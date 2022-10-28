Joel Embiid won't play against Toronto

Gina Mizell: Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid is OUT tonight vs. the Raptors.
Source: Twitter @ginamizell
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Embiid for Philly tonight, right knee injury recovery (I’m gonna google to find out when he had a right knee injury) and those sneaky Raptors are gonna start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam. – 7:23 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Only one centre from Cameroon is playing tonight (plus one all-star forward). Joel Embiid is out.
Raptors going with usual starters. – 7:06 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
With no Joel Embiid tonight, the #Sixers will start De’Anthony Melton vs. #Raptos – 7:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“A lot” 😂 — Nick Nurse when asked by @SavHamilton11 about how Joel Embiid potentially being out vs. Raptors impacts a game plan. – 5:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
According to the 2:30 NBA injury report Sixers Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to ‘injury recovery’ re: his right knee. – 3:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Joel Embiid has 27 games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, ranking second in #Sixers history behind Wilt Chamberlain. – 3:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers are listing Joel Embiid as questionable (right knee injury recovery) for tonight’s game in Toronto. – 1:44 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has been added to the #Sixers injury report. He is questionable for tonight’s game due to right knee recovery.
After Wednesday’s game, Embiid said, “Each game I’ve been getting better,” but mentioned he had a “long way to go” – 1:42 PM
Joel Embiid has been added to the #Sixers injury report. He is questionable for tonight’s game due to right knee recovery.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid was added the 1:30 pm injury report. Embiid is listed as questionable with right knee injury recovery for tonight’s game vs. the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. – 1:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is now listed as questionable (right knee; injury recovery) for tonight’s game in Toronto – 1:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If Zach LaVine is handling his knee management schedule as it was described last week, expect him to sit out tonight against the Spurs, and prepare for the 76ers Saturday. The Bulls have never beaten Joel Embiid. – 9:55 AM
Keith Pompey: Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s right knee is just sore. He’s still listed as questionable. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / October 28, 2022
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (right knee injury recovery) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Toronto. -via HoopsHype / October 28, 2022
Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid says he challenges the #Sixers defensively moving forward. “Our offense is going to be fine as long as we get stops. We’re not getting stops, we’re not playing good defense, and that’s a recipe for disaster. We need to be better on that end.” -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / October 27, 2022
