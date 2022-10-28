Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic movie on Twitter

Hours before another Brooklyn Nets loss on Thursday, noted “free-thinker” and basketball player Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to boost a movie and book, Hebrews to Negroes, stuffed with antisemitic tropes.
Source: Jon Blistein @ Rolling Stone
Sean Highkin @highkin
I’m old enough to remember when a lot of the same people were insisting Kyrie Irving was actually a misunderstood genius and labor hero for not wanting to do a media zoom call during training camp or whatever. – 4:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Luka Doncic dazzled with a 40-point tripe-double in a win over Brooklyn.
Kyrie Irving also stuffed the stat sheet with with 39 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 4 blocks, and 3 steals. The 7-time All-Star spoke highly of the offensive duel.
“It’s like being in the park”clutchpoints.com/nets-news-its-… – 2:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving last 4 games:
39 PTS | 7 REB | 4 BLK
27 PTS | 9 REB | 1 STL
37 PTS | 8 REB | 2 BLK
30 PTS | 7 AST | 1 BLK
Leads all guards in BPG. pic.twitter.com/Ll31ZpzxEq – 11:29 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
This is not sustainable to compete with the elite.
1-4 with a few winnable games… but those minutes will add up and KD/Kyrie continue to shoulder a heavy workload. pic.twitter.com/IPd3q3pes4 – 9:53 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night marked the fourth time that Kyrie Irving (39) and Kevin Durant (37) each scored at least 35 points in the same game. The Nets have lost all four of those games.
That’s the most such losses by a duo in NBA history. They had been tied with Pete Maravich and Lou Hudson. pic.twitter.com/E7jcalBluD – 9:11 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Thoughts on the Nets’ loss to the Mavericks is up. From Kyrie Irving’s block party to a rotation change that was always going to be a question. As a bonus, I asked Spencer Dinwiddie something I had long thought about: theathletic.com/3738871/2022/1… – 8:42 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Doncic, Durant, Irving put on show: Luka’s 41-point triple double earns Mavs win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/wat… – 2:19 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving echoes Steve Nash about wanting to play “a complete year” when asked about his four blocks. Jokes those could very well be called as fouls the next time he tries it. – 10:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If you’re wondering why Brooklyn is 1-4, Yuta Wantanbe played crucial mins as part of the closing five and David Duke (10 points) was the team’s third leading scorer behind big nights from KD and Kyrie – 10:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD is averaging 33 PPG.
Kyrie is averaging 30 PPG.
The Nets are 1-4. pic.twitter.com/dDB8nS6WzB – 10:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic 41, Irving 39, Durant 37. Entertaining stuff, but the Mavs have a lot of work to do on defense. They allowed second-fewest points in NBA last season (104.7 per game) but they not tied together on the defensive end so far this season. – 10:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Mavericks in overtime 129-125. Brooklyn is now 1-4. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were great, but needed more help scoring. Luka was off the hook. Ben Simmons had his biggest play as a Net to force overtime. Indiana comes to town for a miniseries. – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Monday:
— KD/Kyrie combined for 74
— Nets lost
Yesterday:
— KD/Kyrie combined for 60
— Nets lost
Tonight:
— KD/Kyrie combined for 76
— Nets lost pic.twitter.com/wBxD1Wk9x9 – 10:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It appeared the Mavericks fouled Kyrie Irving intentionally up 5, which was odd.
The Nets then took 12 seconds to foul the Mavericks, which was odder.
But, ultimately, Dallas survives and wins 129-125 in OT.
Luka finishes with a cool 41-11-14.
Nets are 1-4. Mavs are 2-2. – 10:24 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bullock has the game winner go in and out. We are headed to overtime tied at 112. KD and Kyrie are headed to over 40 minutes on the second night of a back to back. Nash doesn’t have many other choices. – 10:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nets have totally changed how they’ve used Simmons. Almost none of him handling up top in the Draymond role with Kyrie and KD coming off screens. Glued to the dunker spot now. – 9:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving has 13 points in the fourth quarter on 5-for-8 shooting. – 9:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That was a huge missed opportunity there for Dallas. Letting Kyrie Irving get that 3 off, which he hit, instead of fouling Ben Simmons intentionally (Dallas is one foul from the bonus with 3:11 to go). – 9:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving with two straight 3s to start the fourth. Nets down 93-90 with 10:39 left. Irving is up to 26 points, but just 4-for-11 from deep. – 9:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Luka Doncic has 33 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists after the first three quarters, and the Mavs have a 90-84 lead entering the 4th. Luka is just making impossible play after impossible play. KD & Kyrie have 20 apiece. – 9:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving has matched his career-high with four blocks, per Nets.
He previously blocked four shots on 12/20/13 with Cleveland vs. Milwaukee (OT). – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is hosting a block party. Per @BKN_NETSPR, he’s tied his career-high with four blocks. – 9:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The NBA really needs to set up some kind of dribbling competition between Kyrie and Steph for All Star Weekend. – 9:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After all that, Mavs lead 61-59 at half after an 18-6 run to close the quarter.
Kyrie’s bucket at the buzzer doesn’t count. Luka fist pumped on his way to the tunnel when the arena announcer confirmed the call. – 8:42 PM
After all that, Mavs lead 61-59 at half after an 18-6 run to close the quarter.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets and Mavericks tied at 61. Kyrie Irving with another impressive buzzer-beater, but it’s no good. KD and Irving have combined for 26. Next highest scorer is Royce O’Neale who has eight points. The third quarter is where Nets’ tend to fold. Is tonight different? – 8:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Video review shows Kyrie’s shot at the buzzer was too late. Mavs take a 61-59 lead into the break. This has a chance to be a really entertaining second half. – 8:42 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving’s basket waved off, just after the halftime buzzer. @Nick Friedell called it right away, and he’s like Kyrie’s best friend. So that leaves it Mavs 61, Nets 59. – 8:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s running, euro-step 3 did not beat the buzzer and was waved off, but damn that was pretty.
Mavs lead Nets, 61-59, after and entertaining first half. – 8:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving starting off the year freezing cold from three has been a surprise.
1/7 tonight
Now 8/39 (20.5%) for the year. – 8:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Luka already has 13. Simmons still doesn’t look comfortable on the floor. The Nets have five turnovers after 1. Brooklyn needs to KD or Kyrie to take this one over tonight if they want to get back on track. – 8:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are running with Simmons at the five in the 1st. But not with a lineup I envisioned:
Kyrie
Sumner
Duke Jr
Watanabe
Simmons
Hmm. – 8:09 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Nets starters: Durant, O’Neale, Claxton, Irving, Simmons
6:40 tip @971TheFreak – 7:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Same starters for the Nets tonight: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Same starters for the Nets: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale, Claxton – 7:01 PM
The 2018 film was directed by Ronald Dalton, Jr., and based upon his 2015 book of the same name. A description for the film states that it “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel,” while a similar one for the book reads, “Since the European and Arab slave traders stepped foot into Africa, blacks have been told lies about their heritage.” -via Rolling Stone / October 28, 2022
Bobby Marks: Brooklyn is now 1-6 in games that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant score a combined 70+ points. As evident tonight, the challenge comes with 3 non offensive players on the court with them. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 28, 2022
NBA on ESPN: “You guys keep coming in here and asking me, ‘What about Ben? What about Ben?’ He hasn’t played in two years. Give him a f***ing chance. … We’re just here to give him positive affirmations.” —Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/AnvMrYoA2W -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / October 27, 2022
