. For me, that’s how I looked at it, and that was the approach I took, and I hope I was able to be any type of inspiration to anybody when it comes to that. -via The Athletic / October 28, 2022