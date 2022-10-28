Pacers vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Indiana Pacers are spending $97,936,376 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $50,667,083 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Sportando
Wizards’ Delon Wright out at least 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury sportando.basketball/en/wizards-del… – 4:11 AM