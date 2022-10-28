Klay Thompson hurt by Charles Barkley's comments

Kendra Andrews: Thompson closes his press conference by saying it hurt hearing Charles Barkley say he isn’t the same player he was pre-injuries “I tore my ACL & Achilles in consecutive years & I still helped my team win a championship. I put so much freaking effort in to get back to this point
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley after critical comments: ‘It just hurt my heart’
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry wasn’t done taking shots after tonight’s game. Here are his thoughts on Charles Barkley saying that Klay Thompson isn’t the same player, which upset Klay.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 123-110 loss to Warriors: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Steph, Klay put it away.
2. Heat pummeled on glass.
3. After starting with a power shortage.
4. Jimmy Butler at top of his game
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson takes a big step forward as Warriors pull away from Miami
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Thompson closes his press conference by saying it hurt hearing Charles Barkley say he isn’t the same player he was pre-injuries
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson ended his presser by calling out TNT’s Charles Barkley.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘He was actually one of the first people to text me when I tore my Achilles. Said the shooting guard battle won’t be the same.’
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“He [Devin Booker] was one of the first people to text me when I tore my Achilles. He said ‘you know the shooting guard battle won’t be the same’. That meant a lot to me.”
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Steph has always been a guy who is very conscientious & wants his teammates to do well. He’s always thinking about his teammates.”
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors trying soooo hard to get Klay going.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson takes first Warriors shot: 3-pointer, splash
Takes second shot: layup
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay’s first shot since being ejected is a fadeaway 3
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“It’s a great day for some hoops!”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How does Barack Obama and Charles Barkley as part of a Phoenix #Suns ownership group sound?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The last time the Warriors played the Heat, Jimmy Butler and Spo got into it on the bench. Why?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jason Dumas: Klay Thompson said it “hurt his heart” to hear Charles Barkley say he’s not the same player anymore after injuries. pic.twitter.com/0j4uQBJRjK -via Twitter @JDumasReports / October 28, 2022
Anthony Slater: Here’s Klay Thompson on his ejection the other night. He mentioned his respect for Devin Booker and said Booker was one of the first players to text him after he tore his Achilles. pic.twitter.com/dDZGbqXeQG -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 28, 2022
Justin Kubatko: James Harden last night: ✅ 29 PTS ✅ 9 REB ✅ 11 AST Harden is just the second player in @Philadelphia 76ers history to record at least 100 points, 30 rebounds, and 30 assists through his first four games of a season. He joins Charles Barkley, who did so in 1986-87. pic.twitter.com/gHLj1ySIh9 -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 25, 2022
