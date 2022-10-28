Joel Embiid won't play against Toronto

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Embiid for Philly tonight, right knee injury recovery (I’m gonna google to find out when he had a right knee injury) and those sneaky Raptors are gonna start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam. – 7:23 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Only one centre from Cameroon is playing tonight (plus one all-star forward). Joel Embiid is out.
Raptors going with usual starters. – 7:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
With no Joel Embiid tonight, the #Sixers will start De’Anthony Melton vs. #Raptos7:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid is OUT tonight vs. the Raptors. – 7:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid remains questionable with knee soreness. – 6:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “still questionable” (knee). – 6:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Joel Embiid is still considered questionable to play tonight – 6:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“A lot” 😂 — Nick Nurse when asked by @SavHamilton11 about how Joel Embiid potentially being out vs. Raptors impacts a game plan. – 5:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
According to the 2:30 NBA injury report Sixers Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to ‘injury recovery’ re: his right knee. – 3:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Joel Embiid has 27 games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, ranking second in #Sixers history behind Wilt Chamberlain. – 3:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers are listing Joel Embiid as questionable (right knee injury recovery) for tonight’s game in Toronto. – 1:44 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has been added to the #Sixers injury report. He is questionable for tonight’s game due to right knee recovery.
After Wednesday’s game, Embiid said, “Each game I’ve been getting better,” but mentioned he had a “long way to go” – 1:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid was added the 1:30 pm injury report. Embiid is listed as questionable with right knee injury recovery for tonight’s game vs. the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. – 1:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is now listed as questionable (right knee; injury recovery) for tonight’s game in Toronto – 1:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If Zach LaVine is handling his knee management schedule as it was described last week, expect him to sit out tonight against the Spurs, and prepare for the 76ers Saturday. The Bulls have never beaten Joel Embiid. – 9:55 AM

